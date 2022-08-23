Depression Symptoms That are not Sufficiently Addressed￼

Major depressive disorder, known as depression, is a serious medical condition that frequently affects people's feelings, thoughts, and behaviors. Thankfully, it is also curable. Sadness and/or a loss of interest in previous hobbies are symptoms of depression. It can impair your ability to perform at work and at home and cause a number of mental and physical issues. But, there are numerous symptoms that are not quite often associated with depression. Let's talk. Complete mental weariness as a result of persistent brain battles. Lack of focus, forgetfulness, chronic weariness, missing deadlines, retreating from social interactions, sleeplessness, and a higher risk of physical sickness might result from this. Dissociation - Having the impression that you are living but not really there. Although things just occur around you, they don't seem real. feeling bodily disconnected. having the impression that you are looking in on yourself. feeling numb and cut off. Nothing seems genuine. The physical effects of depression - Stomach Aches. Severe headaches. Insufficient appetite. Irregular period. Constipation/diarrhea. Chronic tiredness. Nausea. Gain or loss of weight. Body aches (having a feeling that every inch of your body hurts). Insomnia. Performing actions that aren't overtly damaging to oneself but could be in the long run. For instance, abusing alcohol, putting oneself in risky circumstances, engaging in unprotected sex, overspending, and making rash judgments. Guilt. Maybe you feel like you are letting people down when you cancel plans or are unable to fulfill your commitments to them, or you struggle to meet other people's needs or expectations of you. An extreme feeling of shame. This could be caused by a variety of factors, including feeling like a failure, not being able to complete tasks as easily as you previously could, dealing with personal cleanliness or maintaining a clean household. An inability to plan for the future or even think about it. Perhaps everything feels surreal because you are currently seeing a future you never imagined would be possible. It's likely that you don't think you'll survive another day, making preparation difficult.

The post Depression Symptoms That are not Sufficiently Addressed￼ appeared first on The Urban Menu .