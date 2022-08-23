Read full article on original website
Related
How AI can Improve HR Processes for Small Businesses
According to the (SHRM), almost 90% of businesses already use AI in some capacity for HR management. Here are just a few examples of how small businesses can integrate AI into their company models and step into the future of work. Automate the recruitment process. This is probably the most...
Impact of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence on Modern Business
Data is the new song of the town! You will always hear about how data is essential and the mode in which businesses are using it to enhance revenue generation. According to statistics, 91.5% of the best-performing companies have invested heavily in using Artificial Intelligence. Besides, there is a lot of data generated by businesses daily. However, the problem is how businesses use this data to enhance their performance and create a better playground for their long-term success.
TechCrunch
BalkanID brings AI to identity governance and administration to take on SailPoint
BalkanID, which launched out of stealth in May 2022, argues that its solution, which heavily leverages AI, puts it ahead of the competition. “When it comes to the state of IGA, how it’s done depends on who you are,” BalkanID co-founder and CEO Subbu Rama told me when I asked him about the current state of the industry. “Larger enterprises usually have pricey, cumbersome/time-consuming to deploy legacy IGA tools such as SailPoint. Mid-to-smaller sized companies use spreadsheets, ticketing systems like Jira — and lots of man-hours.”
thefastmode.com
Capgemini, SAP to Accelerate Automotive Industry’s Journey Towards Sustainability
A joint initiative by Capgemini and SAP will work to accelerate the automotive industry’s journey towards sustainability. Capgemini and SAP will provide cloud products and services to support sustainability transformation in strategy, technology, and business model change. The initiative will enable companies to better manage their suppliers and supply chains in pursuit of their sustainability goals.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hackernoon.com
A Web3 Project’s Journey to Organizational Decentralization
Decentralization is a core Web3 tenet, and companies in the space should embrace it not just for their tech stack, but also for how they run their daily operations. By hiring globally, keeping open communication channels, setting the right rules, and promoting individual ownership, they can morph into agile, dynamic, and fast-moving global networks building the Internet's future.
5 Tips for Harnessing a Hybrid Model and Making It Work
Here are five ways you can transition your organization to a hybrid model that fuels collaboration, fosters camaraderie and drives results.
Inc.com
Data Creates Disbelief in Digital Marketing
We love to believe that decisions are made on the basis of facts backed by data, that the decision-making process is both rational and logical. But what happens is radically different. Data creates disbelief when introduced too early in the sales cycle, and it kills your website and digital marketing conversions. This happens because of an odd psychological quirk in the human brain.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Achieve a higher level of customer care with touchless technology
This exclusive content is available to Restaurant Business email subscribers. Please fill out the form below to access this content. This content is provided by our partner Advantech. By entering your email, you agree that we share your registration information with our sponsors, which they might use to send you information about their products and services. You also agree to our Terms & Conditions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What Can IoT Tech do for the Automobile Industry?
IoT Solutions are improving our lives in remarkable and unexpected ways. With the emergence of trailblazing development in this tech, users can get updates about various functionalities of their machines with only a few clicks. The application of IoT is unfurling daily, and the more refined its use cases are...
thebossmagazine.com
Tips to Ensure High Customer Satisfaction
Customer satisfaction is key to the success of any business. Customers who are unhappy with your product or service will not continue doing business with you. In this blog post, we will discuss some tips that will help ensure high customer satisfaction levels. Implementing these tips will help keep your customers happy and increase the likelihood that they will return in the future.
Essential Utilities Appoints Kimberly Joyce as Corporate Secretary, Adding to Her Extensive List of Experience
Kimberly Joyce.Image Essential Utilities. Essential Utilities has announced that Vice President, Regulatory and Government Affairs Kimberly Joyce has added the role of corporate secretary to her responsibilities.
Headroom Solves Virtual Meeting Fatigue with Artificial Intelligence that Eliminates Wasted Time and Reveals Essential Highlights
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- Headroom, a meeting platform leveraging artificial intelligence to improve communications and productivity, today announced a $9 million investment led by Equal Opportunity Ventures with participation from Gradient Ventures, LDV Capital, AME Cloud Ventures and Morado Ventures. The capital brings total funding to date to $14 million and will be used to expand Headroom’s team, product development and mobile offering. The company also recently added new Shareable Automatic Summaries to its suite of tools for remote and hybrid meetings, furthering its mission to support balanced, entertaining, productive and memorable meetings. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005095/en/ Headroom Highlight Reel (Graphic: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com
Casa Systems, Google Cloud to Further Advance Integrated Cloud Native Offerings
Casa Systems announced a strategic technology and distribution partnership with Google Cloud to further advance and differentiate Casa Systems and Google Cloud’s integrated cloud native software and service offerings. The partnership also provides for formalized and coordinated global sales, marketing, and support engagement, whereby Casa Systems and Google Cloud...
Salesforce launches simplified CRM to help customers ‘do more with less'
Salesforce has unveiled a trimmed down version of its popular CRM service, in an effort to help businesses increase efficiency and cut costs amid economic uncertainty. The defining feature of the new Salesforce Easy platform is the ability to sample and purchase different Salesforce components on a flexible basis, which the company says will allow customers to tune their deployment in line with their specific needs.
thefastmode.com
Rakuten Mobile's New Open Innovation Lab Supports Open vRAN Verification
Rakuten Mobile announced the opening of the Rakuten Mobile Open Innovation Lab, a technology verification environment that utilizes the technologies and experience acquired by the operator through building its Open vRAN commercial mobile network. As of today, the virtualized Open vRAN verification platform will be made available to operators, vendors,...
AdWeek
Revolving Door Agency Moves: Horizon Media, Sup3rnatural, Tombras & More
It’s Thursday, and we’re back with some more partnerships, acquisitions and newly-launched initiatives at agencies everywhere. This week is defined by mutually-beneficial partnerships aimed at offering clients capabilities to engage in the future of digital advertising, data analytics and sustainable growth. Cheil Worldwide. Cheil Worldwide has signed memorandum...
Diane Wang Speaks at the B20-G20 Dialogue, Shedding Light on Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in the Digital Era
The B20-G20 Dialogue: Women in Business Action Council (WiBAC) was held in Indonesia on August 23, focusing on raising awareness of the advancement of women in business, exploring avenues to implement WiBAC’s policy recommendations for maximum impact to empower women in the workplace, and launching the One Global Women Empowerment (OGWE) platform to encourage active participation in WiBAC initiatives. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005337/en/ Diane Wang speaks at the B20-G20 Dialogue (Graphic: Business Wire) Diane Wang, Co-chair of B20 WiBAC, Founder, Chairperson, and CEO of DHgate Group, hosted the third session to present B20 WiBAC key priorities and recommendations that will promote the growth of women-led businesses and bring more women into the workforce, along with Nicole Scoble-Williams, Global Future of Work Leader of Deloitte. Attendees at the event include Shinta Kamdani, Chair of B20 Indonesia, Ira Noviarti, Chair of WiBAC, President Director of Unilever Indonesia, and women and child affairs ministers from the G20 member countries, including Canada, India, UK and USA.
Nature.com
Design and development of an open-source framework for citizen-centric environmental monitoring and data analysis
Cities around the world are struggling with environmental pollution. The conventional monitoring approaches are not effective for undertaking large-scale environmental monitoring due to logistical and cost-related issues. The availability of low-cost and low-power Internet of Things (IoT) devices has proved to be an effective alternative to monitoring the environment. Such systems have opened up environment monitoring opportunities to citizens while simultaneously confronting them with challenges related to sensor accuracy and the accumulation of large data sets. Analyzing and interpreting sensor data itself is a formidable task that requires extensive computational resources and expertise. To address this challenge, a social, open-source, and citizen-centric IoT (Soc-IoT) framework is presented, which combines a real-time environmental sensing device with an intuitive data analysis and visualization application. Soc-IoT has two main components: (1) CoSense Unit-a resource-efficient, portable and modular device designed and evaluated for indoor and outdoor environmental monitoring, and (2) exploreR-an intuitive cross-platform data analysis and visualization application that offers a comprehensive set of tools for systematic analysis of sensor data without the need for coding. Developed as a proof-of-concept framework to monitor the environment at scale, Soc-IoT aims to promote environmental resilience and open innovation by lowering technological barriers.
Fast Company
7 ways to build a truly equitable DEI strategy
The cultural impacts of a racialized pandemic have created a rejuvenated interest in DEI spaces over the past few years. Such interest has opened new doors for folks to join the ranks of “DEI experts,” while also creating new pathways for underrepresented peoples to gain access to positions of power—and perceived power. According to LinkedIn data, between 2015 and 2020, there was a 71% increase worldwide in all DEI roles. The number of people globally with the “head of diversity” title more than doubled (107% growth).
thefastmode.com
NTT DATA Launches Innovation Center in Six Countries Worldwide
NTT DATA, a global digital business and IT services leader, has launched Innovation Center in six locations worldwide in August 2022. These local centers, situated in countries where customers have high sensitivity to the latest trend, will focus on leading-edge technologies with the potential to become mainstream within five to ten years, aiming to generate new business through joint R&D with such customers.
Comments / 0