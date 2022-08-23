ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Videos Of Dallas Flooding Show Cars Driving Into Massive Waters From Record-Breaking Rains

By Brittany Cristiano
 2 days ago
Record-breaking rainfall slammed the Dallas-Fort Worth area of North Texas on Monday and caused severe flooding throughout the city, which clogged up roadways that some people were stuck navigating.

This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.

According to the National Weather Service Fort Worth, "daily records were also broken for [August 21 and August 22]".

Many videos that have surfaced on social media show firsthand accounts of Texans carefully driving through floodwaters that nearly reach car windows. A few clips show abandoned vehicles becoming nearly swallowed by the dangerous rains.

In a viral TikTok posted by user azhar.sajawal, you can see a swirling rush of water collected on a road in downtown Dallas. The strong waters appear to move a few stuck cars, and some people are seen struggling to wade through the flood to get to safety.

The intensity of the rain was unexpected for many Dallasites who easily drove the streets Monday morning, but were faced with treacherous conditions later in the day.

Another TikTok user, lemonadeladi, shared their "unexpected day" in a video on the platform, and you can see the floodwaters rushing by the user's vehicle.

Some parts of the city didn't flood as much as others, so some Dallasites were able to operate their vehicles as usual.

However, some areas were so severely flooded that the waters reached chest height, and drivers were left abandoned on top of their cars or swimming around on the road, waiting to be rescued.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), traversing these dangerous waters poses a huge risk, and should not be attempted.

"Flash flooding is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in Texas," the TxDOT website states.

If you find yourself in a situation where floodwaters stalled your vehicle, it is advised to move to higher ground as safely as possible.

The heavy rains have now left the northern Texas area, but there still remains a flood threat throughout Tuesday, according to CNN. Rainstorms which drenched the area are now planned to travel to the southeastern parts of the state and into Louisiana and Mississippi.

