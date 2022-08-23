Williamsport School District hires 48 teachers

Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport Area School District has hired 48 teaching staff for the upcoming 2022-23 school year.

New faculty members include:

Amanda Bair, counselor, Curtin IntermediateHannah Bitler, second-grade teacher, Jackson PrimaryChristina Bowers, sixth-grade teacher, Lycoming Valley IntermediateBethanny Boyce, special education teacher, WAMSRachel Brady, math teacher, WAMSKelsie Buckwalter, third-grade teacher, Cochran PrimarySara Caputo, special education teacher, WAHSLaurel Denham, art teacher, Curtin IntermediateWilliam Doebler, fifth-grade teacher, Curtin IntermediateJessica Eckman, biology teacher, WAHSOlivia Erb, counselor, WAMSKristen Fortin, long-term substitute teacher, intermediate schoolsMadelyn Fritsch, kindergarten teacher, Cochran PrimaryJordyn Gehr, long-term substitute teacher, WAHSBrent Gordner; business, computer and information technology teacher; WAHSChristopher Gorman, music (orchestra) teacher, Lycoming ValleyCaylin Hartley, fifth-grade teacher, Curtin IntermediateJessica Hockenberry, fifth-grade teacher, Lycoming Valley IntermediateBrice Hoffman, fourth-grade teacher, Curtin IntermediateEric Holz, long-term substitute teacher, WAMSAshley Jandrisavitz, health occupations teacher, WAHSDelaney Jean, third-grade teacher, Cochran PrimaryLindsey Johnson, speech and language support, Hepburn-Lycoming Primary and Lycoming Valley IntermediateMikaela Keister, special education teacher, Curtin IntermediateShelby Kurtz, special education teacher, WAMSCole Lesher, fourth-grade teacher, Lycoming Valley IntermediateSkylar Maurer, third-grade teacher, Hepburn Lycoming PrimaryMarcy McCarthy, fourth-grade teacher, Lycoming Valley IntermediateElisabeth Montaruli, fourth-grade teacher, Curtin IntermediateSydney Moyer, computer and information technology teacher, WAHSMegan Murray, long-term substitute teacher, WAHSAlexis Parker, special education teacher, Lycoming Valley IntermediateAlexander Peluso, long-term substitute teacher, WAHSDillon Perchinski, welding teacher, WAHSRachel Riley, special education teacher, Hepburn-LycomingAmber Roatche, seventh-grade English teacher, WAMSDanae Roles, long-term substitute teacher, Lycoming Valley IntermediateLoriann Rose, fifth-grade teacher, Curtin IntermediateCandice Sampson, first-grade teacher, Cochran PrimaryJason Sandonato, music teacher (choral), Lycoming Valley IntermediateSherri Schirmer, fourth-grade teacher, Curtin IntermediateKyle Schlecht, special education teacher, WAHSBeckham Sibiski, long-term substitute teacher, WAHSAlayne Smith, seventh-grade English teacher, WAMSChristi Smith, music teacher (band), Lycoming Valley IntermediateChloe Waldman, kindergarten teacher, Hepburn-Lycoming PrimaryScott Williams, fourth-grade teacher, Curtin IntermediateHope Woolway, long-term substitute teacher, primary schools

The following five individuals are new members of the district’s administrative team:

Alicia Differ, K-12 principal, district-wideRyan Carper, assistant principal, Lycoming Valley IntermediateCourtney Hamm, director of educational data analysis, district-wideJames Poleto, assistant principal, Jackson PrimaryMichael Shaeffer, assistant supervisor of maintenance and facilities, district-wide

The following members of the district’s faculty and administration will take on new positions this school year:

Erin Brouse, who served as the assistant principal at Jackson Primary, will now be the head principal of Jackson Primary School.Denise Clark, who served as the distance learning coordinator at WAHS, will now be the assistant principal at Hepburn-Lycoming Primary.Caitlin Costa, who served as a seventh-grade English teacher at WAMS, will now be the early childhood education teacher at WAHS.Jim Ellis, who served as principal of Stevens Primary, will now be head principal of Cochran Primary.Kirk Felix, who served as head principal of Cochran Primary, will be the head principal of WAMS.Don Fisher, who served as a band teacher at Lycoming Valley Intermediate, will now be a band teacher at WAMS.Tristin Forney, who served as dean of students at Lycoming Valley Intermediate, who now be the 11th-grade principal at WAHS.Kevin Harris, who served as a chemistry teacher at WAHS, will now be the distance learning coordinator at WAHS.Derreck Lanzer, who served as a fifth-grade teacher at Curtin Intermediate, will now be a sixth-grade teacher at Curtin Intermediate.Meghan Maulen, who served as a speech and language therapist at Stevens Primary, will now serve in the same capacity at Cochran Primary.Theresa Montgomery, who served as head principal at Jackson Primary, will now be the district’s K-6 curriculum supervisor.Greg Kinley, who served as a third-grade teacher at Stevens Primary, will now be a sixth-grade teacher at Lycoming Valley Intermediate.Nick Kelley, who served as a fifth-grade teacher at Lycoming Valley Intermediate, will now be a Title 1 instructional coach Lycoming Valley Intermediate.Michelle McClain, who served as a kindergarten teacher at Cochran Primary, will now be a Title 1 reading specialist/instructional coach at Cochran Primary.Dr. Brandon Pardoe, who served as head principal of WAHS, will now be the district’s director of student services.Dr. Richard Poole, who served as director of student services, will now be the assistant superintendent.Dr. Justin Ross, who served as head principal at WAMS, will now be the associate principal at WAHS.Colleen Samar, who served as a Title 1 reading specialist and instructional coach at Lycoming Valley Intermediate, will now transfer to Hepburn-Lycoming Primary.Bailey Snyder, who served as a fourth-grade teacher at Curtin Intermediate, will now be a Title 1 literacy and math instructional coach at Curtin Intermediate.Daniel Woleslagle, who served as a sixth-grade teacher at Lycoming Valley Intermediate, will now be the district’s instructional technology specialist.Jennifer Wright, who served as a music teacher at Lycoming Valley Intermediate, will now be a music (choral) teacher at WAMS.Lauren Zehner, who served as a special education teacher at Lycoming Valley Intermediate, will now be a Title 1 instructional coach at Lycoming Valley Intermediate.