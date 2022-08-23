ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Williamsport School District hires 48 teachers

By NCPA Staff
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oNmYA_0hS5Khwr00

Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport Area School District has hired 48 teaching staff for the upcoming 2022-23 school year.

New faculty members include:

Amanda Bair, counselor, Curtin IntermediateHannah Bitler, second-grade teacher, Jackson PrimaryChristina Bowers, sixth-grade teacher, Lycoming Valley IntermediateBethanny Boyce, special education teacher, WAMSRachel Brady, math teacher, WAMSKelsie Buckwalter, third-grade teacher, Cochran PrimarySara Caputo, special education teacher, WAHSLaurel Denham, art teacher, Curtin IntermediateWilliam Doebler, fifth-grade teacher, Curtin IntermediateJessica Eckman, biology teacher, WAHSOlivia Erb, counselor, WAMSKristen Fortin, long-term substitute teacher, intermediate schoolsMadelyn Fritsch, kindergarten teacher, Cochran PrimaryJordyn Gehr, long-term substitute teacher, WAHSBrent Gordner; business, computer and information technology teacher; WAHSChristopher Gorman, music (orchestra) teacher, Lycoming ValleyCaylin Hartley, fifth-grade teacher, Curtin IntermediateJessica Hockenberry, fifth-grade teacher, Lycoming Valley IntermediateBrice Hoffman, fourth-grade teacher, Curtin IntermediateEric Holz, long-term substitute teacher, WAMSAshley Jandrisavitz, health occupations teacher, WAHSDelaney Jean, third-grade teacher, Cochran PrimaryLindsey Johnson, speech and language support, Hepburn-Lycoming Primary and Lycoming Valley IntermediateMikaela Keister, special education teacher, Curtin IntermediateShelby Kurtz, special education teacher, WAMSCole Lesher, fourth-grade teacher, Lycoming Valley IntermediateSkylar Maurer, third-grade teacher, Hepburn Lycoming PrimaryMarcy McCarthy, fourth-grade teacher, Lycoming Valley IntermediateElisabeth Montaruli, fourth-grade teacher, Curtin IntermediateSydney Moyer, computer and information technology teacher, WAHSMegan Murray, long-term substitute teacher, WAHSAlexis Parker, special education teacher, Lycoming Valley IntermediateAlexander Peluso, long-term substitute teacher, WAHSDillon Perchinski, welding teacher, WAHSRachel Riley, special education teacher, Hepburn-LycomingAmber Roatche, seventh-grade English teacher, WAMSDanae Roles, long-term substitute teacher, Lycoming Valley IntermediateLoriann Rose, fifth-grade teacher, Curtin IntermediateCandice Sampson, first-grade teacher, Cochran PrimaryJason Sandonato, music teacher (choral), Lycoming Valley IntermediateSherri Schirmer, fourth-grade teacher, Curtin IntermediateKyle Schlecht, special education teacher, WAHSBeckham Sibiski, long-term substitute teacher, WAHSAlayne Smith, seventh-grade English teacher, WAMSChristi Smith, music teacher (band), Lycoming Valley IntermediateChloe Waldman, kindergarten teacher, Hepburn-Lycoming PrimaryScott Williams, fourth-grade teacher, Curtin IntermediateHope Woolway, long-term substitute teacher, primary schools

The following five individuals are new members of the district’s administrative team:

Alicia Differ, K-12 principal, district-wideRyan Carper, assistant principal, Lycoming Valley IntermediateCourtney Hamm, director of educational data analysis, district-wideJames Poleto, assistant principal, Jackson PrimaryMichael Shaeffer, assistant supervisor of maintenance and facilities, district-wide

The following members of the district’s faculty and administration will take on new positions this school year:

Erin Brouse, who served as the assistant principal at Jackson Primary, will now be the head principal of Jackson Primary School.Denise Clark, who served as the distance learning coordinator at WAHS, will now be the assistant principal at Hepburn-Lycoming Primary.Caitlin Costa, who served as a seventh-grade English teacher at WAMS, will now be the early childhood education teacher at WAHS.Jim Ellis, who served as principal of Stevens Primary, will now be head principal of Cochran Primary.Kirk Felix, who served as head principal of Cochran Primary, will be the head principal of WAMS.Don Fisher, who served as a band teacher at Lycoming Valley Intermediate, will now be a band teacher at WAMS.Tristin Forney, who served as dean of students at Lycoming Valley Intermediate, who now be the 11th-grade principal at WAHS.Kevin Harris, who served as a chemistry teacher at WAHS, will now be the distance learning coordinator at WAHS.Derreck Lanzer, who served as a fifth-grade teacher at Curtin Intermediate, will now be a sixth-grade teacher at Curtin Intermediate.Meghan Maulen, who served as a speech and language therapist at Stevens Primary, will now serve in the same capacity at Cochran Primary.Theresa Montgomery, who served as head principal at Jackson Primary, will now be the district’s K-6 curriculum supervisor.Greg Kinley, who served as a third-grade teacher at Stevens Primary, will now be a sixth-grade teacher at Lycoming Valley Intermediate.Nick Kelley, who served as a fifth-grade teacher at Lycoming Valley Intermediate, will now be a Title 1 instructional coach Lycoming Valley Intermediate.Michelle McClain, who served as a kindergarten teacher at Cochran Primary, will now be a Title 1 reading specialist/instructional coach at Cochran Primary.Dr. Brandon Pardoe, who served as head principal of WAHS, will now be the district’s director of student services.Dr. Richard Poole, who served as director of student services, will now be the assistant superintendent.Dr. Justin Ross, who served as head principal at WAMS, will now be the associate principal at WAHS.Colleen Samar, who served as a Title 1 reading specialist and instructional coach at Lycoming Valley Intermediate, will now transfer to Hepburn-Lycoming Primary.Bailey Snyder, who served as a fourth-grade teacher at Curtin Intermediate, will now be a Title 1 literacy and math instructional coach at Curtin Intermediate.Daniel Woleslagle, who served as a sixth-grade teacher at Lycoming Valley Intermediate, will now be the district’s instructional technology specialist.Jennifer Wright, who served as a music teacher at Lycoming Valley Intermediate, will now be a music (choral) teacher at WAMS.Lauren Zehner, who served as a special education teacher at Lycoming Valley Intermediate, will now be a Title 1 instructional coach at Lycoming Valley Intermediate.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newswatch 16

Sweltering start to Shamokin school year

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — With warm temperatures outside and no indoor air conditioning, students at Shamokin Area High School in Coal Township were dismissed at noon on Thursday. Students from the nearby elementary school also got an early bus ride home. "It's hot enough to where I can't concentrate," Aiden...
SHAMOKIN, PA
wkok.com

Union County Schools Can Get Funding for Health and Safety Needs

HARRISBURG – Schools in Union County can now apply for additional grant funding to help with health and safety needs. That’s word from State Senator Gene Yaw (R-23rd, Williamsport). Sen. Yaw says the available funding is a result of this year’s state budget providing ‘historic investments’ in the...
NorthcentralPA.com

PennDOT employees earn Star of Excellence awards

Twenty-nine PennDOT employees have earned PennDOT's highest recognition for their outstanding performances. Among recipients of the Star of Excellence awards are two employees from PennDOT's District 3, which includes Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, and Bradford counties. The Star of Excellence Awards are presented annually to employees who represent the department’s values of service, performance, and integrity. ...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Williamsport, PA
Williamsport, PA
Education
NorthcentralPA.com

Barbours Link Library gets boost with grant funds

Plunketts Creek Township, Pa. — The Barbours Link Library is receiving enhancements thanks to $1,500 in grant funding. The funding is being provided through the Plunketts Creek Township Foundation at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania. The James V. Brown Library in Williamsport is the primary recipient of the grant funds, but operates the Barbours Link Library as a small, satellite library and a part of Brown Library's “Link...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
therecord-online.com

Clinton County hires first county engineer

LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Clinton County Commissioners on Thursday hired the county’s first fulltime engineer. Stephen P. Gibson was unanimously approved as the county’s Director of Planning/County Engineer, his pay established at $115,000. All three commissioners were upbeat on establishment of the new position and the...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

The HOPE Foundation names new Board of Directors Chair

Williamsport, Pa. — As of July 1, 2022, Candace "Candy" Dewar is the Chair of the Board of Directors of the HOPE Foundation. In her role, Candy will lead the 12-member volunteer board in providing grants and opportunities to the area's disABILITY community. Candy has been a HOPE Board of Directors volunteer since 2012. She has a professional background in Nursing and Nurse Administration, with over 40 years serving the community at Susquehanna Health. “Candy has been a committed volunteer to HOPE for many years,” says Don Adams, past chairman of The Hope Foundation. “Under her leadership, the foundation’s efforts will continue to support HOPE’s mission of enhancing lives and the entire diverse ability community.” Candy has a Bachelor's Degree from Hartwick College and a Master's from Penn State. She currently lives in Montoursville with her husband Steve.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Wright
Newswatch 16

Hazing investigation underway in Bradford County

ATHENS, Pa. — An investigation is underway in Bradford County after alleged hazing within a high school football team. According to the Athens Area School District, state police are investigating after reported bullying, hazing, and other improper behavior within the high school varsity and junior varsity team. Officials believe...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Destination PA: Bloomsburg, the only town in the state

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Did you know the Commonwealth’s biggest agricultural fair is in Bloomsburg? Well, in all of Pennsylvania, Bloomsburg is also the only game “in town” in another way, too. Across the state, there are 57 cities, 956 boroughs, and 1,546 townships, but just one town — Bloosmburg., What’s the difference? Admittedly, it […]
BLOOMSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Golf tournament raises over $170K for UPMC

The Susquehanna Health Foundation raised a grand total of $172,900 through its 40th annual golf invitational at the Williamsport Country Club on August 8. A combination of sponsorships, donations, and auctions raised the funds to benefit the Susquehanna Strong Comprehensive Campaign. Specifically, funds will support the renovation and expansion of the UPMC Rehabilitation Institute at Williamsport and the Sue Young Endowment for the recruitment, retention, and education of clinical staff...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
lykensvalley.org

Mt. Carmel – Victoria Theatre Interior

An undated interior view of the Victoria Theatre, Mount Carmel, Northumberland County, Pennsylvania. The theatre was designed by W. H. Lee, Architect, who had offices in Philadelphia and Shamokin. The photo appeared in the “Looking Back” feature of the Pottsville Republican & Herald, April 23, 2006. The caption noted that...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kevin Harris#Math Teacher#K12
skooknews.com

Nursing Home Workers in 2 Schuylkill County Facilities Could Strike in Early September

On Monday, nursing home workers from three of the biggest chains in Pennsylvania voted to send Unfair Labor Practice strike notices, including 2 from Schuylkill County. According to the SEIU Healthcare PA, Guardian Healthcare and two chains owned by Mordy Lahasky – Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare – have refused to meaningfully bargain over the use of agency staff or include the regulatory staffing ratios set to go into effect this year in the contracts.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Shamokin man charged with distribution of fentanyl

Williamsport, Pa. — A Shamokin man was indicted in federal court for allegedly distributing fentanyl on two different occasions in Northumberland County. Eric Clark, 32, distributed the fentanyl on June 1 and Aug. 3, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is 20 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.
SHAMOKIN, PA
uncoveringpa.com

Fossil Hunting at the Montour Preserve Fossil Pit

When I was a child, one of my favorite things to do was to break apart rocks looking for gold. And while I was never going to find gold, there is a spot in the middle of Pennsylvania where you can break apart rocks and have a great chance of finding something really neat: the Montour Preserve Fossil Pit.
DANVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
webbweekly.com

D. Frederick Wascher, D.C., 84

D. Frederick Wascher, D.C., 84, of Williamsport passed away Monday, August 22, 2022. Surviving are his loving wife of 61 years, Esther I. (Seiler) Wascher and their beloved dog, Oscar. Born February 12, 1938 in Williamsport, Fred was a son of the late John and Marion (Byers) Wascher. He was...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
State College

Free for All event invites the community to shop

STATE COLLEGE – On the last Saturday of every month, the community is invited to shop for free at Woodycrest United Methodist Church. The Free for All Shop offers donated clothing for all ages, housewares, small appliances, books, toys, backpacks, holiday decorations and more. Members of the church started...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

State College man bikes across America

STATE COLLEGE — From the coast of Virginia to the rocky shore of Astoria, Oregon, Michael Canich pedaled his way across the country on his trusty bike this summer. Starting on May 1, Canich rode through 10 states over a 94-day period. He pedaled over mountains, across the prairies and through the desert. He rode through headwinds that slowed him down and crosswinds that threatened to knock him over. He biked in the rain and in the stifling heat.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. journalist ordered to provide info on net worth in ex-coach’s defamation suit

WILLIAMSPORT – A radio group and a Williamsport journalist have been ordered to disclose information on their wealth in a defamation suit in which they are defendants. Lycoming County Judge Eric R. Linhardt ruled Monday that Colonial Radio Group and Todd Bartley of Williamsport need to provide that because it could be relevant if punitive damages become an issue.
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy