ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Australia’s Heritage Bank Debuts Cross-Border Payments

Customers of Australia-based Heritage Bank will be able to more easily send and receive money from overseas as a new online international payment service from money transfer company Convera has rolled out, Heritage Bank said in a news release. This will see Heritage offering a better and easier way to...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Chinese behemoth Pinduoduo to take on Amazon in US – with even worse labor practices

Americans addicted to Amazon could soon be wooed by a Chinese tech giant most of them have never heard of. Pinduoduo is planning to expand its reach to the US next month, according to reports in Bloomberg and Reuters. The company is known for delivering goods at rock-bottom prices – while putting its employees through conditions that a prominent labor activist says should horrify Americans.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Services#Digital Technologies#Banking#Linus Business#Business Industry#The Bank Of Ghana#Ghanaians#Ecedi
Fortune

The largest Chinese e-commerce company you have never heard of is about to enter the U.S. with a model to challenge Amazon’s dominance

Colin Huang, founder and former CEO of Pinduoduo, speaks at the company’s listing ceremony at Shanghai Tower on July 26, 2018. Chinese e-commerce company Pinduoduo improbably climbed the ranks of China’s e-commerce industry to become one of the country’s most powerful tech firms, even though it launched years later than established rivals like Alibaba and JD.com.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Africa
Apple Insider

Apple launches second 'Impact Accelerator' to train minority-owned businesses

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — In an expansion on a previous effort, leaders from 16 minority-owned businesses have been selected to receive training and mentorship from Apple toward "creating a greener world."
CALIFORNIA STATE
cryptoglobe.com

Ripple’s Managing Director for UK and Europe on Crypto Regulation

During a recent interview with UK-based news outlet Financial News, Sendi Young, Managing Director for UK and Europe at FinTech firm Ripple, shared her thoughts on the regulation of the crypto space. On 30 June 2021, Ripple announced Young’s appointment. Ripple’s press release stated that Sendi will “oversee strategy and...
MARKETS
pymnts

Banking-as-a-Service Helps Speed FinTechs Time to Market

FinTechs, just like any other firms, are constantly on the lookout for new ways to increase customer loyalty and their revenue streams. But they’re challenged by having to partner with banks with outdated and complex systems in order to access the financial system, which makes integration extremely difficult. Meghan...
ECONOMY
zycrypto.com

Limau DAO Launches Investment Ecosystem Powered by NFTs

Limau is an exciting DAO ecosystem that rewards its NFT holders from the revenue the project generates from its soon-to-be vast investment portfolio. Community members will gain access to a large investment portfolio covering multiple industries, including real estate, timber and forestry, manufacturing, mining, pharmaceuticals and more. Fusing Real-world Businesses...
MARKETS
The Associated Press

Former Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Regulator Joins Board at Customers Bancorp

WEST READING, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: CUBI), the parent company of Customers Bank (collectively, “Customers”), has appointed Raj Date, Managing Partner of Fenway Summer LLC, a Washington DC-based investment and advisory firm and the first-ever Deputy Director of the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), to the Board of the holding company and bank. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005678/en/ Raj Date, Managing Partner at Fenway Summer, has been appointed to the Customers Bancorp, Inc. Board of Directors. (Photo: Business Wire)
WEST READING, PA
CoinDesk

Investment Bank Cowen Nabs 2 Crypto Hires for Digital Asset Team

Cowen Inc. (COWN) is growing its digital asset team with the addition of two crypto-native hires. The New York-based investment bank hired Jackie Rose as director of institutional sales within its Cowen Digital team. Rose was previously head of institutional business development at Blockchain.com. In addition, Cowen hired Chase Campbell...
BUSINESS
pymnts

ESG Regulation at the Heart of EU Investment Landscape

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues are increasingly central to fund managers’ investment strategies, and ESG investment has been on the rise for several years. Deloitte predicts that at their current growth rate, ESG-mandated assets are on track to represent half of all professionally managed assets globally by 2024.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Credo Joins International Optical Industry Leaders at ECOC and CIOE Trade Shows

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) today announced that the Company will exhibit at both the China International Optoelectronic Exposition and the European Conference on Optical Communication in September. Credo’s optical solutions for 5G deployments, optical transport networking (OTN), passive optical networking (PON) and hyperscale data centers will all be available for demonstrations, as well active electrical cables and linecard solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005304/en/ Credo Joins International Optical Industry Leaders at ECOC and CIOE Trade Shows - Michael Girvan Lampe, Vice President of Worldwide Sales for Credo Technology Group: “Credo is thrilled that we can meet our customers in Asia and Europe in-person to introduce them to the newest members of our optical product family. CIOE and ECOC are both highly regarded as showcases for the latest developments in the optoelectronics and I look forward to joining our field teams in having meaningful, technical conversations with our customers that allow us to match current and future product offerings with their needs.” (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
cryptoglobe.com

Polarys, the new exciting utility NFT venture launches its exclusive Genesis NFT collection

Polarys, the new exciting Web3 venture that aims to bring utility NFTs to everyday businesses, has launched its innovative multi-chain minting engine, and the team is in the process of minting its Genesis utility NFT collection. This exclusive and once only minted collection will remain for sale until August 31, 2022. Any unsold NFTs will be burned after that date.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy