Australia’s Heritage Bank Debuts Cross-Border Payments
Customers of Australia-based Heritage Bank will be able to more easily send and receive money from overseas as a new online international payment service from money transfer company Convera has rolled out, Heritage Bank said in a news release. This will see Heritage offering a better and easier way to...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just 10 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just over one week.
Chinese behemoth Pinduoduo to take on Amazon in US – with even worse labor practices
Americans addicted to Amazon could soon be wooed by a Chinese tech giant most of them have never heard of. Pinduoduo is planning to expand its reach to the US next month, according to reports in Bloomberg and Reuters. The company is known for delivering goods at rock-bottom prices – while putting its employees through conditions that a prominent labor activist says should horrify Americans.
Jack Dorsey-Led Block's Afterpay And Australian Bank Westpac Terminate Partnership
'Buy now, pay later' company Afterpay Ltd — owned by Jack Dorsey's Block Inc SQ — and Westpac Banking Corporation WEBNF have ended their partnership after the Australian payments firm rolled back a smartphone app it was running with the bank. What Happened: Westpac, in a statement emailed...
The largest Chinese e-commerce company you have never heard of is about to enter the U.S. with a model to challenge Amazon’s dominance
Colin Huang, founder and former CEO of Pinduoduo, speaks at the company’s listing ceremony at Shanghai Tower on July 26, 2018. Chinese e-commerce company Pinduoduo improbably climbed the ranks of China’s e-commerce industry to become one of the country’s most powerful tech firms, even though it launched years later than established rivals like Alibaba and JD.com.
U.S. adds seven China-related entities to export control list
WASHINGTON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The United States has added seven China-related entities, mostly related to aerospace, to its export control list, citing national security and foreign policy concerns, according to a U.S. Commerce Department notice published online on Tuesday.
South Africa's Mr Price expands baby portfolio with standalone stores
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 25 (Reuters) - South Africa's value fashion and homeware retailer Mr Price is testing standalone baby stores, in a push to gain a share of the growing and highly competitive baby care products market, starting with a store it launched on Wednesday, it said.
Exclusive-Allianz in talks with banks for China asset management venture -sources
HONG KONG, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Allianz SE (ALVG.DE) is in talks with Chinese banks to set up a majority-owned asset management venture in the world's second-largest economy, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said, aiming to tap a $4.3 trillion market for wealth products.
Apple Insider
Apple launches second 'Impact Accelerator' to train minority-owned businesses
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — In an expansion on a previous effort, leaders from 16 minority-owned businesses have been selected to receive training and mentorship from Apple toward "creating a greener world."
cryptoglobe.com
Ripple’s Managing Director for UK and Europe on Crypto Regulation
During a recent interview with UK-based news outlet Financial News, Sendi Young, Managing Director for UK and Europe at FinTech firm Ripple, shared her thoughts on the regulation of the crypto space. On 30 June 2021, Ripple announced Young’s appointment. Ripple’s press release stated that Sendi will “oversee strategy and...
Jack Ma's Ant Signs MoU With Kenanga To Enable Launch Of Malaysia's First Wealth SuperApp
Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd.’s BABA financial affiliate Ant Group has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Malaysia’s Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad under which Kenanga will leverage mPaaS, a mobile development platform from Ant Group’s digital technology unit, to launch the country’s first Wealth SuperApp. What...
Banking-as-a-Service Helps Speed FinTechs Time to Market
FinTechs, just like any other firms, are constantly on the lookout for new ways to increase customer loyalty and their revenue streams. But they’re challenged by having to partner with banks with outdated and complex systems in order to access the financial system, which makes integration extremely difficult. Meghan...
zycrypto.com
Limau DAO Launches Investment Ecosystem Powered by NFTs
Limau is an exciting DAO ecosystem that rewards its NFT holders from the revenue the project generates from its soon-to-be vast investment portfolio. Community members will gain access to a large investment portfolio covering multiple industries, including real estate, timber and forestry, manufacturing, mining, pharmaceuticals and more. Fusing Real-world Businesses...
Former Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Regulator Joins Board at Customers Bancorp
WEST READING, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: CUBI), the parent company of Customers Bank (collectively, “Customers”), has appointed Raj Date, Managing Partner of Fenway Summer LLC, a Washington DC-based investment and advisory firm and the first-ever Deputy Director of the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), to the Board of the holding company and bank. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005678/en/ Raj Date, Managing Partner at Fenway Summer, has been appointed to the Customers Bancorp, Inc. Board of Directors. (Photo: Business Wire)
Bank of America Ramps Up Digital Offerings To Capitalize On Expanding E-Commerce Volumes
Bank of America Corp BAC expanded its investments in digital channels to tap the growing online transactions. Clients logged in to the bank's electronic platforms 1 billion times in July and 2.8 billion times, up 11% in the second quarter. BAC's new investments will focus on budgeting and financial-planning tools,...
TechCrunch
SoftBank-backed Socar, South Korea’s largest car-sharing startup, tumbles on market debut
Shares of Socar rose 1.25% from its IPO price of 28,000 won ($21.10) in the initial minutes of the debut, before tumbling to 26,300 won and giving the firm a market cap of $642 million. Last week, Socar cut its targeted IPO offering to 102 billion won ($78.1 million), giving...
CoinDesk
Investment Bank Cowen Nabs 2 Crypto Hires for Digital Asset Team
Cowen Inc. (COWN) is growing its digital asset team with the addition of two crypto-native hires. The New York-based investment bank hired Jackie Rose as director of institutional sales within its Cowen Digital team. Rose was previously head of institutional business development at Blockchain.com. In addition, Cowen hired Chase Campbell...
ESG Regulation at the Heart of EU Investment Landscape
Environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues are increasingly central to fund managers’ investment strategies, and ESG investment has been on the rise for several years. Deloitte predicts that at their current growth rate, ESG-mandated assets are on track to represent half of all professionally managed assets globally by 2024.
Credo Joins International Optical Industry Leaders at ECOC and CIOE Trade Shows
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) today announced that the Company will exhibit at both the China International Optoelectronic Exposition and the European Conference on Optical Communication in September. Credo’s optical solutions for 5G deployments, optical transport networking (OTN), passive optical networking (PON) and hyperscale data centers will all be available for demonstrations, as well active electrical cables and linecard solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005304/en/ Credo Joins International Optical Industry Leaders at ECOC and CIOE Trade Shows - Michael Girvan Lampe, Vice President of Worldwide Sales for Credo Technology Group: “Credo is thrilled that we can meet our customers in Asia and Europe in-person to introduce them to the newest members of our optical product family. CIOE and ECOC are both highly regarded as showcases for the latest developments in the optoelectronics and I look forward to joining our field teams in having meaningful, technical conversations with our customers that allow us to match current and future product offerings with their needs.” (Photo: Business Wire)
cryptoglobe.com
Polarys, the new exciting utility NFT venture launches its exclusive Genesis NFT collection
Polarys, the new exciting Web3 venture that aims to bring utility NFTs to everyday businesses, has launched its innovative multi-chain minting engine, and the team is in the process of minting its Genesis utility NFT collection. This exclusive and once only minted collection will remain for sale until August 31, 2022. Any unsold NFTs will be burned after that date.
