Michigan State

WFAE

Fact Check: NC trooper says violent crime at an 'all-time high'

It’s time for our weekly fact check of North Carolina politics. This week, we’re turning to this year’s U.S. Senate race and a claim about levels of violent crime. The North Carolina Troopers Association has endorsed Republican congressman Ted Budd over his opponent Democrat Cheri Beasley, who is a former state Supreme Court Chief Justice. In a statement announcing the endorsement, association President Ben Kral said, “With violent crime at an all-time high, it is imperative we have a U.S. Senator who will support law enforcement.” For more, "Morning Edition" host Marshall Terry talks to Paul Specht of WRAL.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WFAE

Appeals panel blocks law's use in NC campaign ad prosecution

RALEIGH — A federal appeals court on Tuesday blocked a local North Carolina district attorney from prosecuting state Attorney General Josh Stein or anyone else for his 2020 campaign ad through a criminal libel law. The majority of a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WFAE

2 Democrats compete for the chance to unseat Florida Gov. DeSantis in November

States holding primaries today include Florida. Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is seeking a second term. He barely won the first time four years ago, but has since made himself one of his party's national figures, fighting culture wars and showing up in 2024 presidential polls. But in order to position himself for the presidency, he would first have to win reelection, and Democrats are choosing his challenger. One is considered progressive and the other is a former Republican. Cathy Carter from our member station WUSF in Tampa reports.
FLORIDA STATE
WFAE

Two months after the Dobbs ruling, new abortion bans are taking hold

WASHINGTON, D.C. — This week marks two months since the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision reversed decades of precedent guaranteeing abortion rights, and the effects of the decision are continuing to unfold as abortion bans take effect around the country. Well before the opinion...
TENNESSEE STATE
WFAE

Rep. Davids is using Kansas' vote against anti-abortion measure to defend her seat

A vulnerable Kansas Democrat, Rep. Sharice Davids, is hitting her Republican challenger over abortion rights after Kansans soundly rejected an anti-abortion ballot issue. Frank Morris has supervised the reporters in KCUR's newsroom since 1999. In addition to his managerial duties, Morris files regularly with National Public Radio. He’s covered everything from tornadoes to tax law for the network, in stories spanning eight states. His work has won dozens of awards, including four national Public Radio News Directors awards (PRNDIs) and several regional Edward R. Murrow awards. In 2012 he was honored to be named "Journalist of the Year" by the Heart of America Press Club.
KANSAS STATE
WFAE

California is set to ban sales of new gasoline-powered cars by 2035

LOS ANGELES — California air regulators will vote Thursday on a historic plan to address climate change and harmful pollution by moving the nation's largest auto market away from the internal combustion engine. California LOS ANGELES — California air regulators will vote Thursday on a historic plan to address...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WFAE

Top NC senator prefers abortion limits after 1st trimester

North Carolina's most powerful state senator said Tuesday he would prefer to have approved restrictions on abortion after roughly the first three months of pregnancy. Senate leader Phil Berger, speaking before convening another round of no-vote General Assembly sessions this week, also said he would support exceptions to any prohibition following the first trimester, such as in situations of rape and incest or when the mother's life is in danger.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WFAE

Encore: Rural Washington 911 center closes amid lack of operators

Emergency 911 dispatchers are in short supply across the country. In Washington state, a dispatch center actually had to close because of a lack of staff. Austin Jenkins of the Northwest News Network reports. (SOUNDBITE OF KEYBOARD CLACKING) AUSTIN JENKINS: It's the afternoon rush hour, and the pace is picking...
WASHINGTON STATE
WFAE

Plan aids NC principals otherwise penalized for pay change

North Carolina’s schools chief unveiled a plan on Wednesday that would prevent some public school principals from facing pay cuts in 2023 due to an alteration in how performance-based compensation is calculated. Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said about $4.5 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds for education...
EDUCATION
WFAE

Eastern Kentucky delays the start of school as people rebuild after floods

We've had a lot of flooding news this summer. Floods in the Southwest swept away a hiker in Zion National Park. In Dallas, rains drowned cars and prompted a disaster declaration. And in eastern Kentucky recently, where floods washed away entire communities, kids who were supposed to be back in school are still waiting. WFPL's Jess Clark reports.
KENTUCKY STATE
WFAE

WFAE

ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

