Trigger laws in now 14 states place further restrictions and punishments on abortion
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Mary Ziegler, professor of law at UC Davis, to discuss the impact of the trigger laws banning abortion in Tennessee, Idaho, Texas and North Dakota. Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his...
Fact Check: NC trooper says violent crime at an 'all-time high'
It’s time for our weekly fact check of North Carolina politics. This week, we’re turning to this year’s U.S. Senate race and a claim about levels of violent crime. The North Carolina Troopers Association has endorsed Republican congressman Ted Budd over his opponent Democrat Cheri Beasley, who is a former state Supreme Court Chief Justice. In a statement announcing the endorsement, association President Ben Kral said, “With violent crime at an all-time high, it is imperative we have a U.S. Senator who will support law enforcement.” For more, "Morning Edition" host Marshall Terry talks to Paul Specht of WRAL.
Appeals panel blocks law's use in NC campaign ad prosecution
RALEIGH — A federal appeals court on Tuesday blocked a local North Carolina district attorney from prosecuting state Attorney General Josh Stein or anyone else for his 2020 campaign ad through a criminal libel law. The majority of a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals...
How an Illinois military base transports an unprecedented flow of weapons to Ukraine
Moving the people and stuff that the U.S. military needs is a massive puzzle. Aid for Ukraine is being sent from Illinois' Scott Air Force Base, which must deal with logistics and possible threats.
Democrat Charlie Crist to face Ron DeSantis in Florida race for governor
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Democrat and longtime politician Charlie Crist has won the primary for governor in Florida and will face Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November, according to a race call by The Associated Press. Crist served as Florida's Republican governor more than a decade ago and is now a...
2 Democrats compete for the chance to unseat Florida Gov. DeSantis in November
States holding primaries today include Florida. Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is seeking a second term. He barely won the first time four years ago, but has since made himself one of his party's national figures, fighting culture wars and showing up in 2024 presidential polls. But in order to position himself for the presidency, he would first have to win reelection, and Democrats are choosing his challenger. One is considered progressive and the other is a former Republican. Cathy Carter from our member station WUSF in Tampa reports.
Paul Pelosi, Nancy Pelosi's husband, sentenced to 5 days in jail for a DUI
Paul Pelosi, the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been sentenced to five days in jail after being convicted Tuesday of misdemeanor driving under the influence in California, the Napa County District Attorney's Office announced. Pelosi, 82, was arrested May 28 and later charged with driving under the...
California Gov. Newsom vetoes public safe drug-use clinics as overdoses surge
Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a measure late Monday that would have allowed creation of safe drug-consumption sites in three major California cities as part of an effort to cut the surging number of fatal overdoses. In a public message explaining his veto, Newsom, a Democrat, suggested the clinics might actually...
Two months after the Dobbs ruling, new abortion bans are taking hold
WASHINGTON, D.C. — This week marks two months since the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision reversed decades of precedent guaranteeing abortion rights, and the effects of the decision are continuing to unfold as abortion bans take effect around the country. Well before the opinion...
Rep. Davids is using Kansas' vote against anti-abortion measure to defend her seat
A vulnerable Kansas Democrat, Rep. Sharice Davids, is hitting her Republican challenger over abortion rights after Kansans soundly rejected an anti-abortion ballot issue. Frank Morris has supervised the reporters in KCUR's newsroom since 1999. In addition to his managerial duties, Morris files regularly with National Public Radio. He’s covered everything from tornadoes to tax law for the network, in stories spanning eight states. His work has won dozens of awards, including four national Public Radio News Directors awards (PRNDIs) and several regional Edward R. Murrow awards. In 2012 he was honored to be named "Journalist of the Year" by the Heart of America Press Club.
By 2035, you won't be able to buy a new gas-powered car in California
Today California officials approved a plan to phase out the sale of new gasoline-powered cars by 2035. California is the largest auto market in the U.S. It could set the standard for other states to follow. Kevin Stark with member station KQED is here with details. Hey, Kevin. KEVIN STARK,...
California is set to ban sales of new gasoline-powered cars by 2035
LOS ANGELES — California air regulators will vote Thursday on a historic plan to address climate change and harmful pollution by moving the nation's largest auto market away from the internal combustion engine. California LOS ANGELES — California air regulators will vote Thursday on a historic plan to address...
Top NC senator prefers abortion limits after 1st trimester
North Carolina's most powerful state senator said Tuesday he would prefer to have approved restrictions on abortion after roughly the first three months of pregnancy. Senate leader Phil Berger, speaking before convening another round of no-vote General Assembly sessions this week, also said he would support exceptions to any prohibition following the first trimester, such as in situations of rape and incest or when the mother's life is in danger.
Encore: Rural Washington 911 center closes amid lack of operators
Emergency 911 dispatchers are in short supply across the country. In Washington state, a dispatch center actually had to close because of a lack of staff. Austin Jenkins of the Northwest News Network reports. (SOUNDBITE OF KEYBOARD CLACKING) AUSTIN JENKINS: It's the afternoon rush hour, and the pace is picking...
Florida's public schools open this year under a slate of new education laws
Teachers in Florida are navigating new rules on how they teach topics involving sexual orientation, race and more. Some say the rules are stifling while others pledge they won't change how they teach.
Largest U.S. auto market is moving away from the internal combustion engine
The largest auto market in the U.S. is stepping away from the internal combustion engine. Regulators are expected to approve a plan today to ban sales of new gasoline-powered cars in California by 2035. NPR's Nathan Rott reports the move could have widespread effects on the auto industry and also on climate change.
Plan aids NC principals otherwise penalized for pay change
North Carolina’s schools chief unveiled a plan on Wednesday that would prevent some public school principals from facing pay cuts in 2023 due to an alteration in how performance-based compensation is calculated. Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said about $4.5 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds for education...
A Texas town is trucking in water for residents due to drought
A months-long drought in Texas has at least one town trucking in water for residents. Ranchers are facing tough business decisions without enough water for their cattle.
Eastern Kentucky delays the start of school as people rebuild after floods
We've had a lot of flooding news this summer. Floods in the Southwest swept away a hiker in Zion National Park. In Dallas, rains drowned cars and prompted a disaster declaration. And in eastern Kentucky recently, where floods washed away entire communities, kids who were supposed to be back in school are still waiting. WFPL's Jess Clark reports.
A skateboarding destination in Arizona runs through the Hopi Reservation
A group of Hopi teenagers rallied together to bring a skate park to their village. When the pandemic began, the outdoor activity took on new life and the teens created what they called Skate264.
