Secret ‘Batgirl’ Screenings Hit the Warner Bros. Lot (Exclusive)
Batgirl won’t be flying onto HBO Max screens, but a select group of insiders is getting to see the film during secret screenings on the Warner Bros. lot this week, multiple sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. They are said to be for people who worked on the movie, both cast and crew, as well as representatives and executives. One source described them as “funeral screenings,” held before the film is sent off to an undisclosed afterlife, with footage locked away in a vault, either physical or digital.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Batgirl' Directors Reveal They Have No Footage of Shelved Film, Still Hope...
Everything to Know About the ‘Batgirl’ Movie Starring Leslie Grace, Brendan Fraser and More
It's another dark night for Gotham City. One year after Leslie Grace was announced as Batgirl, the film has been scrapped by Warner Bros., multiple outlets report. In July 2022, Variety reported that the Batgirl film, which had already wrapped principal photography and was slated for release on HBO Max, had been canceled by the […]
Netflix Unveils Brand-New Ghostbusters: Into the Dead Trailer
There's a lot more happening in the Ghostbusters universe lately than just new movies and animated shows. Now, there's a trailer for another new Ghostbusters game - and no, we don't mean Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed (2022)!. Into the Dead 2 is a popular mobile game available to users with a...
Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar
Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
Ant-Man Star Michael Peña Addresses MCU Return After Co-Stars Got Axed from Quantumania
There's no denying that Michael Peña's character Luis has become an integral part of the Ant-Man franchise and while he doesn't exactly possess his own super abilities, he's proven time and time again that his goofy facade shouldn't be taken lightly and that he's a valuable asset to Scott Lang's team. Over the years, Luis has gained a huge following all thanks to his hilarious recap of the pint-sized hero's story in the MCU.
'Batgirl' Star Ivory Aquino Pens Emotional Plea To Warner Bros Executive About Cancelled Film
"Batgirl" cast member Ivory Aquino wrote a lengthy emotional message to Warner Bros. Studios' CEO urging them to reconsider their reported plan to permanently destroy the film's footage. Aquino's emotional plea came in the wake of reports that the studio is holding "funeral screenings" for a select group of insiders...
Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Teases We'll See Even "More Batmans" After Ben Affleck's Return
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom star Jason Momoa is teasing that we could see more Batmen than we expected to in the upcoming Aquaman sequel. Momoa was on the red carpet to promote the final season of his Apple TV+ sci-fi series See, when he was asked about the recent announcement that Ben Affleck was returning as Batman in Aquaman 2. As a veteran of the DC Films franchise, Momoa didn't let go of any trade secrets, but he was willing to playfully stir the pot, by dropping some pretty wild possibilities for what could happen with Batman in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom:
'Elvis' HBO Max Premiere Date Revealed
Baz Luhrmann's epic Elvis biopic will finally reach HBO Max in one week. The Elvis Presley movie will begin streaming on Friday, Sept. 2. The movie stars Austin Butler as the King of Rock and Roll and Tom Hanks as his controlling manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Elvis hit theaters on...
Where to Watch and Stream Piercing Free Online
Cast: Christopher Abbott Mia Wasikowska Laia Costa Maria Dizzia Marin Ireland. After kissing his wife and baby goodbye for a seemingly normal business trip, Reed checks himself into a hotel room to accomplish something he’s always dreamed of: the perfect murder. As his sinister plans unfold, he soon realizes he might be in over his head with a mysteriously unhinged call girl named Jackie.
In Entertainment: DC Delays, 'Batgirl' Funeral Screening & Olivia Wilde Speaks Out
Catching you up on today’s entertainment headlines with Warner Bros. Discovery pushing back the release of DC superhero movies “Aquaman” and “Shazam”, a secret screening for the canceled “Batgirl” being shown to cast and crew on the Warner lot, and Olivia Wilde addresses the incident involving custody papers from ex Jason Sudeikis.
'Batgirl's Ivory Aquino Pleads With Warner Bros. Discovery to Restore the Cancelled Movie
Batgirl star Ivory Aquino posted an emotional public letter in which she pleads with Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslov to revert the company’s decision to shelve the DC Extended Universe movie. Aquino published her letter on Twitter after learning about the funeral screenings being held on the Warner Bros. lot.
Jason Momoa Squashes the Notion of a DC/Marvel Rivalry: ‘I Don’t Really Compare’ (Exclusive Video)
”There’s only one me, bro,“ the ”Aquaman“ star tells TheWrap. While Marvel and DC fans have been going at each other for decades, “Aquaman” star Jason Momoa doesn’t see a need to pick sides. When TheWrap asked the actor about the competition between...
‘Evil Dead Rise’ Moves From HBO Max to Theatrical Release
As Warner Bros. shifts a number of its blockbuster release dates around, it looks like the Evil Dead are once again set to hit our screens. Originally an HBO Max exclusive, Lee Cronin's Evil Dead Rise, the fifth installment in the campy horror franchise, will now premiere exclusively in theaters on April 21, 2023. Starring Alyssa Sutherland, Lily Sullivan, Gabrielle Echols, Morgan Davies, Nell Fisher, and Mia Challis, the Lee Cronin-directed and Bruce Campbell-produced flick is one of two films that will move to theatrical-only releases, alongside New Line Cinema's remake of House Party, opening December 9.
'Aquaman 2' Release Delay Raises Questions About Batman Casting
The release was pushed back to December 2023, prompting fans to wonder if Michael Keaton or Ben Affleck would be making a rumored appearance as Batman.
Batman Forever Star Val Kilmer Expresses Interest in Caped Crusader Return
The whole multiverse concept seems overdone at this point but there's no denying that when executed correctly, it creates compelling stories and jaw-dropping moments fans will be buzzing about for ages. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has found success with it in films like Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and now, it's DC's turn to take a crack at the multiverse craze.
'The Batman 2' Script Is Reportedly in the Works With Matt Reeves
Just earlier this week it was reported that The Batman 2 has not yet been confirmed. However, in a recent interview with Deadline, Matt Reeves revealed that a sequel is on the way. The publication has reported that Reeves has signed a multi-year first-look film deal with Warner Bros. Pictures....
Every Season of Gotham Is Leaving Netflix
Gotham, Fox's Batman prequel series, has been a streaming staple on Netflix for quite a long time. Even when the show was still on, new seasons would make their way to Netflix after they aired, much like the Arrowverse shows from The CW. Well, next month is the end of an era for Gotham and Netflix, as the TV series is set to exit Netflix in its entirety.
Val Kilmer wants to return as Batman and do a HEAT sequel
Val Kilmer is keen for a trip down memory lane as he wants to return to the Batman franchise and film a Heat sequel. The actor sat down with entertainment reporter Jim Vejvoda for IGN while promoting his latest flick Top Gun: Maverick. But as the conversation derailed from the...
WB Pushes Back ‘Aquaman’ and ‘Shazam’ Sequels, Moves Two HBO Max Titles to Theaters
Warner Bros. is mixing up the DC release calendar once again. After the “Aquaman” sequel was pushed back from December 16, 2022 to March 17, 2023, the DC installment is getting shifted once more to December 25, 2023. That’s the same release window as its initial December 2022 premiere date, following the 2018 holiday debut of the first film. Now in the DC shuffle, “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” will take over the vacant “Aquaman 2” premiere date, this time delayed until March 17, 2023, after being first announced to open on December 16 of this year (the original “Aquaman” sequel date). In...
DC fans are praying for a ‘Batgirl’ leak after internal screening announced
There’s still hope in the DC Universe, as fans are rallying around a potential leak of Batgirl following a new update. After it was announced that Warner Bros. would be doing some severe cost-cutting to try and get the company out of debt, Batgirl fell into the line of fire. The film had already wrapped filming as was deep into post-production according to its directors, but is now stuck in the annals of film history.
