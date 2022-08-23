Read full article on original website
For 6 generations working Peters Hot Dogs and Corn Roast, State Fair is an annual reunion
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- The State Fair is full of family legacies, but not everyone can claim six generations working at the Fair at the same time. Three sisters have helped start an empire at the Great Minnesota Get-Together.For more than 50 years, sisters Lu McArdell, Lori Ribar, and Lynn Meadows have been working at the Minnesota State Fair. It all began at Peters Hot Dogs, which their great grandfather essentially started."In 1939 we started selling hot dogs and lunch meat sandwiches for a nickel," McArdell said.Now, she and Meadows work long days in the Food Building, surrounded by employees...
New Prague Times
Pioneer Power Show steams into the weekend
The 49th Annual Pioneer Power Show held its daily parade at 12:30 p.m. of tractors on Friday, Aug. 26, with a wide assortment of tractors, including steam powered ones. The Pioneer Power Show started August 26 and will be held this Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 27 and 28. The Le Sueur County Pioneer Power Association holds the annual show which has tractors and farm equipment. This year the show also features vintage and antique snowmobiles from the 1950s through the 1980s. There is also music, food, a tractor pull for the large vehicles and a smaller one for kids on Saturday. For more see upcoming issues of The New Prague Times, Montgomery Messenger and Life Enterprise. (Patrick Fisher Photo)
Southern Minnesota News
Girl dies in rural Redwood County ATV crash
A Wabasso girl died in an ATV accident on Thursday afternoon in rural Redwood County. Crews were dispatched to a single-vehicle ATV accident near the 29000 block of 250th Ave at about 4:30 p.m. A 7-year-old girl later succumbed to her injuries. KLGR identified the girl as Addison Lynn Knott.
ktoe.com
Minnesota dairy community crowns 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way
Rachel Rynda, a 19-year-old college student from Montgomery, Minnesota, representing Le Sueur County, was crowned the 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way in an evening ceremony Aug. 24 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Rynda will serve as the official goodwill ambassador for nearly 2,100 Minnesota dairy farm families.
Car Once Owned by Hollywood Star Spotted at Steele County Fair
Thousands of fairgoers walked through the Auto Museum Building during the recent Steele County Free Fair. The theme in 2022 was convertibles. Those who read the back stories posted with each vehicle left with a great deal of knowledge. If you noticed the 1967 Cadillac DeVille in the back corner, you could have read about its famous owner.
Report identifies 371 Minnesota schools to receive additional support from the state
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Department of Education is expanding its Collaborative Minnesota Partnerships to Advance Student Success program, also known as COMPASS, to provide greater support to schools across the state. According to the MDE, the state's North Star Accountability system, which was launched in 2019, identified 371 public...
Tornado warning issued for parts of Twin Cities
A tornado warning has been issued for areas of Dakota, Scott, and Ramsey counties – including St. Paul. The first warning area includes Apple Valley and Burnsville, and is in effect until 8:45 p.m. People in the warning area are advised to take cover indoors. The second warning area...
lifeinminnesota.com
10 of the Best Lake Minnetonka Bars You Have to Visit
Do you have a trip to Lake Minnetonka scheduled on your calendar? Whatever your reason for visiting, don’t forget to relax and have fun while you’re there. Swinging by one of Lake Minnetonka’s best bars is a great way to enjoy Lake Minnetonka’s nightlife with the whole friend group!
FOXBusiness
Some businesses in Twin Cities forced to shut early, concerned over rise in crime
Business owners in the Twin Cities are split on crime’s impact on business. Some say it’s "overblown," while others say fewer people want to go out to eat over fears of crime. Either way, the restaurant scene isn’t what it used to be pre-pandemic. As if business...
Southern Minnesota “Political” House up for Auction
If you look at the Zillow website enough you will find some fairly odd things on there. Sometimes there is a swimming pool in the middle of the house that seems like it should be a living room, there could be a "barbie house", or some other sort of retro home that never got out of the 60s or 70s and now seems "cool" again. Or maybe a nice little friendly ghost that shows up in some of the posted photos. Or, you could run across this one that is up for auction in Waseca.
Lake Minnetonka's largest festival returns Sept. 9-11
The 47th annual James J. Hill Days will take place Sept. 9-11, 2022. Courtesy of the Wayzata Chamber of Commerce. The end of the Minnesota State Fair won't mark your last opportunity to enjoy outdoor festivities in the Twin Cities. The 47th annual James J. Hill Days in downtown Wayzata...
ccxmedia.org
Bus Driver Shortage Impacts State Fair Express Service
For the second straight year, people accustomed to catching the Minnesota State Fair Express bus in Brooklyn Park will have to find another option to get to the Great Minnesota Get-Together. Metro Transit announced it is scaling back State Fair Express bus service yet again due to a shortage of...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center Man Identified in Fatal 7-Vehicle Rogers Crash
The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the Brooklyn Center man killed in a chain-reaction crash Monday afternoon on westbound Interstate Highway 94 near Highway 101 in Rogers. Miguel Angel Deheza Perez, 42, of Brooklyn Center died at the scene, the patrol said. The crash, which occurred shortly after 2:50 p.m....
KEYC
HIGHLIGHTS: Madelia vs. Cedar Mountain
The defending section champion Mankato West Scarlets begin their quest to repeat Thursday. Fresh off hot 2021 season, St. Mary’s looks to take it one step further. As Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s embarks on its final 9-man schedule, the squad is working to build on last season’s stellar 8-2 record.
7 wineries to visit within an hour of the Twin Cities
While wine is not the first thing you'd associate with Minnesota, the warming climate and a growing demand for wine-tasting experiences has seen no shortage of vineyards to spring up in recent years. While America's famous wine growing regions such as Napa, Sonoma, and Willamette Valley are all an hourslong...
Motorcyclist Airlifted After Alcohol-Involved Crash Near Faribault
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Burnsville man had to be airlifted from the scene of a motorcycle crash in the Faribault area Thursday night. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 31-year-old Jake Gumphrey was traveling on eastbound Hwy. 21 when he crashed and was thrown from the motorcycle northwest of Faribault around 8 p.m. The report describes Gumphrey’s injuries as non-life-threatening.
Teen Airlifted to Rochester Following Crash With Semi
Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News)- A teenager was airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester after the vehicle he was driving collided with a semi in southern Minnesota Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol’s incident report says the 16-year-old and two passengers were traveling west on Hwy. 60 when the sedan...
arizonasuntimes.com
Teachers Union President Defends Minnesota School District That Will Lay Off White Teachers First
American Federation of Teachers (AFT) president Randi Weingarten defended a contract between Minneapolis Public Schools and the union which will fire white teachers over minority teachers, according to a Monday tweet. The March contract between Minneapolis Public Schools and the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers (MFT) includes a deal that fires...
Answers to your Good Questions about the Minnesota State Fair
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. – In the run-up to the fair, we always get our fair share of Good Questions about the Great Minnesota Get-Together. So, Heather Brown found answers to some of your questions, and a few of her own.We keep hearing the fair expects pre-pandemic crowds. So, our first question is how many people is that?The record attendance was in 2019, when 2,126,551 came through the gates. They had topped two million in 2018, too. Compare that to 1.3 million who came last year, which was the lowest attendance since 1977.Now, to your questions. Lenny from Lonsdale...
Popular Central Minnesota Drive-In Abruptly Closes Until Further Notice
Fans of Delano's Peppermint Twist Drive-In will have to wait to get their fix, as the restaurant abruptly posted on social media that it would be closed until further notice earlier this week. It has not been publically stated why the drive-in has temporarily closed, but the reaction to the news was met somberly online.
