ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bloggersodear.com

Wake Forest Football Preview: Syracuse Orange

For the final home game of the season, the Deacs will take on Atlantic rival Syracuse on Senior Day. The last few years have been pretty rough for the Orange; after winning 10 games and reaching 12th in the AP Top 25 in 2018, Syracuse has won just 11 total games over the past 3 seasons. Despite that, 2 of the last 3 games Wake has played against the Orange have gone into overtime, with both teams picking up a win on the final play of the game. It will be nice to finally get to play Syracuse at home again, as the Deacs have played 3 straight road games against the Orange in the Carrier Dome.
SYRACUSE, NY
bloggersodear.com

Wake Forest Football Preview: North Carolina Tar Heels

The Deacs return home in week 11 to take on another in-state rival, the North Carolina Tar Heels—and this time it’s actually a conference game. Wake and UNC have actually been pretty similar teams over the past couple of seasons; both relied heavily on high scoring offenses because they both had defenses that, for the most part, could not stop anyone. The result has been two very entertaining games with basically no defense where both teams scored over 50 points. While Wake Forest held double digit 4th quarters leads in both of the past 2 meetings, they allowed the Tar Heels to score a combined 52 4th quarter points and lost both of those games. That was never more painful than last year, when the late collapse ended Wake’s undefeated season. Hopefully this year, the Deacs will get some revenge.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy