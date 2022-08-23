ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Boyega not interested in returning to 'Star Wars' — but happy to be a fan again

John Boyega holds the title for “biggest superfan ever cast in a major role in the Star Wars universe,” and it’s not even close. The London-born actor, previously best known for the 2011 cult sci-fi comedy Attack the Block, was the epitome of giddiness after being cast as stormtrooper-turned-Resistance fighter Finn in 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Boyega’s unfettered delight was evident in his ecstatic reaction to the Force Awakens trailer or when he clapped back at Star Trek veteran William Shatner for throwing shade at The Force.
Daily Mail

John Boyega talks racist backlash from Star Wars fans for his portrayal of Finn... and he thinks he'll never play the character again

John Boyega is opening up about the racist backlash he experienced when portraying Finn in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. The 30-year-old British actor played Finn in 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens, 2017's Star Wars: The Last Jedi and 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, though he said he'd never play the character again.
ComicBook

Star Wars: John Boyega Reflects on Lucasfilm Rallying Behind Moses Ingram, "Makes Me Feel Protected"

Former Star Wars actor John Boyega made it no secret that he had a rough time in the franchise during his starring run in the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy. Boyega's character, defected Stormtrooper Finn, was setup to be a headlining character of the new Star Wars franchise – but there was also some ugly backlash to Star Wars putting a black character at the forefront. Boyega was vocal in his displeasure over how, he felt, Lucasfilm didn't do enough to publicly support him and/or buffer him from racist trolls or even foreign markets where his face and presence in the promotional materials were altered.
John Boyega
International Business Times

Marvel Superhero Could Be Next James Bond; Idris Elba Reportedly 'Walks Away' From Talks

Tom Holland may be in the running to replace Daniel Craig as the next James Bond, according to new reports. Although nothing has been officially confirmed, recent reports claimed that producers want to cast an actor who is under 5 feet, 10 inches in height and "looks younger" than previous Bond actors, according to News.com.au.
geekspin

Supergirl film cancelled following Batgirl DC debacle

After Warner Bros. Discovery revealed earlier this week that it’s not releasing the Batgirl movie starring Leslie Grace, multiple reports claimed that the Supergirl film that was supposed to be headlined by Sasha Calle has also been axed. While Warner Bros. Discovery has yet to confirm that the movie...
Cinemablend

After Report Of Batgirl’s Secret Screenings, One Cast Member Pleads To Warner Bros. Not To Destroy The Footage

It’s been one shock after another over at Warner Bros. as the new studio head makes one radical change to the company and then another comes along. The most high profile change has been the decision to not release the Batgirl movie, despite the fact that a great deal of time, effort, and money, had been spent on it. Now, amid reports that what exists of the film could actually be destroyed, one cast member has written an open letter to CEO David Zaslav asking him not to let that happen.
Cinemablend

Black Panther’s Daniel Kaluuya Reacts To Wakanda Forever’s Trailer, And His Absence From The Sequel

Phase Four of The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been pretty wild so far, thanks to ambitious projects on the small and silver screens. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is definitely Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. And actor Daniel Kaluuya recently reacted to the sequels’ trailer, and his absence from the upcoming Marvel movie.
wegotthiscovered.com

Diego Luna says ‘Andor’ is the most grounded ‘Star Wars’ story yet

When the latest Andor trailer dropped at the top of the month, fans were blown away. After the heavy, almost cozy nostalgia of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor promises to be a much harder-hitting Star Wars show that eschews the familiar trappings of the sci-fi saga for a more complex, more adult exploration of what life is like under the Empire’s rule and how the Rebellion begins. In fact, though it might seem like an oxymoron, you might even say that Andor is our first ever “grounded” Star Wars story.
The Associated Press

More than an icon: Designer Elizabeth Emanuel recalls Diana

LONDON (AP) — Elizabeth Emanuel cradles the massive scrapbook across her chest before laying it gently on the table and opening its Prussian blue covers to reveal a personal time capsule of her relationship with Princess Diana. Emanuel got to know Diana during the months she and her then-husband, David, spent designing the future princess’ wedding dress. Four decades later, there’s a sense of intimacy as she leafs through sketches, fabric swatches and photos of Diana, displayed alongside images of the designer’s mother stitching embroidery into the gown. It’s like looking at a family album. That sense of connection helps...
thedigitalfix.com

George Lucas’s original Star Wars ending was really bleak

The ending to Star Wars: Return of the Jedi was almost very, very dark. In an early ideas session with Star Wars movie co-writer Lawrence Kasdan, who also penned The Empire Strikes Back, Lucas brought up the idea that Luke’s story could end with him becoming the new incarnation of Darth Vader.
digitalspy.com

Batman series from Matt Reeves and JJ Abrams scrapped by HBO

Batman animated series Batman: Caped Crusader from The Batman director Matt Reeves and Star Wars director JJ Abrams has been scrapped by HBO (via Variety). The project was given the green light last year, but according to the publication it has now been cancelled by HBO along with six other animated projects. However, production hasn't halted and the show will be taken elsewhere.
