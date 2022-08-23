Read full article on original website
Related
This Hollywood Superstar Has Been Hiding in Boise for Days
When it comes to celebrities "hanging out", there are few places more densely populated with them outside of Calabasas, Hollywood, Los Angeles, or New York. Here in Idaho--you might spot some stars in Sun Valley or Coeur d'Alene but even if you do, it's a "big deal" and not a super regular occurrence.
Montana Is on the Brink of Destroying One of Its Most Successful Conservation Programs
STEEN ANDREASEN is running out of options to keep his central Montana ranch in his family. The 54-year-old is raising his own two sons along with his two nephews on the 23,000-acre family place located along the Marias River between Great Falls and Havre. Andreasen’s grandfather homesteaded the original part of the ranch in 1915.
A $6.75 million Montana ranch that's neighbors with Kelly Clarkson just hit the market — check it out
In order to decide where to build the log home, Liz and Richard Willett camped in various locations across the property to track down the best views.
I've lived in Alaska for 7 years. Here are 9 reasons I want to move back to the Midwest.
From the comfort food to sports culture, there are things I miss about my home in Ohio that I haven't been able to find in the northern state.
IN THIS ARTICLE
freightwaves.com
Love’s pulls plug on controversial I-90 truck stop in Montana
Love’s has killed plans to build a truck stop near Ramsay, Montana, a tiny town on Interstate 90, following fierce opposition from local residents. The decision not to proceed with the truck stop comes even as Love’s, in a culmination of a five-year effort, received the final approval it needed from the Butte-Silver Bow Board of Adjustment. Ramsay is located in Silver Bow County, and Butte is the nearest city. According to local media reports, the vote authorizing the truck stop was 5-0.
deseret.com
America’s most remarkable kid died in Newcastle, Utah — his legacy never will
In the heart of flyover country, surrounded by dusty roads never driven by the power brokers of America, a small group of mourners sits on folding chairs in a town hall that has seen better days. They are here to remember a 14-year-old boy. The men wear jeans and white...
'AGT': Simon Cowell predicts this contestant will be a 'superstar' like Carrie Underwood
At long last, the first live "America's Got Talent" has arrived — and with it came a hefty prediction from Simon Cowell about a special contestant.
ETOnline.com
Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Spent Summer With Ex Brandon Blackstock and Kids in Montana
Kelly Clarkson had a picture perfect summer in Montana with her 8-year-old daughter, River, 6-year-old son, Remi, and her ex, Brandon Blackstock. During a Today interview on Tuesday, the 40-year-old singer and talk show host opened up about how nice it was to take some time off work and spend time together as a family despite the couple's divorce.
‘Yellowstone’: New Season 5 Filming Location Revealed
“Yellowstone” is really ramping up filming for season 5. It’s reported that the show will move filming to a new location in Western Montana. The series is introducing a new location in Ravalli County, Montana. Notably, Ravalli County contains the town of Darby, where Chief Joseph Ranch is located.
Watch: Mountain Lion Ambushes Hunter in Utah
A Utah bowhunter encountered her “biggest fear” while chasing elk during the season opener on Aug. 20. Laurien Elsholz, 23, was deep in a ravine near the Stansbury Mountains in Tooele County when the smell of death caught her attention and caused her to gag. Almost immediately, something emerged from the brush and swatted at her leg.
It’s not just growth. Idaho is also losing residents and changing fast.
He kept hearing and reading the same claim: Californians were moving to Idaho. Some claimed the newcomers were changing the state and bringing cash to buy homes for astronomical prices. But University of Idaho professor Jaap Vos wanted to know if it was true. So, he looked for the data. He settled on a mix […] The post It’s not just growth. Idaho is also losing residents and changing fast. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
‘American Idol’ Stars Noah Thompson, Huntergirl Announce Co-Headlining Tour
After finishing American Idol‘s 20th season as its top two stars, country music singers HunterGirl, or Hunter Wolconowski, and Noah Thompson are rejoining to co-headline their own tour. And we have all the information about the upcoming dates below. According to Taste of Country, the American Idol stars’ headlining...
Kelly Clarkson Spent the Summer in the Montana Mountains with Kids: 'Important to Me to Shut Down'
Kelly Clarkson is keeping the family together. While talking to the TODAY show on Tuesday, The Kelly Clarkson Show host, 40, shared what she did during her break over the summer – her first long stretch off since she was 16 years old. "I literally four-wheeled in the mountains,"...
‘Yellowstone’ Star Brecken Merrill Shares Heartbreaking Family Loss [Picture]
Yellowstone star Brecken Merrill turned to social media to share a difficult family loss, asking fans to help honor his great-grandfather, who has died. The 14-year-old actor, who plays Tate Dutton on the smash hit Paramount Network show, posted a picture of himself and his great-grandfather on his Instagram page on Saturday (Aug. 20), writing, "Today was my Great Grandpa Robin’s funeral, and tomorrow is his celebration of life."
Comments / 0