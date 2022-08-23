ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
105.5 The Fan

This Hollywood Superstar Has Been Hiding in Boise for Days

When it comes to celebrities "hanging out", there are few places more densely populated with them outside of Calabasas, Hollywood, Los Angeles, or New York. Here in Idaho--you might spot some stars in Sun Valley or Coeur d'Alene but even if you do, it's a "big deal" and not a super regular occurrence.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Idol#United States#Montana#Idol Producer#Idol Across America
freightwaves.com

Love’s pulls plug on controversial I-90 truck stop in Montana

Love’s has killed plans to build a truck stop near Ramsay, Montana, a tiny town on Interstate 90, following fierce opposition from local residents. The decision not to proceed with the truck stop comes even as Love’s, in a culmination of a five-year effort, received the final approval it needed from the Butte-Silver Bow Board of Adjustment. Ramsay is located in Silver Bow County, and Butte is the nearest city. According to local media reports, the vote authorizing the truck stop was 5-0.
MONTANA STATE
Outdoor Life

Watch: Mountain Lion Ambushes Hunter in Utah

A Utah bowhunter encountered her “biggest fear” while chasing elk during the season opener on Aug. 20. Laurien Elsholz, 23, was deep in a ravine near the Stansbury Mountains in Tooele County when the smell of death caught her attention and caused her to gag. Almost immediately, something emerged from the brush and swatted at her leg.
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
Idaho Capital Sun

It’s not just growth. Idaho is also losing residents and changing fast.

He kept hearing and reading the same claim: Californians were moving to Idaho. Some claimed the newcomers were changing the state and bringing cash to buy homes for astronomical prices. But University of Idaho professor Jaap Vos wanted to know if it was true. So, he looked for the data. He settled on a mix […] The post It’s not just growth. Idaho is also losing residents and changing fast. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Taste of Country

‘Yellowstone’ Star Brecken Merrill Shares Heartbreaking Family Loss [Picture]

Yellowstone star Brecken Merrill turned to social media to share a difficult family loss, asking fans to help honor his great-grandfather, who has died. The 14-year-old actor, who plays Tate Dutton on the smash hit Paramount Network show, posted a picture of himself and his great-grandfather on his Instagram page on Saturday (Aug. 20), writing, "Today was my Great Grandpa Robin’s funeral, and tomorrow is his celebration of life."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy