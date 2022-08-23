ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ComicBook

Brec Bassinger Teases Possible Stargirl "Crossover Cameo"

We're just a week away from the Season 3 premiere of DC's Stargirl and while both The Flash and Superman & Lois will return to The CW in 2023, Stargirl will be the only DC hero on the network this fall as Courtney Whitmore and her friends in the JSA take on new challenges in Blue Valley, Nebraska — including living side by side with their former enemies as well as a murder mystery they will need to work together to solve. But DC's Stargirl also comes at an interesting time for the network's DC-inspired shows. Superman & Lois' Season 2 finale revealed that that series takes place on an entirely different Earth than the network's long-running Arrowverse and on top of that The Flash, Earth-Prime's last remaining series, will enter its final season in Season 9. These shifts certainly seem to rule out much in the way of an crossovers, but Stargirl's Brec Bassinger tells The Flash Podcast that while nothing is actually in the cards at the moment, there have been some talk of there being some sort of "crossover cameo", somewhere in the DC Universe.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”

Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterMagnolia Network Shows Go to HBO Max and CNN Originals...
MOVIES
Business Insider

'Joker' sequel stars Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix are reportedly getting massive paydays of $10 million and $20 million

The "Joker" sequel, "Joker: Folie à Deux," is coming to theaters in 2024, and the stars and director are reportedly getting big paydays for the movie. Star Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips are each making $20 million for the movie, according to Variety. Lady Gaga, who is a new addition to the cast for the sequel, is set to make $10 million, Variety reported.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans cackling after ‘She-Hulk’ finally addresses the Edward Norton in the room

Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law already used its title character’s unique fourth-wall breaking antics to have fun at the MCU’s expense in its pilot episode last week, and that did not let up in its second episode that just dropped on Disney Plus this Thursday. In fact, the show went even further by directly referencing the franchise’s most infamous behind-the-scenes change when it comes to the Green Goliath.
TV SERIES
geekspin

Supergirl film cancelled following Batgirl DC debacle

After Warner Bros. Discovery revealed earlier this week that it’s not releasing the Batgirl movie starring Leslie Grace, multiple reports claimed that the Supergirl film that was supposed to be headlined by Sasha Calle has also been axed. While Warner Bros. Discovery has yet to confirm that the movie...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Ant-Man Star Michael Peña Addresses MCU Return After Co-Stars Got Axed from Quantumania

There's no denying that Michael Peña's character Luis has become an integral part of the Ant-Man franchise and while he doesn't exactly possess his own super abilities, he's proven time and time again that his goofy facade shouldn't be taken lightly and that he's a valuable asset to Scott Lang's team. Over the years, Luis has gained a huge following all thanks to his hilarious recap of the pint-sized hero's story in the MCU.
MOVIES
OK! Magazine

Suzanne Somers Reveals Richard Simmons Was Struggling With Insecurity & 'Heartache' Before His Disappearance

Suzanne Somers is opening up about fellow dancer Richard Simmons' disappearance, explaining in a new documentary that she believes his insecurities may have been to blame."That's not my style, I never make fun of anybody. But that's when I realized a little insecurity has gotten in there," Somers explained of a situation they had while working together. "I liked him. I was always so surprised when he thought I'd make fun of him. But doesn't that show you he's got a heartache? Something's broken inside because he did it. He had it and then let it go."The workout guru, 74,...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'House of the Dragon' Viewers Upset About Brutal Death of Female Character

HBO's new hit series House of the Dragon is already stepping into controversy. Just a single episode into its six-episode debut season run, the Game of Thrones prequel series sparked major backlash when it continued the trend seen throughout Game of Thrones' eight seasons of highlighting brutality against women, something many fans deemed, and are now continuing to deem, unnecessary. Warning: This post contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 1, "The Heirs of the Dragon."
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

House of the Dragon: Balerion the Black Dread explained

Who was Balerion the Black Dread? The House of the Dragon has taken us back to Westeros, and it feels good to be back. This isn’t the war-torn kingdom we know and love, though. This new TV series is set 172 years before the Mad King was overthrown and the coming of the White Walkers.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Sylvester Stallone’s Wife Jennifer Flavin Filed For Divorce From The Actor Following An Argument About Their Dog Dwight? Creed Actor Allegedly Covered Tattoo Of Wife’s Face With Late Dog Butkus

Sylvester Stallone’s wife of 25 years, Jennifer Flavin, just filed a divorce from the Creed star. In her filing, Flavin claimed that their marriage is irretrievably broken. Flavin also accused the actor of purposely depleting and wasting their marital assets. Sylvester Stallone And Jennifer Flavin Didn’t See Eye To...
PETS
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans wonder if Matt Reeves took Joker too far in ‘The Batman’

A deleted scene from The Batman has the Joker looking realistic — too realistic as far as some fans are concerned. “Do you think the Joker design from The Batman might be too extreme for the general public?” Vince_Tsung asked their fellow Redditors about the newest live-action rendition of the DC Comics supervillain.
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Planet of the Apes Movie Casts It Star in Lead Role

20th Century's latest Planet of the Apes feature has found its lead man. It star Owen Teague has landed the lead character in the Disney franchise's latest trilogy. The report from Deadline says the studio has made the new Apes series a top priority with plans to begin filming by the end of the year. Maze Runner helmer Wes Ball has been writing the project and working on pre-viz for the film since 2019. He'll also direct once principal photography rolls around.
MOVIES
The Independent

Marvel fans freak out as She-Hulk introduces one of X-Men’s most popular characters into the MCU

The latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law featured a pretty huge Easter egg for Marvel fanatics.As spotted by eagle-eyed viewers, episode two (released on Disney+ on Thursday 25 August), discreetly welcomed one of Marvel’s biggest heroes into the shared cinematic universe known as the MCU.Minor spoilers follow for She-Hulk episode two – you have been warned!For years, the rights to the X-Men franchise had been owned by Fox, meaning the characters were unable to cross over into the MCU, which is produced by Disney. Ever since Fox was acquired by Disney in 2019, however, fans have been...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar

Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
MOVIES

