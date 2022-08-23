We're just a week away from the Season 3 premiere of DC's Stargirl and while both The Flash and Superman & Lois will return to The CW in 2023, Stargirl will be the only DC hero on the network this fall as Courtney Whitmore and her friends in the JSA take on new challenges in Blue Valley, Nebraska — including living side by side with their former enemies as well as a murder mystery they will need to work together to solve. But DC's Stargirl also comes at an interesting time for the network's DC-inspired shows. Superman & Lois' Season 2 finale revealed that that series takes place on an entirely different Earth than the network's long-running Arrowverse and on top of that The Flash, Earth-Prime's last remaining series, will enter its final season in Season 9. These shifts certainly seem to rule out much in the way of an crossovers, but Stargirl's Brec Bassinger tells The Flash Podcast that while nothing is actually in the cards at the moment, there have been some talk of there being some sort of "crossover cameo", somewhere in the DC Universe.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO