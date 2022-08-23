Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
The Flash will Reportedly Feature Cameo from Late Superman Actor Christopher Reeve
It looks like David Zaslav's entry to the DC Extended Universe is already making a huge difference. The Warner Bros. Discovery CEO reportedly wants to restructure the franchise and take it to new heights with a 10-year plan and by the looks of things, his scheme is shaping up quite nicely.
‘Superman & Lois’ Star Jordan Elsass Opens Up About Leaving Series: ‘It’s a Real Shame’
Earlier this month, Jordan Elsass, who played Jonathan Kent on The CW’s “Superman & Lois,” revealed that he wouldn’t be returning for the show’s third season. (The CW said that they would recast the role of Jonathan Kent.) Now, thanks to a series of Cameo videos, Elsass is opening up about the decision and where he’s headed next.
ComicBook
Brec Bassinger Teases Possible Stargirl "Crossover Cameo"
We're just a week away from the Season 3 premiere of DC's Stargirl and while both The Flash and Superman & Lois will return to The CW in 2023, Stargirl will be the only DC hero on the network this fall as Courtney Whitmore and her friends in the JSA take on new challenges in Blue Valley, Nebraska — including living side by side with their former enemies as well as a murder mystery they will need to work together to solve. But DC's Stargirl also comes at an interesting time for the network's DC-inspired shows. Superman & Lois' Season 2 finale revealed that that series takes place on an entirely different Earth than the network's long-running Arrowverse and on top of that The Flash, Earth-Prime's last remaining series, will enter its final season in Season 9. These shifts certainly seem to rule out much in the way of an crossovers, but Stargirl's Brec Bassinger tells The Flash Podcast that while nothing is actually in the cards at the moment, there have been some talk of there being some sort of "crossover cameo", somewhere in the DC Universe.
‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”
Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterMagnolia Network Shows Go to HBO Max and CNN Originals...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why It Matters When the King Is Cut by the Iron Throne on House of the Dragon
The Iron Throne rejects those who don't deserve to sit on it.
'Joker' sequel stars Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix are reportedly getting massive paydays of $10 million and $20 million
The "Joker" sequel, "Joker: Folie à Deux," is coming to theaters in 2024, and the stars and director are reportedly getting big paydays for the movie. Star Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips are each making $20 million for the movie, according to Variety. Lady Gaga, who is a new addition to the cast for the sequel, is set to make $10 million, Variety reported.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans cackling after ‘She-Hulk’ finally addresses the Edward Norton in the room
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law already used its title character’s unique fourth-wall breaking antics to have fun at the MCU’s expense in its pilot episode last week, and that did not let up in its second episode that just dropped on Disney Plus this Thursday. In fact, the show went even further by directly referencing the franchise’s most infamous behind-the-scenes change when it comes to the Green Goliath.
Supergirl film cancelled following Batgirl DC debacle
After Warner Bros. Discovery revealed earlier this week that it’s not releasing the Batgirl movie starring Leslie Grace, multiple reports claimed that the Supergirl film that was supposed to be headlined by Sasha Calle has also been axed. While Warner Bros. Discovery has yet to confirm that the movie...
epicstream.com
Ant-Man Star Michael Peña Addresses MCU Return After Co-Stars Got Axed from Quantumania
There's no denying that Michael Peña's character Luis has become an integral part of the Ant-Man franchise and while he doesn't exactly possess his own super abilities, he's proven time and time again that his goofy facade shouldn't be taken lightly and that he's a valuable asset to Scott Lang's team. Over the years, Luis has gained a huge following all thanks to his hilarious recap of the pint-sized hero's story in the MCU.
Suzanne Somers Reveals Richard Simmons Was Struggling With Insecurity & 'Heartache' Before His Disappearance
Suzanne Somers is opening up about fellow dancer Richard Simmons' disappearance, explaining in a new documentary that she believes his insecurities may have been to blame."That's not my style, I never make fun of anybody. But that's when I realized a little insecurity has gotten in there," Somers explained of a situation they had while working together. "I liked him. I was always so surprised when he thought I'd make fun of him. But doesn't that show you he's got a heartache? Something's broken inside because he did it. He had it and then let it go."The workout guru, 74,...
Popculture
'House of the Dragon' Viewers Upset About Brutal Death of Female Character
HBO's new hit series House of the Dragon is already stepping into controversy. Just a single episode into its six-episode debut season run, the Game of Thrones prequel series sparked major backlash when it continued the trend seen throughout Game of Thrones' eight seasons of highlighting brutality against women, something many fans deemed, and are now continuing to deem, unnecessary. Warning: This post contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 1, "The Heirs of the Dragon."
thedigitalfix.com
House of the Dragon: Balerion the Black Dread explained
Who was Balerion the Black Dread? The House of the Dragon has taken us back to Westeros, and it feels good to be back. This isn’t the war-torn kingdom we know and love, though. This new TV series is set 172 years before the Mad King was overthrown and the coming of the White Walkers.
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 2 Release Date and Time on HBO
'House of the Dragon' Episode 2 will likely expand on Daemon Targaryen's reaction to King Viserys' new heir. When will the next chapter come out on HBO?
epicstream.com
Sylvester Stallone’s Wife Jennifer Flavin Filed For Divorce From The Actor Following An Argument About Their Dog Dwight? Creed Actor Allegedly Covered Tattoo Of Wife’s Face With Late Dog Butkus
Sylvester Stallone’s wife of 25 years, Jennifer Flavin, just filed a divorce from the Creed star. In her filing, Flavin claimed that their marriage is irretrievably broken. Flavin also accused the actor of purposely depleting and wasting their marital assets. Sylvester Stallone And Jennifer Flavin Didn’t See Eye To...
PETS・
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans wonder if Matt Reeves took Joker too far in ‘The Batman’
A deleted scene from The Batman has the Joker looking realistic — too realistic as far as some fans are concerned. “Do you think the Joker design from The Batman might be too extreme for the general public?” Vince_Tsung asked their fellow Redditors about the newest live-action rendition of the DC Comics supervillain.
“House of the Dragon” Is Officially a Hit. Get Ready for At Least Three More “Thrones” Spinoffs.
HBO released its audience figures yesterday for last Sunday’s premiere of House of the Dragon — the very first and very crucial spinoff to Game of Thrones — and they’re a doozy. An astonishing 9.986 million viewers tuned in, which is an all-time record for any “new original series” in a near half-century of HBO programming.
ComicBook
New Planet of the Apes Movie Casts It Star in Lead Role
20th Century's latest Planet of the Apes feature has found its lead man. It star Owen Teague has landed the lead character in the Disney franchise's latest trilogy. The report from Deadline says the studio has made the new Apes series a top priority with plans to begin filming by the end of the year. Maze Runner helmer Wes Ball has been writing the project and working on pre-viz for the film since 2019. He'll also direct once principal photography rolls around.
Marvel fans freak out as She-Hulk introduces one of X-Men’s most popular characters into the MCU
The latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law featured a pretty huge Easter egg for Marvel fanatics.As spotted by eagle-eyed viewers, episode two (released on Disney+ on Thursday 25 August), discreetly welcomed one of Marvel’s biggest heroes into the shared cinematic universe known as the MCU.Minor spoilers follow for She-Hulk episode two – you have been warned!For years, the rights to the X-Men franchise had been owned by Fox, meaning the characters were unable to cross over into the MCU, which is produced by Disney. Ever since Fox was acquired by Disney in 2019, however, fans have been...
Everything to Know About the ‘Batgirl’ Movie Starring Leslie Grace, Brendan Fraser and More
It's another dark night for Gotham City. One year after Leslie Grace was announced as Batgirl, the film has been scrapped by Warner Bros., multiple outlets report. In July 2022, Variety reported that the Batgirl film, which had already wrapped principal photography and was slated for release on HBO Max, had been canceled by the […]
ComicBook
Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar
Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
Comments / 0