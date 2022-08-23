ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

WBOY

Road Patrol: Why are there so many crashes on I-79?

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — There have been multiple accidents in the Marion County I-79 area recently. According to West Virginia’s I-79 Twitter profile, there have been thirteen car accidents since April 19 of this year between mile markers 132 and 140. Five of those accidents have been just within’ this past month.
FAIRMONT, WV
Metro News

Weather may have played role in deadly Marion County plane crash

METZ, W.Va. — A Pennsylvania pilot was trying to avoid stormy weather when the plane he was flying crashed two weeks ago in Marion County claiming three lives. Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released a preliminary report on the Aug. 11 crash Thursday. According to the...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WDTV

One person injured in crash on I-79 in Marion Co.

WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was transported to the hospital in a crash northbound on I-79 in Marion County Tuesday afternoon. Emergency crews were alerted to a vehicle accident with possible injuries northbound on I-79 near the 132 mile marker, according to the Valley Volunteer Fire Department. As...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Bus accident reported in Mon County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said a school bus in Monongalia County with students on board was involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon. According to the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency, it happened at Van Voorhis Road at Wedgewood Drive. The crash involved a bus #281 with North Elementary students...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Person killed in crash on I-79 identified

ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials have identified the person killed in a crash last week southbound on I-79 in Harrison County. The victim of the crash has been identified as Wendy Curry, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened near the mile marker 117 exit ramp...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Woman charged after shot fired during dispute

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Morgantown is facing charges after firing a shot into the back window of a car during a dispute. Police said Tiffany Taylor, 33, fired the shot as the victim was driving from the scene of the dispute. The bullet shattered the back window and was recovered from a subwoofer in the car.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

West Virginia coal miner died in fall after supply car hit

VALLEY GROVE, W.Va. (AP) — A coal miner who died last week at a northern West Virginia underground mine was sitting on a supply car that was struck by a locomotive, federal regulators said. William A. Richards, 38, of Cadiz, Ohio, was killed in the Aug. 17 accident at...
CADIZ, OH
WDTV

Elkins Police investigating death near D&E College

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials with the Elkins Police Department are investigating a death of a 22-year-old man near the campus of Davis & Elkins College. According to Elkins Police Chief Travis Bennett, officers responded to a call early Sunday morning and found a seriously injured person on Graceland Drive.
ELKINS, WV
WTAP

New “Rainbow Fentanyl” puts local police departments on alert

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Washington County Sheriff Larry Minks said that they have not had any signs of the rainbow fentanyl… but have seen a heavy influx in powder fentanyl. Pifer said that awareness and education are ways everyone can help combat the drug crisis. Local officials are on...
VIENNA, WV
WTRF- 7News

Brooke County interviewing suspect in woman’s death

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Brooke County Sheriff’s Office said they are interviewing a suspect after a woman died in Beech Bottom. Deputies say no charges have been filed at this time. The Sheriff’s Office is waiting for a medical examiner’s report that will be back sometime on Monday. No names of those involved […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV

