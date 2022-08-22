Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Related
Yardbarker
2022–23 NHL team preview: Chicago Blackhawks
The Chicago Blackhawks came into 2021-22 with higher expectations than in past seasons after making a couple big trades, landing Seth Jones and Marc-Andre Fleury to surround Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane, and the young core they were starting to build. However, any good will they had built was completely destroyed when allegations surfaced of Brad Aldrich sexually assaulting two former Blackhawks players, including Kyle Beach, during the team’s 2009-10 season and Stanley Cup run, with the Blackhawks deciding to not handle it until after the playoffs, and then trying to hide the story.
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Announce Broadcast Team, Including Patrick Sharp
The Chicago Blackhawks announced their broadcast team for the 2022-23 season, and it includes a familiar face. Following previously reported interest from the Hawks, Patrick Sharp will join the TV booth as a color analyst. Troy Murray will also serve in a color analyst role. The duo of former Blackhawks...
Yardbarker
Comparing Oilers’ Bouchard’s Next Contract to Islanders’ Dobson
The Edmonton Oilers selected Evan Bouchard 10th overall in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Just two picks later, Noah Dobson of the New York Islanders heard his name called. These two young defencemen will have their names and careers linked because of how close they were drafted, despite starting out in opposite conferences.
NHL
Zegras, Nurse star on cover of EA Sports NHL 23
Ducks center joined by Canada forward, who is first woman to receive honor from video game. Trevor Zegras and Sarah Nurse made history after EA Sports announced the two forwards as the cover stars of NHL 23 on Wednesday. Zegras is the first Anaheim Ducks player to be featured on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Detroit Red Wings: 4 Storylines to Follow in the 2022-23 Season
The Detroit Red Wings have had an intriguing offseason, to say the least, making bold moves in free agency as well as in the 2022 draft. Big moves make sense since the team didn’t take much of a step forward in the 2021-22 season, finishing 25 th in the league by points following a promising start to the season, where they looked like they could compete for a wild card spot.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Prospects Report: Checking in on Farm System Depth
As you know, the Red Wings prospect pool is remarkably deep and full of shining talents. The big European names are typically Simon Edvinsson, William Wallinder, Jonatan Berggren, Elmer Soderblom, and Albert Johansson. Looking at North America, there’s Sebastian Cossa and Carter Mazur. However, these names don’t even make a dent in the list of prospects that give this organization so much depth.
Yardbarker
Red Wings Should Sign P.K. Subban
The Detroit Red Wings have had a very busy offseason and are heading into the 2022-23 season with higher expectations because of it. Yet, even after their summer of spending, they still have over $9 million in cap space available. I think they should make a last-minute signing and bring in P.K. Subban on a one-year deal. Here’s why general manager Steve Yzerman should sign the 33-year-old defenseman.
Yardbarker
2022 FlamesNation Prospect Rankings: #12 Martin Pospisil
Martin Pospisil had a breakout season in 2021-22, putting him at number 12 in the FlamesNation prospect rankings. Pospisil has played three complete seasons with the Stockton Heat and is set to enter his fourth with the Calgary Wranglers this fall. He has had his share of injury setbacks throughout the years but despite that, he earned a personal professional season best in games played and points this past year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mike Babcock Resigns as Head Coach of University of Saskatchewan Men's Hockey Team
The former Toronto Maple Leafs head coach departs after serving as a volunteer bench boss of the Canadian University.
NHL, NHLPA expect World Cup of Hockey to return in 2024
Speaking Wednesday during the NHL’s European Player Media Tour, NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said the NHL, NHLPA and IIHF are “moving full steam ahead” and “continuing to have regular meetings” regarding the return of the World Cup of Hockey tournament in February of 2024.
NHL
Korda rocks Blackhawks jersey at CP Women's Open
Korda is -4(T6) through the first round of the tournament. The Open runs until August 28th. Add depth, size, experience with Palat, Smith, Haula in bid to end playoff drought. by Mike G. Morreale @mikemorrealeNHL / NHL.com Staff Writer. 4:00 AM. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis...
NHL
Marchenko has chance to make Blue Jackets after playing in KHL
COLUMBUS -- If Kirill Marchenko follows the paths of Elvis Merzlikins and Vladislav Gavrikov, it could be worth the wait for the Columbus Blue Jackets. The 22-year-old forward prospect arrived from Russia in early July and will vie for a roster spot more than four years after Columbus chose him in the second round (No. 49) of the 2018 NHL Draft.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL
Leddy, Haula among NHL players at Minnesota Special Hockey showcase
EDINA, Minn. -- Kendall Thiede made her allegiances known as soon as she took the ice. "I'm not high-fiving any St. Louis Blues players!" the Minnesota Wild fan and Minnesota Special Hockey player said Monday before skating with NHL players in the fifth annual Minnesota Special Hockey showcase at Da Beauty League, a 4-on-4 summer hockey league composed of NHL and Division I players with ties to Minnesota.
Comments / 0