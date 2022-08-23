Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Experience France without Leaving South CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Travelers Rest, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Related
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Inventory of Greenville industrial property tightens as demand remains strong
As home to more than 600 manufacturers, Greenville County continues to be a sought-after location for industry but with continued demand comes a tightening of the available supply of prime sights. Location, location, location. Since the explosion of manufacturing accelerated exponentially in the mid-1990s with the coming of BMW, the...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Loop Opens Second Headquarters in Downtown Spartanburg, South Carolina
Spartanburg, SC - Loop, a staffing and recruiting firm, delivering best-in-class workforce solutions nationwide, announced today the official opening of its office located in the heart of downtown Spartanburg, South Carolina. The new office will function as a hub connecting Loop with the local community and its thriving industry, creating economic growth opportunities in Spartanburg and throughout the Carolinas.
upstatebusinessjournal.com
On the Move: Chris Hayward
Chris Hayward was promoted to commercial relationship manager with United Community Bank. He will be responsible for developing and building relationships with business owners across Greenville County and providing clients with products and services that may help them to grow and operate their businesses successfully. Hayward joined United in 2019...
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Sunny Days Entertainment LLC announces $16M investment to move to Laurens County
Sunny Days Entertainment LLC, a children’s toy supplier, distributor and manufacturer based in Simpsonville, will invest $16 million to move its corporate headquarters to Gray Court, the company announced Aug. 24. The investment is expected to create 80 new jobs and the facility at 135 Owings Park Blvd. will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Impact Housing Group announces $30M investment to establish Oconee County operations
Impact Housing Group, a modular design housing manufacturer based in Georgia, will invest $30 million to establish operations in Westminster, the company announced Aug. 23. The investment is expected to create 215 new jobs over the next five years. Impact Housing Group will use this facility, which is located on Oconee Business Parkway at the Oconee Industry and Technology Park, to help address the demand for affordable housing across the region. Operations at the Oconee County location are expected to be online operations by August 2023.
WLOS.com
Company that develops self-driving cars coming to Upstate SC, bringing new jobs
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) — An autonomy products and services company is building a new facility in Greenville, South Carolina. Argo AI develops self-driving cars. The company is headquartered in Pittsburgh, with additional engineering locations in Detroit; Cranbury, New Jersey; Los Angeles; Palo Alto, California; Austin, Texas; Seattle; and Munich, Germany.
gsabusiness.com
Banking executives go back to school
The technological arms race is on in the banking world. Those that can’t keep up are consumed, according to industry experts. Merger and acquisition activity is at an all-time high, according to the CEO and president of the Consumer Bankers Association, Lindsey Johnson. And there are always bigger fintech fish in the sea.
FOX Carolina
Children’s toy supplier to create new jobs in Laurens County
GRAY COURT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sunny Days Entertainment, LLC announced plans to move its corporate headquarters to Laurens County and create 80 new jobs. Sunny Days Entertainment, LLC creates safe and reliable, licensed and non-licensed children’s toys for some of the nation’s largest retailers, according to the governor’s office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
10 Amazing Activities from Dan Hamilton that You Need to Do This Fall
Summer is winding down, school is starting, and if you’re like me, your family is finally returning to a schedule!. Some of my kids are happy to be back in the swing of things, and others are still wishing for summer days. For those looking for a fun activity or two to help ease your family back into the school year, enjoy this list of some of my family’s favorites. This list includes the very newest and most popular Greenville attractions right along with some old classics.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
ALDI grocery store coming to Landrum
Owner of Landrum Retail Center confirms lease with city officials. LANDRUM––After months of speculation, it has been confirmed that an ALDI grocery store is coming to the Landrum Retail Center at 1750 Highway 14 East, where Bi-Lo was most recently located in Landrum. On Wednesday morning, the City...
Behind the dish: SC Softshell Crab Succotash by CityRange Steakhouse Grill
Chef Cory Massa from CityRange Steakhouse Grill dropped by the 7NEWS studio in Spartanburg to explain the concept behind one of the creative dishes they are serving for Greenville's Restaurant Week.
greenvillejournal.com
Letter to the Editor: Doodlebugs, anyone?
This letter to the editor is in response to the article “Saluda Grade rail trail may be closer than ever to reality,” published in the August 5 edition of the Greenville Journal. With the recent news about the potential conversion of the abandoned “Saluda Grade” right of way...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
upstatebusinessjournal.com
The Blood Connection breaks ground on new Anderson blood donation center
The Blood Connection, a nonprofit community blood center, broke ground on its new Anderson blood donation center, the organization announced Aug. 24. The 4,000-square-foot facility will serve AnMed Health, which closed its blood donor center in 2018 and has been using TBC as its sole blood provider. It will house:
WJCL
Steve Martin, Darius Rucker spotted in SC
There is no doubt that Greenville, South Carolina is on the map and gaining attention across the world. CNN is now ranking Greenville as one of the best places in the world to go for fall. The city has had its share of celebrity visits through the years and they...
gsabizwire.com
MarketNsight Announces New Markets in the Lonestar State, Upstate South Carolina and South Georgia
ATLANTA — Aiming to keep up with constantly increasing client demands and requests, Atlanta-based MarketNsight continues to expand its markets around the southeast with recent additions in Texas, South Carolina and Georgia. MarketNsight landed the nation’s Top Two housing markets with the addition of both Houston and Dallas. That...
The Post and Courier
171 homes approved next to Greenville County soccer complex
GREENVILLE — After months of rejection and redesigns, a large subdivision won approval to build next to the CESA Soccer Complex along Anderson Ridge Road in Greenville County. To finally gain approval, developer Samuel Tedde promised to pay more than $1.6 million to widen White Circle from his development’s...
$200K lottery ticket sold in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Check your tickets! A $200,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold in Greenville. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the ticket was sold at the Sunoco Quick Mart at 1801 Laurens Road. All five numbers in Tuesday’s drawing matched resulting in the top prize of $100,000. The ticket holder “powered […]
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Voodoo Brewing Co. announces grand opening in Fountain Inn
Community members around Fountain Inn will have a new place to grab a pint. Voodoo Brewing Co., a Pennsylvania-based brewery, will celebrate its grand opening on Aug. 27 at its Fountain Inn location, said franchisee Dave Simons. The restaurant at 105 Jones St. will offer a variety of appetizers, burgers,...
Darius Rucker spotted in downtown Greenville
Country music artist Darius Rucker was spotted in downtown Greenville Wednesday.
The Post and Courier
Spartanburg's Duncan Park revitalization draws on community feedback
SPARTANBURG — During a community input session, Spartanburg residents were able to give feedback on changes and amenities planned at Duncan Park. PAL: Play. Advocate. Live Well., the city of Spartanburg, a local steering committee and the National Park Service plan to create a master plan for the park's revitalization. On Aug. 23 at C.C. Woodson Community Center, residents expressed concerns and discussed improvements they’d like to see.
Comments / 0