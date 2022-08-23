Read full article on original website
SIOUX CENTER—A 60-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested for the second time in two days on a charge of public intoxication Tuesday, Aug. 23. The arrest of Randy Alan Nuzum stemmed from Shell Sioux-Per Center in Sioux Center refusing to sell him alcohol due to his intoxication, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
SHELDON—A 53-year-old Sheldon woman was arrested about 2:05 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Angela Sue Maae stemmed from her being found lying in the traveled portion at the intersection of Highway 18 and Seventh Avenue, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
LARCHWOOD—A 28-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested about 11:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, near Larchwood on charges of dominion/control of a firearm/offensive weapon by a felon; first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; violation of windshield and window requirements; defective or unauthorized muffler system; no valid driver’s license; and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance.
PAULLINA—A 30-year-old rural Paullina man was arrested about 9:20 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, on a charge of first-offense operating under the influence. The arrest of Jose Fernando Maldanado Perez stemmed from the stop of a 2007 Chevrolet Uplander at the intersection of Highway 10 and Pierce Avenue, about a mile and a half west of Paullina, according to the Paullina Police Department.
INWOOD—A 42-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man has pleaded guilty and been sentenced after facing multiple charges from attempting to elude a Lyon County deputy in June. The arrest of Brian Anthony Ebright stemmed from a deputy attempting to talk to him about 8 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at Lake Pahoja Recreation Area northwest of Inwood, where Ebright was staying, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
LARCHWOOD—A 36-year-old Larchwood man faces more charges after his initial arrest about 2:05 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, on a Lyon County warrant. The additional charges against Daniel Lee Viereck stemmed from the stop of a 2008 Kia Sorento in the parking lot at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood after a deputy recognized him and knew he was wanted on a warrant for numerous charges, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
ROCK RAPIDS—A 55-year-old Sutherland woman was arrested about 8:25 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, in Rock Rapids on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Elizabeth Ann Smith stemmed from the stop of a 2014 Ford Expedition at the intersection of Highway 9 and Boone Street in Rock Rapids following a report of an erratic driver, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
