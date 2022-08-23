ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashton, IA

nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center man charged for intox again

SIOUX CENTER—A 60-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested for the second time in two days on a charge of public intoxication Tuesday, Aug. 23. The arrest of Randy Alan Nuzum stemmed from Shell Sioux-Per Center in Sioux Center refusing to sell him alcohol due to his intoxication, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon woman arrested for intoxication

SHELDON—A 53-year-old Sheldon woman was arrested about 2:05 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Angela Sue Maae stemmed from her being found lying in the traveled portion at the intersection of Highway 18 and Seventh Avenue, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Falls man arrested for meth, gun

LARCHWOOD—A 28-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested about 11:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, near Larchwood on charges of dominion/control of a firearm/offensive weapon by a felon; first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; violation of windshield and window requirements; defective or unauthorized muffler system; no valid driver’s license; and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance.
LARCHWOOD, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center teen jailed for cannabidiol

ORANGE CITY—A 19-year-old Sioux Center resident was arrested about 11:50 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, in Orange City on second-offense possession of a controlled substance — cannabidiol and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Corbin Joseph Van Briesen stemmed from the stop of a 2012 Ford Mustang at...
ORANGE CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Rural Paullina man jailed on OWI charge

PAULLINA—A 30-year-old rural Paullina man was arrested about 9:20 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, on a charge of first-offense operating under the influence. The arrest of Jose Fernando Maldanado Perez stemmed from the stop of a 2007 Chevrolet Uplander at the intersection of Highway 10 and Pierce Avenue, about a mile and a half west of Paullina, according to the Paullina Police Department.
PAULLINA, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Falls man pleads guilty to eluding

INWOOD—A 42-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man has pleaded guilty and been sentenced after facing multiple charges from attempting to elude a Lyon County deputy in June. The arrest of Brian Anthony Ebright stemmed from a deputy attempting to talk to him about 8 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at Lake Pahoja Recreation Area northwest of Inwood, where Ebright was staying, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Larchwood man facing theft, drug charges

LARCHWOOD—A 36-year-old Larchwood man faces more charges after his initial arrest about 2:05 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, on a Lyon County warrant. The additional charges against Daniel Lee Viereck stemmed from the stop of a 2008 Kia Sorento in the parking lot at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood after a deputy recognized him and knew he was wanted on a warrant for numerous charges, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
LARCHWOOD, IA
nwestiowa.com

Motorcyclist sentenced for eluding deputy

INWOOD—A 34-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, motorcyclist has pleaded guilty and been sentenced after facing numerous charges from leading Lyon County authorities on a high-speed chase that topped 120 mph in March. The arrest of Bradley Michael Thooft stemmed from an attempt to stop him about 5:50 p.m. Thursday, March...
INWOOD, IA
nwestiowa.com

Calumet driver arrested for OWI in Alton

ALTON—A 21-year-old Calumet man was arrested about 11:55 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol and driving in the improper lane/wrong direction prohibited on fully controlled-access facilities. The arrest of Jackson Daniel Dau stemmed from the...
ALTON, IA
siouxlandnews.com

No injuries in shot fired call in Riverside

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police responded to a shots fired call on Wednesday morning in Riverside. Police say at 10:29 a.m. Wednesday, they responded to a report of shots being fired in the 900 block of La Plante St. Officers located a homeowner who said that he...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

2-year-old in critical condition after drowning incident in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY — A 2-year-old child was flown to an Omaha hospital Wednesday after being found unresponsive in an above ground pool in Sioux City's Riverside neighborhood. The child is in critical condition, according to a statement from the Sioux City Police Department. At 6:09 p.m., Sioux City Fire...
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sutherland woman arrested on OWI charge

ROCK RAPIDS—A 55-year-old Sutherland woman was arrested about 8:25 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, in Rock Rapids on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Elizabeth Ann Smith stemmed from the stop of a 2014 Ford Expedition at the intersection of Highway 9 and Boone Street in Rock Rapids following a report of an erratic driver, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls bank robber almost got away with over $100,000

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The man accused of robbing a bank in Sioux Falls Tuesday made his first court appearance Wednesday on a long list of charges. 22-year-old Ayub Mohamed faces eight felony charges, including three counts of first-degree robbery and three counts of aggravated assault. On Tuesday,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Rock Valley Teen Airlifted After Car Versus Moped Accident

Rock Valley, Iowa– A Rock Valley teen was taken to the hospital after an accident in Rock Valley on Monday, August 22, 2022. The Rock Valley Police Department reports that at about 4:05 p.m., 15-year-old Caleb Baker of Rock Valley was driving a 2009 Othe moped northbound on 19th Avenue in central Rock Valley. They tell us that 72-year-old Helen DeKam of Doon was westbound on 14th Street in a 2010 Chevy Equinox.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk woman arrested in Stanton County for DWI

STANTON, Neb. -- A Norfolk woman was pulled over Wednesday evening and got multiple charges in Stanton County. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they had contact with 37-year-old Alyssa Johnson on a county road just southeast of Norfolk around 8:30 p.m. The Sheriff's Office reported Johnson was found to...
STANTON COUNTY, NE

