Read full article on original website
Related
sneakernews.com
Undefeated And Nike Join Forces On A Multi-Colored Air Force 1 Low In Patent Leather
Undefeated flexes its masterful ability in Air Force 1 execution as we reveal an exclusive look at a rumored upcoming collaboration for 2022. Following their celebrated “5 On It” collection from 2021, the California-based and now-global boutique retailer reconvenes with Nike on the forty-year-old-silhouette. This leak reveals a...
Collection
Lorena Saravia is a master of the art of mixing neutral colors with more energetic, borderline-acid hues, and this season was no exception. Her new collection explored silhouettes (a balloon-shape dress in light cotton served as the perfect example of shape and form), textures, and volumes with pieces that are easily identified as her own designs. Her signature aesthetic was most obvious in the white denim looks paired with her iconic Saravia cowboy boots that walked down the runway this evening. To spice things up, the designer contrasted the bright lights from the city of Oaxaca glistening in the background, with her dressy separates in shocking pink, and sharp blue satin, used most successfully in a tailored suit in sharp blue satin.
ETOnline.com
Birkenstock Sandals Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now — Shop The Celeb-Loved Brand
Birkenstock's iconic sandals have become a staple shoe that you can live in all year. Loved by celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Kendall Jenner, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Gigi Hadid, the Birkenstock brand doesn't go on sale often. That's why you can score the best deals on the waterproof version of the celeb-approved Birkenstock footwear that has our attention. Now, select Birkenstock sandals are on sale to help complete your summer looks and head into fall in style.
sneakernews.com
Bad Bunny’s adidas Forum Buckle “Blue Sky” Is Officially Announced
As he preps for a show at the legendary Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, Bad Bunny and his adidas family have revealed official plans to release the fourth installment of their partnership. The offering?: A Forum Buckle Low inspired by the blue skies of the reggaetonero’s native Puerto Rico.
RELATED PEOPLE
FOXBusiness
Walmart and The Pioneer Woman, Ree Drummond, serve up style with new clothing drop
The Pioneer Woman herself, Ree Drummond, is cooking up a new collaboration with Walmart – but it's not what you're thinking. Since inking a deal with the big-box retailer in 2015, Drummond has expanded her line into the fashion world, and her new fall collection is here. On a...
Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now
Who says the good stuff has to cost a lot? Regular shoppers at Dollar Tree will tell you it doesn't have to cost any more than $1.25. Find: 10 Items That Are Always Cheaper at Sam's Club Discover: 10...
Urgent bread recall: All these breads and pretzels could be contaminated with bacteria
King’s Hawaiian issued a recall for three pretzel bread products, warning shoppers that there’s a risk of bacterial contamination. The recall follows the massive Lyons Magnus recall that included dozens of beverages and then saw a significant expansion. Lyons’s subsequent announcement warns that the drinks might contain two dangerous bacteria: Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum.
32 new drinks added to massive beverage recall – here’s the full list of 85 drinks
Lyons Magnus issued a massive recall for 53 different drinks a few days ago, warning that they might be contaminated with microbes. At the time, the company named just one bacteria, Cronobacter sakazakii. That same microorganism triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year. Lyons has now updated...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
Salad Kits Recalled in Multiple States
Fifth Season has issued a voluntary recall for some of its branded Crunchy Sesame Salad Kits. The reason is due to the possible inclusion of an ingredient not listed on the product label. The Salad kit may contain a dressing packet that contains milk and egg, which is not declared on the label, and can cause issues for consumers with allergies or sensitivities to milk or eggs. Consumers who have already purchased the product and have such sensitivity should immediately discard of it. Those who consume it who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or eggs run can incur a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.
Ice cream recall: Check your freezer for this ice cream that might make you sick
We’ve seen various ice cream recalls involving products containing undeclared ingredients that can cause life-threatening allergic reactions. The new H-E-B ice cream recall falls in the same category. The company discovered that its Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream contains wheat that’s not listed on the package....
I shop groceries at salvage supermarkets – it saves me up to 67% every time
FOOD blogger Maggie Kilpatrick is able to save nearly 70% off certain food items when shopping at salvage stores. The foodie and recipe maker started shopping at salvage stores once she realized how much money could be saved. Maggie told The New York Times she visited her first salvage store...
Hypebae
Dior and Balenciaga Are 2022's Hottest Brands
Luxury reseller The RealReal has just released its annual report, outlining the biggest trends and brands of 2022. At the top of the list is Dior and Balenciaga, which should come as no surprise as the latter brand has been dressing everyone from Alexa Demie to Christine Quinn and of course, its muse Kim Kardashian.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
Give Your Keurig the De-Gunking It Desperately Needs: 5 Simple Steps
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. A Keurig will inevitably accumulate gunk, especially if you're brewing with it on a daily basis. Over time, mineral buildup can detract from its performance -- and if enough of that grime reaches the machine's inner workings, your Keurig might stop running altogether.
goodmorningamerica.com
Classic white tops that will refresh your wardrobe for fall
Fall is nearly here, and with kids gearing up in their crisp back to school uniforms, it's the perfect time to score some wardrobe staple button-downs for yourself as well. With classic looks like the coastal grandma aesthetic still popular, the white button-down is the perfect investment -- one that will look chic in the moment and outlive fleeting trends for years to come.
ETOnline.com
DL1961 New Collection: Shop the Meghan Markle-Approved Denim Brand for All Your Fall Wardrobe Essentials
Fall is right around the corner; have you figured out your fall wardrobe essentials yet? If the answer is no, then you're in luck. There are still a few weeks left before we bid summer farewell, and fortunately, DL1961 has everything your closest could possibly need ahead of the new season.
sneakernews.com
Sandy Tones Take Over The Latest Nike Dunk Low Disrupt 2
As the Nike Dunk Low continues to gain popularity, the mid-1980s design keeps revisiting the drawing board to find new looks for a wider audience. Over the last year and a half, the late Peter Moore’s iconic design has delivered women an experimental, fashion-forward take in the form of the Disrupt 2 iteration.
End-of-Summer Sale Alert! Shop These Tory Burch Sandals Up to 46% Off
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. With autumn quickly approaching, most of Us have stopped thinking about summer style in favor of fall fashion. But even though we’re excited to browse for new boots, it’s not too late to embrace sandal season — especially […]
Refinery29
A Week Of Wearing Hiking Boots For Non-Hiking Purposes
In primary school, my best friend Sean had a uniform: those iguana tees that donated a portion of the proceeds to WWF, cargo shorts and intense hiking boots (those monkey bars during break were treacherous). Today, I wear hiking boots even when I’m not trekking up the face of a mountain — and I believe that Sean, subconsciously, inspired me. And he’d be excited to learn that he was at least 15 years early to the rising "hikecore" trend. Hiking boots have evolved since our childhood: based on the needs of the 21st century hiker, some are tricked out with Gore-Tex and other technical features like Thermo tech and Nestfit, while others have morphed into sneaker x hiking boot hybrids.
Hypebae
Bianca Chandôn x Vans Join Forces on 4 Sneaker Silhouettes
Vans has tapped Bianca Chandôn to rework four of its classic silhouettes — the Sk8-Hi, Old Skool, Authentic and Classic Slip-On. Each style is covered in star patterns across the upper in replacement of the classic checkerboard print, offering a vintage feel to the sneakers. To add to the overall feel, the designs are given a worn look with smudges on the canvas uppers, shoelaces and midsoles. Bianca Chandôn is written on the soles to highlight the collaboration, while co-branding is further found on the footbed.
Inside the Inventive Menswear Shop Bringing Bespoke Streetwear to Savile Row
Since 2012, Rav Matharu’s brand Clothsurgeon has been making bespoke garments with a difference: More often than not, he’s cutting tracksuits not business suits. Unlike most practitioners of the tailoring arts, Clothsurgeon is distinguished by a sense of playfulness: one recent capsule collection reworked Burberry scarves into patchwork coats and vests, while another rendered track pants in Loro Piana cashmere while refashioning Nike sweatpants into a three-quarter length coat. Combining such fun, intelligent designs with the one-off luxury of traditional bespoke, the brand has won fans from Nas and Kendrick Lamar to Kevin Hart and collaborated with names from Absolut...
Comments / 0