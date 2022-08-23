ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News: Emerson Palmieri Completes His Medicals With West Ham

By Connor Dossi-White
 2 days ago

West Ham United are set to sign Italian defender Emerson Palmieri from Chelsea for a fee worth £15 million.

According to trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano , Emerson has completed his medical examinations and could potentially sign the contract within the coming hours, officially making the Italian a West Ham player.

Emerson joined Chelsea back in 2018 from Roma but has hardly seen game time due to the competition for the Blue's left-back spot.

Now that Chelsea has signed Marc Cucurella from Brighton, it brings the total to four different first-team left-backs, pushing Emerson down the pecking order.

The 28-year-old would become Davids Moyes's seventh signing of the season after bringing in the likes of Gianluca Scamacca, Maxwel Cornet and Nayef Aguerd taking their spending over £120 million this summer.

Despite spending the amount of money they have, the Hammers currently sit rock bottom of the Premier League in 20th place after being the only team to lose their opening three games.

Last season Emerson was sent out on loan to Olympique Lyon where the Italian saw regular game time playing 36 times for the French club.

Chelsea is still pursuing French defender Wesley Fofana from Leicester to strengthen their defence even more. A deal seems close with the player expressing his dire to move to the London club, only a fee is stopping the deal to be completed as of now.

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

