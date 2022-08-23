ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News: Mateo Kovacic With Chelsea Squad At Open Training Session

By Owen Cummings
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WNvRW_0hS5H3oX00

Mateo Kovacic took part and participated in today's open training session at Stamford Bridge.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

It is a massive boost for Chelsea ahead of their game against Leicester City on Saturday after what was an extremely disappointing result against Leeds United on Sunday afternoon.

The match at Elland Road ended 3-0, with Brenden Aaronson, Rodrigo and Jack Harrison all netting the goals.

One positive is that numerous key players were missing for the Blues during that game, especially in the midfield. Both Kovacic and N'Golo Kante were absent due to injury. The Croatian midfielder has not yet played a minute this season but is now in contention to start in the next game..

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ah0iG_0hS5H3oX00

IMAGO / PA Images

The last game at home ended in agony, as Tottenham clinched a point in stoppage time. However on the weekend, playing the out-of-form Foxes is a chance for Thomas Tuchel and the side to get their season back on track.

Conor Gallagher was handed his full first-team debut on Sunday and unfortunately struggled to make an impact. It was surprising to see because he was so impressive on his loan spell at Crystal Palace.

