Pitt County, NC

Chief justice: electronic court records expected soon

By By Pat Gruner Staff Writer
The Standard
The Standard
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UB9XU_0hS5Gnfj00

Select counties will begin testing software soon to finally move North Carolina’s court system away from paper record keeping, the state’s highest judicial authority said during a stop in Pitt County on Thursday.

Chief Justice Paul Newby and his wife, Macon Newby, visited the Pitt County Courthouse to recognize staff in Greenville as part of an ongoing statewide tour. Pitt County is the 83rd county he’s visited during his tour of all 100, which began in May of 2021. He also visited Martin County.

Newby, who also discussed how lobbying efforts helped convince state lawmakers to increase funding for the court system, said he would be the first chief justice to visit all the counties in the state.

“If I was going to lead the branch I needed to see in person some of the facilities and courthouses, but most importantly the people, I was supposed to be leading,” said Newby, who was elected to an eight year term in November 2020. “As we are coming out of COVID, I particularly wanted to thank the folks who helped us do our constitutional mandate (of keeping courts open.)”

The justice said eCourts, an initiative of the state’s Judicial Branch to modernize record-keeping, would launch in 90 days in select counties. Sarah Beth Fulford Rhodes, Pitt County Clerk of Court, said Wake County and the surrounding area likely will be the first to use the system and that the full rollout could take a year or longer.

“eCourts is something I inherited,” Newby said. “I didn’t negotiate the contract, I didn’t pick a vendor, but it’s mine. I own it. The thing I promise to all our clerks and court officials is we’re not going to roll it out until it’s ready.”

That rollout has been “a challenge,” Newby said, but implementing the software would provide North Carolina’s unified court system a “seamless” process from “the person at the counter with law enforcement all the way through appeals to the Supreme Court.”

Rhodes said that Pitt County clerks of civil court are still operating on Microsoft DOS systems. That means inquiries from the public are more difficult to process. For example, people who want to know if a property has been foreclosed need to use other county resources to track down names of the property’s owners instead of simply providing an address.

“We have to tell them it is not Google,” Rhodes said.

Bert Kemp of the Pitt County Public Defender’s Office, who also serves as State Bar Councilor for District 3A, said in an email Thursday afternoon that electronic filing is a necessary step forward for the state.

“I completely agree with the Chief Justice regarding having an electronic filing system across North Carolina,” Kemp said. “We must become as paperless as possible; it is the future.”

Newby said lobbying with the N.C. General Assembly has been successful. Funding has been accrued for emergency judges and to address staffing concerns. Many court employees got raises of 6-7 percent in a two-year period, which helps retain public defenders and other staff. Newby said that rural counties have experienced a shortage in that regard.

“We’re seeing fewer and fewer attorneys in more small, rural areas in North Carolina,” Newby said. “There are some real deficits of attorneys throughout our state. Some would argue way too many attorneys in Wake and Mecklenburg counties.”

Legislative funding also is making inroads for addiction recovery. Newby told staff he wants to discuss more addiction programs with district judges in order to help people stop feeding their addiction through crime and become upright members of society.

Mostly, the Chief Justice recognized magistrates, clerks and other staff for their hard work in overcoming a massive backlog in cases brought on by the pandemic. He also emphasized the idea of justice for the underrepresented and the importance of upholding the state’s constitution.

“In my view, God gives each of us unique gifts and ... he calls each of us to be part of a justice system that renders equal justice for everyone,” Newby said.

Liz Henderson, general counsel and chief of staff for Newby, provided commemorative cards for employees who have served over 20 years and presented a composite of the State Courthouse in Raleigh to Rhodes. Judge Marvin Blount III, Pitt County chief Superior Court judge, also received a gift.

Kemp was presented with a certificate for his long service.

“I was very honored and humbled by such recognition,” Kemp said in the email Thursday afternoon. “I am so fortunate to be working with such great people in the Pitt County Public Defender Office and the Pitt County Courthouse.

“It is always nice to have the leader of the judicial branch visit the field and recognize what we do.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Standard

