Ukraine will not agree to freeze front lines to 'calm' Russia - Zelenskiy

KYIV, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine will not agree to any proposal to freeze the current frontlines in its conflict with Russia in order to "calm" Moscow, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told a news conference on Tuesday.

He also urged the world not to show fatigue with the war, saying this would pose a big threat to the whole world.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Max Hunder, Editing by Timothy Heritage

