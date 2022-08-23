Read full article on original website
Photos of a Nazi fleet of ships sunk in World War II that have resurfaced in Europe's drought
At least 20 explosives-laden German warships of Hitler's Black Sea fleet were scuttled in Serbia's Danube river in 1944.
Europe's energy crisis has gotten so bad that French power stations are being allowed to break environmental rules as a fresh heatwave looks set to cause more chaos
French power stations are reportedly being allowed to break environmental rules to stay open as the country struggles with a national energy crisis.
Dangerous, potentially explosive ‘graveyard’ revealed amid Europe’s historic drought
The “graveyard” emerged as water levels dropped in the Danube River.
Second world war bomb discovered in Italy’s dried-up river Po
Heatwaves sweeping Europe this summer have brought not just record high temperatures and scorched fields: the drought-stricken waters of Italy’s river Po are running so low they revealed a previously submerged second world war bomb. Military experts defused and carried out a controlled explosion on Sunday of the 450-kg...
Centuries-old warnings emerge from riverbed as Europe faces historic drought
Water levels have dropped in major rivers across Europe as the region suffers under a historic drought. In those dry riverbeds, centuries-old warning messages have emerged, locals report.
A rare 400-year-old ship discovered in a German river is an incredible example of time travel.
A 400-year-old cargo ship that "sank virtually standing," avoided decomposition at the hands of voracious shipworms, and preserved the barrels of lime it was transporting for the stone-building business centuries ago has been found by maritime archaeologists in northern Germany.
Man, 61, who has grown a tropical jungle in his back garden claims to have stored THOUSANDS of litres of rainwater to protect from drought - while millions of Brits face having to limit water use (and his neighbours haven't been so lucky!)
A green-fingered father who has spent more than a decade turning his garden into a tropical jungle has stored thousands of litres of rainwater to protect his exotic plants from England's looming drought - as millions of Britons face a hosepipe ban. Mike Clifford's 65ft-long garden behind his suburban bungalow...
China is sending troops to Russia – here’s what they’re doing
The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is sending troops to Russia to participate in joint military drills later this month, reports revealed this week. The PLA troops will head to Russia to take part in their “Vostok” military drills, Reuters reported Wednesday. The Russian military is also hosting India, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries during the drills, which will run from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5.
The Lapedo Child had the chin and arms of a human but the jaw and build were Neanderthal
Reconstruction of a Homo neanderthalensis faceCredit: Guérin Nicolas ; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The Lapedo Child (also called the Lagar Velho boy) was first discovered in Portugal in 1998. It was the first Ice Age burial that was discovered in the Iberian Peninsula. Its skeleton was recovered largely intact in the Lagar Velho rock shelter in Leiria, Portugal.
Nazi condoms discovered amongst artefacts on sunken U-boat
A hoard of Nazi artefacts, including cigarettes, condoms, encoded messages and even the only known copy of a memo announcing the death of Adolph Hitler, has been uncovered on a U-boat almost 80-years after it was sunk. U-boat 534 was sunk by the RAF off coast of a Danish island...
‘Devastating’ Alpine glacier melt during heatwave reveals human bones and aircraft wreckage
The record-breaking heatwave still impacting parts of Europe is leading to “extreme” ice loss in the Alps, and has exposed human remains and aircraft wreckage as glaciers retreat.In Switzerland, two sets of unidentified bodies have been discovered by hikers.They include bones found near a disused path close to the Chessjen glacier, believed to be from climbers who died in the Seventies or Eighties, according to a local guide, and last week a body was found on the Stockji glacier near the resort of Zermatt.DNA analysis is underway to help police identify the corpses. Since the mid-1920s, police in the...
'Nuclear winter' from a US-Russia conflict would wipe out 63% of the world's population
More than 5 billion people — roughly 63% of the world's current population — would die of famine in the aftermath of a full-scale nuclear war between the United States, Russia and their allies, a new study has revealed. According to the researchers, the conflict would create widespread...
A German refinery partly owned by Moscow has started mixing US oil with Russian crude
A German oil refinery in Schwedt has begun blending US crude with Russian Urals, Bloomberg reported Monday. The refinery, which is partly owned by Rosneft, is typically reliant on Russian crude but has started to turn to alternative supplies. Germany's Economy Minister has previously noted that Schwedt faces the biggest...
The biggest hoard of Nazi treasure was found in a salt mine in Germany
German lootCredit: Department of Defense. Department of the Army. Public Domain Image. The biggest hoard of Nazi treasure was found in the tunnels below the city of Merkers in Germany.
‘Spanish Stonehenge’ emerges from drought-hit dam
A brutal summer has caused havoc for many in rural Spain, but one unexpected side-effect of the country's worst drought in decades has delighted archaeologists — the emergence of a prehistoric stone circle in a dam whose waterline has receded. Officially known as the Dolmen of Guadalperal but dubbed...
Rare 400-year-old ship found in German river is a stunningly preserved 'time capsule'
Maritime archaeologists in northern Germany have discovered the wreckage of a 400-year-old cargo ship that "sank almost standing," escaped decay from ravenous shipworms and still has the barrels of lime it was carrying for the stone-building industry centuries ago. The ship, a rare discovery, is from the Hanseatic period, when...
Jeep Is Leaving China Before It's Too Late
Stellantis-owned Jeep has taken the decision to shut its only factory in China over increasing political concerns, said CEO Carlos Tavares. This follows an announcement that the SUV maker would be terminating its 12-year-long partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC), a state-owned company that produced Jeeps for the Chinese market.
NATO member Poland is going to Asian powerhouse to find a replacement for its aging Soviet-era fighter jets
Poland recently signed a $14.5 billion deal with South Korea to buy artillery, tanks, and aircraft. It is one of Poland's largest arms deals ever and the biggest so far for South Korea's growing defense sector. The deal also comes as tensions in Europe add urgency to Poland's military modernization...
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake shakes part of eastern Indonesia
An undersea earthquake shook part of eastern Indonesia on Sunday, but there were no immediate reports of deaths or major damage. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 5.7-magnitude quake struck about 158 kilometers (98 miles) off Laikit village in North Sulawesi province. It said the quake was centered about 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) beneath the sea.
It’s back: the lost Welsh village that has reappeared in the drought
As reservoir levels have fallen, Llanwddyn in Wales, flooded by a water company in 1880, has re-emerged – as have a Roman camp in Spain and an ancient city in Iraq
