Environment

The Guardian

Second world war bomb discovered in Italy’s dried-up river Po

Heatwaves sweeping Europe this summer have brought not just record high temperatures and scorched fields: the drought-stricken waters of Italy’s river Po are running so low they revealed a previously submerged second world war bomb. Military experts defused and carried out a controlled explosion on Sunday of the 450-kg...
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Man, 61, who has grown a tropical jungle in his back garden claims to have stored THOUSANDS of litres of rainwater to protect from drought - while millions of Brits face having to limit water use (and his neighbours haven't been so lucky!)

A green-fingered father who has spent more than a decade turning his garden into a tropical jungle has stored thousands of litres of rainwater to protect his exotic plants from England's looming drought - as millions of Britons face a hosepipe ban. Mike Clifford's 65ft-long garden behind his suburban bungalow...
GARDENING
americanmilitarynews.com

China is sending troops to Russia – here’s what they’re doing

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is sending troops to Russia to participate in joint military drills later this month, reports revealed this week. The PLA troops will head to Russia to take part in their “Vostok” military drills, Reuters reported Wednesday. The Russian military is also hosting India, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries during the drills, which will run from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5.
MILITARY
LADbible

Nazi condoms discovered amongst artefacts on sunken U-boat

A hoard of Nazi artefacts, including cigarettes, condoms, encoded messages and even the only known copy of a memo announcing the death of Adolph Hitler, has been uncovered on a U-boat almost 80-years after it was sunk. U-boat 534 was sunk by the RAF off coast of a Danish island...
JAPAN
The Independent

‘Devastating’ Alpine glacier melt during heatwave reveals human bones and aircraft wreckage

The record-breaking heatwave still impacting parts of Europe is leading to “extreme” ice loss in the Alps, and has exposed human remains and aircraft wreckage as glaciers retreat.In Switzerland, two sets of unidentified bodies have been discovered by hikers.They include bones found near a disused path close to the Chessjen glacier, believed to be from climbers who died in the Seventies or Eighties, according to a local guide, and last week a body was found on the Stockji glacier near the resort of Zermatt.DNA analysis is underway to help police identify the corpses. Since the mid-1920s, police in the...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC News

‘Spanish Stonehenge’ emerges from drought-hit dam

A brutal summer has caused havoc for many in rural Spain, but one unexpected side-effect of the country's worst drought in decades has delighted archaeologists — the emergence of a prehistoric stone circle in a dam whose waterline has receded. Officially known as the Dolmen of Guadalperal but dubbed...
WORLD
CarBuzz.com

Jeep Is Leaving China Before It's Too Late

Stellantis-owned Jeep has taken the decision to shut its only factory in China over increasing political concerns, said CEO Carlos Tavares. This follows an announcement that the SUV maker would be terminating its 12-year-long partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC), a state-owned company that produced Jeeps for the Chinese market.
ECONOMY
Phys.org

Magnitude 5.7 earthquake shakes part of eastern Indonesia

An undersea earthquake shook part of eastern Indonesia on Sunday, but there were no immediate reports of deaths or major damage. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 5.7-magnitude quake struck about 158 kilometers (98 miles) off Laikit village in North Sulawesi province. It said the quake was centered about 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) beneath the sea.
ENVIRONMENT

