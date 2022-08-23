The record-breaking heatwave still impacting parts of Europe is leading to “extreme” ice loss in the Alps, and has exposed human remains and aircraft wreckage as glaciers retreat.In Switzerland, two sets of unidentified bodies have been discovered by hikers.They include bones found near a disused path close to the Chessjen glacier, believed to be from climbers who died in the Seventies or Eighties, according to a local guide, and last week a body was found on the Stockji glacier near the resort of Zermatt.DNA analysis is underway to help police identify the corpses. Since the mid-1920s, police in the...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 16 DAYS AGO