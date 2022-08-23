Former Ashe resident to make presentation on Mt. Everest trip

WEST JEFFERSON — It’s not often that you get to hear stories from someone that has been on Mt. Everest. This Friday in downtown West Jefferson and Saturday in downtown Boone, former Ashe County resident Mark Johnson will be at Footsloggers with a presentation on his trip to the Everest Base Camp.

The presentation will last roughly an hour and a half and will feature slides, videos, photography and an explanation of what the Everest Base Camp trek is and what people can expect if they want to take on such a challenge. It is free to attend the presentation and will begin around 6:30 p.m.

In 2017, Mark and his wife Holly, along with Nepali sherpa Dawa Jangbu Lama, founded Hobnail Trekking Company, LLC in Nashville, Tenn and made the climb to the Everest Base Camp at 17,600 feet.

Long before that though, Johnson was living in Ashe County and was a singer and songwriter before he ever had thoughts of founding a trekking company.

“After I left the music industry I became a writer and a magazine editor and still do that. In 2016, I left a communications position and opened Hobnail Trekking Company. My wife and had a bucket list goal of going to Nepal and doing the Everest Base Camp trek,” Mark said. “I happened to need a ride to my mechanic in Nashville and called for a Lyft vehicle to pick me up and this guy that picked me up, it turned out he was an Everest Region sherpa. It was a real weird meeting to run into a sherpa in downtown Nashville.”

Mark said they quickly became good friends and found out that Dawa owned a small trekking company in Nepal and was in the Nashville area to promote trekking in Nepal.

“After that meeting, Holly and I decided that we were going to do the trek in 2018 and through the process of just telling people we were going to do it, we discovered that there was a lot of interest in it and there were no companies east of Denver that did those sort of things. There were a few on the west coast and quite a few in Europe. Through doing some research, we decided that we would open our own little company,” Mark said. “Dawa had the network setup already to do treks, he was raised in that industry and he knew everybody in that region. So we realized that we could put something together and that’s what we did in January of 2017 when we launched our company.”

The three friends did the trek in April of 2018. Johnson would later write a memoir about the experience on Mt. Everest, “Doofus Dad Does Everest Base Camp” and will also have copies of his book available for those that are interested.

“Holly and I were not world travelers when we did this. The book is from the perspective of a North Carolina farm boy that had this goal and we stepped out of our comfort zone and we went and did it,” Johnson said. “The main experience was just being in awe of your surroundings in the Himalayas and being amazed that you are actually there. For about 15 or 16 days you are going to be on a trail alongside people from everywhere in the world. The experience of accomplishing that physically is also a big deal. When you achieve a goal of standing at the foot of the tallest mountain in the world, that will have a long-term effect on you.”

For more information on Hobnail Trekking Company and the numerous treks that they offer throughout the world, visit https://hobnailtrekkingco.com/.

Footsloggers in downtown West Jefferson is located at 8 S. Jefferson Ave. Footsloggers in downtown Boone is located at 139 Depot St.