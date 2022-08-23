ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattel Partners with Save the Children to Help Improve the Lives of Kids in Rural America

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022--

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) and Mattel Children’s Foundation announced today that they are partnering with Save the Children to invest in the next generation. From August 28 through October 1, when shoppers purchase select Barbie, Matchbox, and Little People items at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com, a portion of the retail price from each sale, up to a certain amount, will be donated by Mattel to Save the Children’s U.S. rural education programs which help children build the language, literacy, numeracy, social and emotional skills they need to succeed.

Today’s news marks the first time that Mattel’s Play It Forward program, which leverages the toymaker’s beloved brands to raise awareness of and give back to important causes, is branded in physical retail. Mattel previously partnered with Target in 2021 to donate $5 from the sale of each eligible Barbie doctor, nurse, and paramedic doll from its #ThankYouHeroes collection to the First Responders Children’s Foundation (FRCF). Since its founding in 1978, the Mattel Children’s Foundation has supported thousands of organizations and millions of children.

“The Mattel Children’s Foundation was created more than 40 years ago with a vision of making a difference in the lives of children and families around the world by utilizing our resources and iconic brands,” said Nancy Molenda, Executive Director of the Mattel Children’s Foundation & Corporate Philanthropy at Mattel. “With a mission to provide kids globally with a healthy start, access to quality education, and protection from harm, Save the Children is perfectly aligned with our values—we are proud to work with them to help support educational goals for children in rural America.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Save the Children to bring Play It Forward to physical retail for the first time ever at Target,” said Mark McColgan, SVP of Sales at Mattel. “For decades, children around the world have enjoyed and adored Mattel’s Barbie, Matchbox, and Little People toys—it’s exciting to see these beloved brands unite to contribute to Save the Children’s inspiring cause.”

Mattel and Save the Children have been partners since 2005, and continue to work together to improve the lives of children in the United States and around the world. With nearly $21 million in total giving to Save the Children, The Mattel Children’s Foundation has supported the organization’s basic education and early childhood development programs in China, India, Indonesia, Malawi, Mexico, and the U.S. Mattel also has a history of generously supporting Save the Children’s emergency responses and providing toys and games to children in programs across the globe.

“Across America, nearly one in six children grows up in poverty—with rural child poverty higher than in urban areas in 40 states,” said Betsy Zorio, Vice President of U.S. Programs at Save the Children. “Rural communities face significant and unique challenges. At Save the Children, our ambition is that all kids in rural America have a healthy, strong foundation to thrive as learners and in life. With Mattel’s generous support, we’re helping spark kids’ imaginations through this campaign, giving children in the U.S. most impacted by inequality the opportunity to reach their full potential.”

*Through October 1, 2022, Mattel will donate to Save the Children (up to $150K) $0.20 for every purchase of an eligible product that is $50 or more, $0.10 for every purchase of an eligible product that is $10.00 – $49.99, and $0.05 for every purchase of an eligible product that is $9.99 or under sold at participating Target stores or Target.com. Save the Children is an organization that gives children a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn, and protection from harm. Offer open only to residents of the U.S/D.C. No portion of the purchase is tax deductible. Offer may be extended in Mattel’s sole and absolute discretion. Mattel reserves the right to suspend or cancel the promotion in its sole discretion for any reason including in the event of force majeure. For more information about Save the Children Foundation, visit SavetheChildren.org. For eligible product and more information visit https://shop.mattel.com/pages/Target-Play-It-Forward.

About Save the Children

Save the Children believes every child deserves a future. Since our founding more than 100 years ago, we’ve helped change the lives of more than 1 billion children. In the United States and around the world, we work to give children a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. We do whatever it takes for children – every day and in times of crisis – transforming their lives and the future we share. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO®, and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming and digital experiences, music, and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us online at mattel.com.

