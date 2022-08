“You’ve got to start at the very beginning, as they say in The Sound of Music,” says Debora Robertson, author of Notes from a Small Kitchen Island. And that means your shopping list, Helen. “A lot of our problem is buying too much in one go – you set yourself up to fail.” Of course, shopping little and often isn’t always practical, but, as Robertson advises, “if we could curb our instinct to overbuy, that would give us a fighting chance.” A meal plan might help as well, but you don’t need to be too rigid: “Just jot down a few ideas of what you might cook throughout the week, and be realistic about how much you’re going to need.”

