Minnesota State

Ellison issues consumer alert over crisis pregnancy centers

By BringMeTheNews
 2 days ago
Crisis pregnancy centers are the subject of a new consumer alert issued by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

The controversial facilities have been criticized by women's health groups and other pro-choice organizations, which allege they try to manipulate pregnant individuals out of seeking care from certified reproductive health and abortion providers.

Ellison's office say CPCs outnumber abortion clinics in Minnesota by an 11:1 ratio, though a study by Racket MN suggests the ratio could be as high as 13:1.

"Many crisis pregnancy centers claim to offer comprehensive healthcare, but their purpose is to prevent pregnant people from accessing that right — which sometimes they accomplish by misleading, misinforming, or deceiving people,” Ellison stated.

“All Minnesotans — including pregnant people — deserve to get accurate, medically sound information about their options from providers they can trust."

CPCs are unregulated in Minnesota, but some receive state funding and promote practices that can involve 'reversing' a medication abortion partway through.

The vast majority of CPCs have no licensed medical providers on staff and provide few, if any, medical services, according to a study by The Alliance, a reproductive rights organization.

"CPCs use deceptive and misleading practices to exploit economic insecurity and gaps in access to health care to advance their anti-abortion, anti-contraception agenda," writes The Alliance.

Ellison encouraged Minnesotans to "do their homework" and seek care from licensed healthcare professionals.

The state constitution guarantees the right to a safe and legal abortion in Minnesota, but the issue has moved to the forefront of the upcoming election following the overturning of Roe vs. Wade.

Ellison is on the ballot in November, and his opponent will be Republican newcomer and abortion opponent Jim Schultz.

He told MPR News he supports further restrictions on abortion in Minnesota, but said he wouldn't use the attorney general's office to seek legislative changes on the issue.

However, this could change were GOP nominee Scott Jensen to win the governor's house over Democrat Tim Walz, and Republicans win control of both the House and Senate.

Daily Mail

Google says it will provide verified results for abortion clinics after it was accused of steering users towards fake clinics or pregnancy crisis centers that discourage terminations

Google search results will now default to show only verified abortion providers, after it was accused of steering users toward fake clinics and pregnancy crisis centers that discourage women from getting the procedure. The search engine will now start adding labels to its Search and Maps listing for healthcare facilities...
bloomberglaw.com

Abortion Foes Seek to Revive Hospital Privilege Requirements (1)

Supreme Court struck down similar laws in Texas and Louisiana. Anti-abortion states that unsuccessfully tried to require doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at local hospitals are revisiting those old laws, just in case there’s a future swing away from the recent Dobbs decision. Louisiana is leading...
The Associated Press

S.C. court blocks abortion law as Senate considers new one

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday temporarily blocked the state’s “fetal heartbeat” law banning abortion around six weeks as lawmakers across the street were considering new restrictions. The restrictions, previously blocked by federal courts, took effect shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. With federal abortion protections gone, Planned Parenthood South Atlantic sued under the state constitution’s privacy protections. For the time being, abortion is once again legal from 20 weeks of pregnancy in the state. “At this preliminary stage, we are unable to determine with finality the constitutionality of the Act under our state’s constitutional prohibition against unreasonable invasions of privacy,” the Court wrote in its order granting a preliminary injunction. Meanwhile, the South Carolina Senate had just started taking its first steps toward further abortion restrictions. The Medical Affairs Committee listened to nearly nine hours of invited testimony and public comment Wednesday as they consider language for another abortion bill. On Tuesday, the South Carolina House Judiciary Committee advanced a near-total abortion ban with no exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest.
The Hill

Three more states ban abortion as trigger laws take effect

Story at a glance Abortion bans in Idaho, Tennessee and Texas officially take effect Thursday.  In total, 11 states with trigger laws have outlawed abortion.   Abortion is expected to be banned or restricted in even more states. Three more states officially outlawed abortion Thursday, as a wave of new abortion restrictions take over the U.S. following…
Daily Montanan

Federal judge sides with Texas, blocks HHS guidance on emergency abortions

WASHINGTON — A federal district judge has granted the Texas attorney general’s request to temporarily block guidance from the federal government that says federal law protects health care providers who perform abortions to save the life or health of pregnant patients in emergency situations. Judge James Wesley Hendrix wrote the U.S. Department of Health and […] The post Federal judge sides with Texas, blocks HHS guidance on emergency abortions appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Tampa Bay Times

We know Florida has a mental health crisis, but what are we doing about it? | Column

Much of the conversation around mental health in the recent years has been focused on the idea that it’s “okay to talk about it,” and that we should stop the stigma surrounding mental illness. At first glance, this seems like a terrific improvement. Cultural barriers and stigmas against mental illness often prevent people, especially people of color, from accessing the mental health treatment they need.
The Hill

Health Care — White House says more abortion actions coming

It’s a good day to be an American gaming enthusiast. Sony just announced plans to bump up the price of the PlayStation 5 in almost all global markets, but not the U.S. In health care news, the Biden administration, seemingly bolstered by recent court rulings on the state level, has vowed to take further action to protect abortion access.
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
