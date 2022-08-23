ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, FL

Florida mail carrier attacked by 5 dogs after truck broke down

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (AP) — Five dogs mauled a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service after her truck broke down along a road in north Florida, officials said.

Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies found the 61-year-old woman on the ground when they arrived at the scene in Interlachen Lake Estates on Sunday afternoon, sheriff’s officials said in a Facebook post . They also found the dogs inside a fence at a nearby residence.

A nearby resident told deputies they heard the woman screaming for help and saw five dogs attacking her. Several neighbors tried pulling the dogs off the woman and one shot a gun into the air to scare the dogs away, the report said.

Man told deputies he killed woman, dumped body in Alabama ravine

Deputies started first aid on the woman, who was severely bleeding. They applied tourniquets until a rescue unit arrived and took the woman to a hospital, officials said.

The woman was then flown to a trauma center in Gainesville, where she was in critical condition on Monday.

The county’s animal control unit took custody of the dogs.

An investigation is continuing.

click orlando

New exit on I-75 in the works north of Ocala

OCALA, Fla. – Residents can get an up-close look at the latest plans for a new exit on Interstate 75 north of Ocala. Florida is planning to build a new “diverging diamond” interchange along the highway near northwest 49th Street. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Laura Loomer says ‘I’m not...
OCALA, FL
WFLA

Florida toddler dies after shooting himself while ‘playing’ with gun

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A three-year-old Florida boy was killed on Wednesday after shooting himself with a gun that was left unattended. According to a post on the Gainesville Police Department Facebook page, officers responded to a reported shooting at a mobile home community at 6 p.m. Officers said the three-year-old victim was “playing with” […]
GAINESVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Driver with suspended S.C. license arrested after speeding at 85 mph

A driver with a suspended South Carolina license was arrested after he was caught speeding at 85 miles per hour on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. Floyd Blair Mattern, 27, of Ocklawaha, was at the wheel of a truck at 10:41 p.m. Monday when he was caught on radar traveling at 85 mph in a 40 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop as initiated at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Longview Avenue.
LADY LAKE, FL
WEHT/WTVW

Family: Kendall King found in Jacksonville, Florida

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) – The Santa Claus Police Department (SCPD) sent out a press release revealing more details related to Kendall King’s case. SCPD Chief James Faulkenburg has announced that Kendall King, 15, first reported missing from Santa Claus on July 21, has been located in Jacksonville, Florida. Law enforcement officials say on the […]
JACKSONVILLE, FL
fox35orlando.com

You can feed elephants at Two Tails Ranch in Florida

FOX 35's David Martin is taking you to Williston, Florida… home to Two Tails Ranch. It’s a gorgeous property featuring Asian and African elephants that you can get up close and personal with. In fact, you can ride and feed them!
WILLISTON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Ocala woman arrested for local murder of Marion County detention deputy

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office investigations into what was a possible suicide, led to the apprehension of an Ocala woman for allegedly killing her ex-boyfriend who was an off-duty Marion County Sheriff’s Office detention deputy. Jacqueline Jasmin Johnson-Cabrera was arrested Wednesday night, Aug. 24, on a warrant alleging the...
MARION COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Motorcycle crashes into fire truck in Daytona Beach, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A motorcyclist ran a red light and crashed into a fire truck in Daytona Beach on Wednesday, according to police. The Daytona Beach Police Department said the crash happened on Clyde Morris Boulevard near Mayberry Avenue by Halifax Hospital. [TRENDING: Here’s a list of DeSantis-backed...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
villages-news.com

Lady Lake police lieutenant wants to return home after alleged attack

A Lady Lake police lieutenant wants permission to return home after an alleged attack earlier this month on his wife and daughter. Nelson Vargas, 50, was arrested in the wee hours Aug. 13 at his home in Minneloa. The former New York police officer is facing charges of domestic battery and child abuse. He remains free on $3,000 bond but remains barred from his home. He has pleaded not guilty in the case.
LADY LAKE, FL
