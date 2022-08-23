Read full article on original website
Catch me if you can! Incredible moment suspect jumps out of car during police pursuit - after the driver had shot a motorist during a traffic incident - and forces stranger to walk with him as if they were best buds
A suspect linked to a traffic accident shooting pulled off a Hollywood-like escape while he and his friend were being chased by the police in the central Argentine province of Córdoba. The daring bolt for freedom took place Tuesday during a road rage incident in Córdoba City after the...
'My mom told me to get under the car': 7-year-old boy describes being shot in Englewood
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy described the chaos when someone shot him and his mom in a vehicle Monday night in Englewood.CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to the boy and his family.Jamari Conner is lucky to be alive, but on Tuesday, he was up and walking. He carried a stuffed animal from the hospital he was taken to.His grandfather allowed CBS 2 to speak with Jamari as he stayed home from school. He was shot in the arm, and had a sleeve on the wound. Jamari also had scars from shattered glass fragments.He remembered going to get something to...
White Cincinnati Cop Caught On Body Camera Using The N-Word While Stuck In Traffic
Cincinnati officer Rose Valentino was stuck in traffic right outside of a school when she was recorded using the n-word. The post White Cincinnati Cop Caught On Body Camera Using The N-Word While Stuck In Traffic appeared first on NewsOne.
Woman charged with murder for allegedly passing drugs in kiss with inmate boyfriend
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A woman was charged with murder after allegedly passing drugs to her incarcerated boyfriend through a kiss at a Tennessee prison. Rachel Dollard was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder and introduction into a penal facility on Tuesday, the Tennessee Department of Correction said in a statement.
Baby born as a speeding truck runs over a pregnant woman
Every day we read about various bizarre incidents happening in the world. One such accident took place in the Bartara village, which is under the jurisdiction of the Narkhi Police circle, on 20th July 2022.
Viral Video Shows Mississippi Highway Patrolman Beating Black Man On Side Of The Road
It is unclear why the officer initially stopped Eugene Lewis and his brothers, but the video shows the unidentified officer roughly handling a handcuffed Eugene. The post Viral Video Shows Mississippi Highway Patrolman Beating Black Man On Side Of The Road appeared first on NewsOne.
Michigan police seize nearly $1 million worth of cocaine, 3 suspects arrested
Michigan State Police arrested three people and confiscated nearly $1 million worth of cocaine following a recent traffic stop. Troopers stopped a vehicle on July 27 for a traffic violation. The driver authorized a search of the vehicle after police noticed the occupants behaving suspiciously, MSP said, according to Fox 17.
Video shows a Mississippi state police officer violently arresting a Black man during a traffic stop
Video posted to Facebook shows a Mississippi police officer restrain a Black man and kneel on him during a traffic stop.
Rapper Dirty Tay Arrested for Allegedly Shooting 3-Year-Old in the Head During Drive-By
Rapper Dirty Tay, who is signed to Lil Baby’s 4PF record label, was reportedly arrested last week for the alleged shooting of a 3-year-old and his father. Per a news report from Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the 24-year-old rapper was arrested during a traffic stop on Friday, August 19. Dirty Tay, real name Kentavious Wright, was booked into the Fulton County Jail because authorities believe he was behind a shooting earlier in the month that left a 3-year-old injured. The child was shot in the head, but he has since had the bullet removed and is reportedly considered to be in a stable condition.
Suspect in McDonald's Fries Shooting Confesses to Unsolved Murder: Police
Witnesses said the altercation allegedly began over cold french fries and ended with an employee being shot in the neck.
3 Kentucky police officers accused of using excessive force during an arrest
A federal indictment accuses current and former Kentucky State Police troopers of using excessive force during an arrest and conspiring to cover it up, authorities said. A grand jury in London indicted Kentucky State Troopers Jeremy Elliotte, 28; Michael L. Howell, 32; and former Trooper Derrek Lovett, 30, according to a statement Wednesday from U.S. Attorney Carlton S. Shier.
Ohio fraternity hazing death: Final two defendants sentenced to 6 weeks in jail in Stone Foltz case
The final two former fraternity members who were convicted in connection with the hazing death of an Ohio Bowling Green State University student last year were sentenced this week to six weeks behind bars. Troy Henricksen and Jacob Krinn were sentenced Wednesday, after they were acquitted in May of more...
Marine Accused of Killing Ex-Wife on Hawaii Freeway Held on $1M Bond After Pleading Not Guilty
A marine has pleaded not guilty to accusations he killed his ex-wife along a busy Hawaii freeway last month. Sgt. Bryant Tejeda-Castillo, 29, is charged with second-degree murder and remains in jail on a $1 million bond in connection with the death of Dana Alotaibi, whom he allegedly stabbed "multiple times" on July 20 on Kapaa Quarry Road in Kailua, Oahu, according to police, Hawaii News Now reports.
Horrific details revealed about victims after abducted girl's dramatic escape leads to discovery of 2 bodies
Authorities in Alabama on Wednesday released horrific details of how a woman and boy were allegedly killed a day after an abducted 12-year-old girl escaped by chewing her way out of restraints, leading investigators to the discovery of two bodies. Already charged with first-degree kidnapping in connection with the girl's...
Body camera video released in case of Georgia woman who died after falling out of a deputy's car
Georgia investigators on Friday released body camera video of an incident this month that ended with a handcuffed woman falling out of a law enforcement vehicle as it was moving. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, or GBI, released the video two days after it concluded that Brianna Grier fell from...
What To Know About A Pregnant Florida Mom’s Murder Before ‘Cold Justice’ Returns
When “Cold Justice” returns on Saturday, September 3 at 8/7c on Oxygen, veteran prosecutor Kelly Siegler and her fellow investigators will be digging deep into a new batch of unsolved homicides. Working with local law enforcement, “Cold Justice” has already helped secure 55 arrests and 21 convictions. Upcoming...
Five Shot, Two Killed in D.C. Shooting; Manhunt Underway
"Preliminarily it appears that there are multiple victims who have been shot," a spokesperson for the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department told Newsweek.
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Man arrested on suspicion of murdering girl, 9, shot dead in home
A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, Merseyside Police said.Olivia’s family released an appeal pleading for witnesses to come forward with information after the nine-year-old was killed and her mother injured when an intruder fleeing a gunman forced his way into their home.Merseyside Police said the man, from the Huyton area only 10 minutes away from where Olivia lived in Dovecot, was arrested on Thursday night on two counts of attempted murder and suspicion of murder.The man is currently in custody where he is being questioned by detectives.Convicted burglar and drug...
‘We will find you’: Police hunting Olivia Pratt-Korbel gunman say ‘unclear’ if he’s still in country
The mystery gunman who killed nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel may no longer be in the UK, police have admitted.Detectives were “unclear at this stage” if the unidentified shooter was still in the country, Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen, head of investigations said at a briefing on Thursday morning.But he suggested that, while no definitive suspect has been identified, “a number of names” had been provided to the police by the community. “My message to him remains the same - we will not rest until we find you and we will find you,” he told reporters. “We will find him wherever...
