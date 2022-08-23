ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Daily Mail

Catch me if you can! Incredible moment suspect jumps out of car during police pursuit - after the driver had shot a motorist during a traffic incident - and forces stranger to walk with him as if they were best buds

A suspect linked to a traffic accident shooting pulled off a Hollywood-like escape while he and his friend were being chased by the police in the central Argentine province of Córdoba. The daring bolt for freedom took place Tuesday during a road rage incident in Córdoba City after the...
CBS Chicago

'My mom told me to get under the car': 7-year-old boy describes being shot in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy described the chaos when someone shot him and his mom in a vehicle Monday night in Englewood.CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to the boy and his family.Jamari Conner is lucky to be alive, but on Tuesday, he was up and walking. He carried a stuffed animal from the hospital he was taken to.His grandfather allowed CBS 2 to speak with Jamari as he stayed home from school. He was shot in the arm, and had a sleeve on the wound. Jamari also had scars from shattered glass fragments.He remembered going to get something to...
Complex

Rapper Dirty Tay Arrested for Allegedly Shooting 3-Year-Old in the Head During Drive-By

Rapper Dirty Tay, who is signed to Lil Baby’s 4PF record label, was reportedly arrested last week for the alleged shooting of a 3-year-old and his father. Per a news report from Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the 24-year-old rapper was arrested during a traffic stop on Friday, August 19. Dirty Tay, real name Kentavious Wright, was booked into the Fulton County Jail because authorities believe he was behind a shooting earlier in the month that left a 3-year-old injured. The child was shot in the head, but he has since had the bullet removed and is reportedly considered to be in a stable condition.
Fox News

3 Kentucky police officers accused of using excessive force during an arrest

A federal indictment accuses current and former Kentucky State Police troopers of using excessive force during an arrest and conspiring to cover it up, authorities said. A grand jury in London indicted Kentucky State Troopers Jeremy Elliotte, 28; Michael L. Howell, 32; and former Trooper Derrek Lovett, 30, according to a statement Wednesday from U.S. Attorney Carlton S. Shier.
People

Marine Accused of Killing Ex-Wife on Hawaii Freeway Held on $1M Bond After Pleading Not Guilty

A marine has pleaded not guilty to accusations he killed his ex-wife along a busy Hawaii freeway last month. Sgt. Bryant Tejeda-Castillo, 29, is charged with second-degree murder and remains in jail on a $1 million bond in connection with the death of Dana Alotaibi, whom he allegedly stabbed "multiple times" on July 20 on Kapaa Quarry Road in Kailua, Oahu, according to police, Hawaii News Now reports.
The Independent

Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Man arrested on suspicion of murdering girl, 9, shot dead in home

A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, Merseyside Police said.Olivia’s family released an appeal pleading for witnesses to come forward with information after the nine-year-old was killed and her mother injured when an intruder fleeing a gunman forced his way into their home.Merseyside Police said the man, from the Huyton area only 10 minutes away from where Olivia lived in Dovecot, was arrested on Thursday night on two counts of attempted murder and suspicion of murder.The man is currently in custody where he is being questioned by detectives.Convicted burglar and drug...
The Independent

‘We will find you’: Police hunting Olivia Pratt-Korbel gunman say ‘unclear’ if he’s still in country

The mystery gunman who killed nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel may no longer be in the UK, police have admitted.Detectives were “unclear at this stage” if the unidentified shooter was still in the country, Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen, head of investigations said at a briefing on Thursday morning.But he suggested that, while no definitive suspect has been identified, “a number of names” had been provided to the police by the community. “My message to him remains the same - we will not rest until we find you and we will find you,” he told reporters. “We will find him wherever...
