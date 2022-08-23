When Suzanne Tucker’s clients lost their beloved Napa Valley house in a wildfire, they were devastated and unsure of their next steps. The years-long process of rebuilding, along with the many decisions involved, held little appeal for the veterans of multiple changes of abode. Serendipitously, some friends in the area were looking to downsize from a house that seemed perfect for Suzanne’s clients. “It was a win-win for all of them,” says the designer.

