stillrealtous.com
WWE Raw Star Reportedly Being Protected
This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw took place from Toronto, and Chad Gable got quite the reaction out of the fans when he talked trash about the Toronto Maple Leafs. Gable then issued an open challenge which was answered by Kevin Owens. KO picked up the win...
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Still Expected To Push One Of Vince McMahon’s Favorite Raw Stars
It’s been over a month since Vince McMahon announced his retirement, and in recent weeks it’s become clear that there are a number of WWE stars Triple H wants to put in the spotlight. Triple H obviously has his favorites, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that people who were pushed under Vince McMahon’s regime are just going to suddenly disappear.
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Comments On Vince McMahon's WWE Resignation
Someone who has majorly benefited from Vince McMahon's influence over the last decade or so is reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and now the "The Tribal Chief" has shared his thoughts about McMahon's stunning retirement. McMahon's sudden exit came in the midst of sexual misconduct allegations which saw millions of dollars of unaccounted hush money payments made to former employees.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Reportedly Interested In Bringing NJPW Star Back To WWE
As WWE's head of creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque continues to surprise fans by bringing back former talent from his days leading the "NXT" brand, another notable former "Triple H guy" may be set for a return just over a year after being released from the company. According to Andrew...
Chris Jericho Claims 'Some Higher-Ups' Want Him, Sami Zayn, And Kevin Owens On The Same Roster Soon
Chris Jericho, in a recent tweet, claims there's interest from "higher-ups" in seeing him interacting with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn "soon." Despite being one of the top stars in AEW since its inception in 2019, Chris Jericho still maintains a great relationship with many in WWE. Recently, he appeared in a video package on Monday Night Raw to celebrate John Cena's 20th anniversary.
411mania.com
Bayley Acknowledges Sasha Banks Tribute On Last Night’s WWE Raw
Bayley has acknowledged that one of her moves on last night’s episode of WWE Raw was a tribute to Sasha Banks. Last night’s show saw Bayley defeat Aliyah in her first on-screen WWE match since her return, and during the bout she did a double kneedrop to Aliyah on the second turnbuckle. The move is one of Banks’ signature maneuvers, and Bayley posted to Instagram with a video comparison of her move to Banks’ doing the same from their match at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn in 2015.
wrestlinginc.com
Jon Moxley Takes Verbal Shots At WWE And Vince McMahon After AEW Rampage Taping
New AEW Undisputed World Champion Jon Moxley didn't pull any punches Wednesday night while addressing fans in his home state of Ohio. After AEW concluded the tapings for the 8/26 "Rampage," Moxley and Bryan Danielson of Blackpool Combat Club came out to address fans at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland. According to PWInsider, Moxley began his speech by declaring that he & Danielson were the two best wrestlers in the world. Thereafter, he spoke of all his great memories in Cleveland, and that none were as special as his victory over CM Punk on "Dynamite" earlier in the night.
wrestlinginc.com
Chris Jericho Reacts To Idea Of Him Returning To WWE To Wrestle Two Top Stars
Chris Jericho is seemingly uninterested in wrestling Kevin Owens and AJ Styles if and when he returns to WWE down the road. While responding to a fan, who expressed excitement at Jericho potentially wrestling the two veteran Superstars, Jericho wrote on Twitter: "They've already happened....multiple times." Jericho had wrestled Styles...
ComicBook
WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair Signs With Notable Hollywood Agency
Bianca Belair has new representation. As reported by Variety, the WWE Raw Women's Champion has signed with Hollywood agency WME for representation in all areas. The report states that WME will work to grow Belair's business through podcasting, acting, marketing and more. Belair is the latest acquisition for WME, as the agency recently signed actor Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso), filmmaker Guy Ritchie (Sherlock Holmes), TikTok star Brooke Monk, Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri, and more. Belair joins fellow WWE superstar Logan Paul under the WME banner, as the social media star turned wrestler inked a deal with them last July.
wrestlinginc.com
Son Of AEW's William Regal Makes WWE NXT 2.0 Debut
The son of pro wrestling legend and current AEW star William Regal made his "NXT 2.0" debut on tonight's episode. "NXT UK" Superstar Charlie Dempsey appeared in a segment with the students of Andre Chase University. During the segment, Dempsey tried to teach them proper grappling techniques before he called the class "too soft" and told them to look up some old Billy Robinson matches to watch.
wrestlinginc.com
Billy Corgan On How He Thinks Triple H Taking Over Will Change The AEW And WWE Dynamic
With Vince McMahon resigning from his duties, Paul "Triple H" Levesque has taken over as head of creative for WWE, a position he was familiar with in "NXT" during its "black and gold" days. As the main creative force behind "NXT," Levesque received critical acclaim for putting on compelling matches and storylines, and one fellow promoter is intrigued by the new developments.
wrestlinginc.com
Johnny Gargano Reunites With Former Tag Team Partner Backstage At WWE Raw
Austin Theory wasn't the only one from Johnny Gargano's days on "NXT" to say hello after Gargano's dramatic return to WWE on Monday. Tommaso Ciampa took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and his former DIY teammate backstage at "WWE Raw." While they didn't share any TV time together, Ciampa and Gargano were both in Toronoto's Scotiabank Arena for "Raw," with Ciampa teaming with The Miz in a match against AJ Styles and Bobby Lashley, while Gargano returned to WWE programming — and to the main roster — after nine months away from the company.
PWMania
Roman Reigns on His WWE Contract, Vince McMahon’s Departure, Triple H, The Rock
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently spoke with the Sports Illustrated Media podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Reigns was asked about the details of his new contract with WWE, how many years it was for, and working a lighter schedule. He...
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Comments On New Part-Time Deal With WWE
Since spring, there have been numerous reports that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns signed a new deal that greatly reduced his schedule. That has since appeared to be true, with Reigns appearing only on select Premium Live Events and episodes of "WWE SmackDown," and in an interview with the "Sports Illustrated Media" podcast, Reigns confirmed as much.
Yardbarker
Daily Update: Vince McMahon birthday, Survivor Series, Legado del Fantasma
Bryan & Vinny & Craig Show: RAW 34 with IC Title battle royal, plus Granny and more!. Job Listing: Onlamp php/mysql developer. Experience with vbulletin and drupal/WordPress a plus. Email tonyleder@f4wonline.com with subject PHP DEVELOPER with resume. This Week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter:. Match and performer of the week. The life...
The WWE's post-Vince McMahon era signals a creative shift is occurring behind the scenes, led by Triple H
In three key areas, Triple H has drastically changed things, having replaced Vince McMahon as head of WWE creative.
PWMania
Roman Reigns Explains His New WWE Schedule
Since coming back after taking a break at SummerSlam in 2020 and winning the WWE Universal Title a few days later, Roman Reigns has been on an incredible run. Reigns has maintained his title as Universal Champion for more than 700 days in a row. At WrestleMania 38, he defeated Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship and unify the belts.
Yardbarker
WWE’s Roman Reigns says Triple H is a ‘babyface for the industry’
Roman Reigns believes Paul "Triple H" Levesque heading up WWE creative has led to a "honeymoon situation" and a "lot of excitement" in WWE right now. The Universal Champion appeared on an edition of the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast released on Thursday and spoke about how he thinks Levesque has done so far.
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Shares Sasha Banks Inspired Easter Egg From WWE Raw
Flair and Steamboat. Okada and Tanahashi. Bayley and Sasha Banks. Some wrestlers are inextricably linked to their biggest rivals. Bayley took to Instagram to share a tribute to her friend, former tag team partner, and longtime rival Sasha Banks, also highlighting a shoutout that Bayley gave Banks in a recent match on "WWE Raw." During Bayley's victory over Aliyah this past Monday, Bayley tied the young superstar up in the ropes and drove her knees into her opponent's mid-section, a signature maneuver of Banks. The video then shows Banks performing the same maneuver, followed by photos from the pair's match at "NXT" TakeOver: Brooklyn in 2015.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE NXT 2.0 Preview (8/23): NXT UK Tag Team Title Match
It will be a night of firsts tonight on "NXT 2.0" tonight, with a brand-new talk show taking place and a first-time match stipulation occurring in WWE. It's also been confirmed that the "NXT UK" Tag Team Championship will be defended tonight, as Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs defend the titles against the longest-reigning "NXT UK" Tag Team Champions in history, The Gallus Boys (Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, and Wolfgang). After making their presence felt during last week's Heatwave special, Gallus have now turned their attentions to the champions in a bid to recapture the gold they held for 497 days between 2019 and 2021.
