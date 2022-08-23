Read full article on original website
Accused Oxford High School shooter will remain in Michigan jail, judge rules
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WEYI) — A judge in Michigan ruled that the accused Oxford High School shooter will remain in jail for the time being. Ethan Crumbley, who was 15 years old at the time of the shooting, is accused of shooting and killing four students after he allegedly opened fire at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021. He was back in court Thursday.
Florida man found guilty of racially-motivated attack of Black family
TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man was found guilty of committing a racially-motivated attack against a Black man who was traveling down a public roadway with his family. The U.S. Department of Justice announced 29-year-old Jordan Leahy's guilty verdict on Thursday. The incident happened on August 8, 2021, in...
Man who threatened Illinois senator sentenced to probation
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The man accused of threatening a state senator at gunpoint has changed his plea to guilty. Michael Hoyle of New Berlin was arrested in March 2021. Police say Hoyle pulled a gun on Senator Elgie Sims of Chicago while the two were driving on Lawrence...
6 central Illinois residents indicted for wire fraud
PEORIA, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Five Springfield residents and one from Lincoln were indicted last week on wire fraud charges related to the Paycheck Protection Program. The fraud was in connection with the Small Business Association loans and/or unemployment benefits. Philip Lovelace, Sr., 51, of Springfield, Illinois, was charged with...
Police call off search for missing central Illinois woman
CLINTON, Ill. (WICS) — The investigation into the disappearance of a central mother is now closed. Juana Arellano-Garnica has been considered missing since Sunday. The Clinton Police Department announced on Thursday they believe Juana Arellano-Garnica left the area voluntarily. We're told they have not seen any evidence of criminal...
Arrest made in attempted murder on University Avenue
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A man is facing attempted murder charges after a shooting on West University Avenue. Jazontae Sanders, 20, of Urbana, was arrested on Thursday in connection with the July 5 shooting of a 20-year-old Champaign man. It happened around 7:35 p.m. in the 1600 block of...
OB-GYN moving practice to Illinois due to Indiana's new laws
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/CNN NEWSOURCE) — An Indiana doctor is moving her practice to Illinois. Dr. Katie McHugh is an OB-GYN in Indiana. Abortion is about to become illegal in Indiana for most women. Governor Eric Holcomb signed a new law that will close abortion clinics starting September 15 unless...
Case closed into disappearance of central Illinois mother
CLINTON, Ill. (WCCU) — UPDATE:. On Thursday, the Clinton Police Department announced it is calling off its search for a missing mother. Juana Arellano-Garnica, 32, was last seen on Sunday. The Clinton, Illinois mother of three has not been heard from since. Police are now saying she left the...
Woman convicted of killing man after breaking into home
CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A Granite City woman has been convicted of a murder that took place in Macoupin County. Chancey Hutson, 31, has been found guilty of the first-degree murder of Cody Adams, 34, of Woodburn. On Jan. 1, 2015, Hutson entered Adams' house wearing a mask and...
Springfield adds 13 new police officers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — More people are joining the Springfield Police. The Springfield Police Department (SPD) added 13 new officers to the force this week. The department has been struggling with police recruitment, which has left them short-staffed for months. On Wednesday, the SPD had its ceremony to swear...
Illinois State Police looking for telecommunicators
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WICS) — Illinois State Police are looking for telecommunicators. In a Facebook post, Illinois State Police have openings for Telecommunicator Trainees in the Springfield Communications Center. For more information, visit illinois.jobs2web.com.
Southern View home invasion suspect at large
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Law enforcement is searching for the person responsible for a Southern View home invasion. The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office says it happened early Wednesday morning at a home in the 2800 block of South 3rd Street. We're told the victims were held at gunpoint by...
Crack cocaine, loaded pistol found in narcotics bust
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield man is facing charges after police found drugs and a weapon inside his home. Springfield Police say a narcotics investigation led them to the home in the 2200 block of East Cook Street around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Officers searched 42-year-old Joseph Meachum's home...
Suspects at large after burglary at Long Bridge Golf Course
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Crime Stoppers is seeking information to help the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office investigate a burglary of a motor vehicle and misuse of a credit card. Police say the burglary happened on August 12 around 2:15 p.m. at Long Bridge Golf Course. We're told the suspects...
Record breaking year for Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The weather was great for the Illinois State Fair, and while the official attendance number is not out just yet, all signs are pointing to a successful year. State fair officials say the grandstand drew in a lot of attention during all 10 nights at...
Springfield shooting victim drove himself to hospital, police say
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A 23-year-old man is now listed as being in stable condition after a shooting Monday night. Springfield Police say it happened near Clay and South 15th streets around 9:16 p.m. Police say a total of 13 shots were fired. We're told the victim was shot...
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White tests positive for COVID-19
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has tested positive for COVID-19. White has mild symptoms and will work from home while in quarantine. White is double vaccinated and twice boosted. White is following appropriate Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Illinois Department of...
911 systems in Illinois receiving an upgrade
MORRIS, Ill. (WICS) — 911 systems in Illinois will soon be able to receive text, videos, and images. On Tuesday, Illinois State Police (ISP) announced that counties around Illinois are going live with Next Generation 911. Text, video, and images can be sent to first responders so they can...
Woman dies week after domestic violence attack, suspect may see amended charge
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A 43-year-old woman has died after being hit in the head. Monique N. McKissic passed away Monday due to her injuries. Decatur Police found her on August 14 after responding to a domestic violence situation in the 100 block of South Calhoun Street. Police say...
$1.34B winning Mega Millions sold in Illinois still unclaimed
CHICAGO (WICS) — A new billionaire in Illinois has yet to claim the money that will make them rich. A total of $1.34 billion remains unclaimed from last month’s Mega Millions lottery drawing. The winning ticket was purchased from a Speedway in Des Plaines, Illinois. The drawing was...
