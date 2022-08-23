OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WEYI) — A judge in Michigan ruled that the accused Oxford High School shooter will remain in jail for the time being. Ethan Crumbley, who was 15 years old at the time of the shooting, is accused of shooting and killing four students after he allegedly opened fire at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021. He was back in court Thursday.

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO