Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colerain Township's 5-year exodus spiraling out of controlThe Cincinnati PostColerain Township, OH
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
A Kentucky mom holds the record for being the tiniest mother in the worldAnita DurairajKentucky State
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
This Ohio Grocery Store is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Related
WKRC
East Side brewery unveils major outdoor expansion
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A craft brewery on Cincinnati's East Side is doubling the number of people it can serve with a new expansion. Columbia Tusculum's Streetside Brewery at 4003 Eastern Ave. just debuted a $500,000 overhaul of its outdoor space that adds a new patio, outdoor taproom, TVs, bathrooms and a new home for its in-house food truck.
WKRC
Thunderdome Restaurant Group opening eatery on Fountain Square
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Thunderdome Restaurant Group is bringing one of its eateries to Fountain Square downtown. Thunderdome, one of Cincinnati's largest and fastest-growing restaurant groups, is opening its fast-casual CityBird chicken tender restaurant in 2,400 square feet inside a portion of the former Rock Bottom Brewing space on Fountain Square. The goal is to open by spring 2023.
WKRC
Fountain Square restaurant sets opening for suburban location
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new-to-market fast casual salad restaurant that opened its first Cincinnati location earlier this year is setting up its second location in a well-known suburb. Green District, which opened on Fountain Square Jan. 11, will open its second Cincinnati-area location at 11255 Reed Hartmann Highway...
linknky.com
Purple People Bridge gets fresh coat in honor of 150th birthday
A fresh coat of paint is being applied to the Purple People Bridge in Newport. The historic span over the Ohio River between Newport and Cincinnati is being celebrated for its 150th anniversary. Newport-based Baynum Painting is working on this bridge through Thursday afternoon, painting the entryway arch on the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
linknky.com
Covington-based company to help bring drone light show to BLINK
Drones will light up the Northern Kentucky skyline this October alongside other artistic exhibitions thanks in part to a Covington-based company. The BLINK light and arts show has partnered with Fort Worth-based Sky Elements Drone Shows to introduce the festival’s first ever Drone Light Show. The creative element for the Drone Light Show will be executed by Covington-based Durham Studios.
PLANetizen
Cincinnati Ends Parking Requirements in the City’s West End
West End, Cincinnati suffers from a lack of neighborhood-serving restaurants. Community members believe parking is part of the problem. The Cincinnati Planning Commission recently approved a new Urban Parking Overlay District along Linn Street in West End that would end parking requirements for non-residential uses along the corridor, reports Chris Wetterich in a paywalled article for the Cincinnati Business Courier. With strong support from the commission and planning staff, the new overlay will still require City Council approval to become law.
cincinnatimagazine.com
Take an Epic Kayaking Trip Past Cincinnati’s Very Own Royal Residence
While this column is largely dedicated to my kids (hello, parenting metaphor!), there is one very important person who doesn’t often appear here, but is a fundamental part of the McCosham family. I’m talking about my husband, Tony, with whom I’ve spend the last two decades gallivanting around the city and building a really great life.
cincinnatimagazine.com
Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: August 25–28
See acclaimed comedians while sipping on local brews, get an early start on Oktoberfest festivities, see a Super Bowl rematch at Paycor Stadium, watch a hellish rivalry match at TQL Stadium, and take your dog out for the afternoon at these weekend events. The 13th annual Brew Ha-Ha returns to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
Organizers face criticism over Sept. 11 event, fireworks show planned in Clermont County
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — People were alternately scratching and shaking their heads in disbelief Wednesday at the First Baptist Church of Glen Este. They seemed utterly dumbfounded by the online controversy about their plan for a fireworks show on Sept. 11. The criticism sent them into a messaging meeting...
City of Covington, SD1 offering up to $10,000 to help homeowners address sewage backup problems
Property owners whose basement drains have backed up during heavy rain are eligible for up to $10,000 for the installation of a backup preventer valve under a joint program offered by the City of Covington and Sanitation District No. 1 of Northern Kentucky. SD1 has offered the Backup Assistance program...
linknky.com
Is ‘fragmented’ NKY keeping region from improving pedestrian, bike friendly infrastructure?
Jason Reser wonders why Gloria San Miguel — or any bicyclist — has to die. “These deaths are preventable, and it’s just up to driver behavior, roadway design, and design of our cities,” said Reser, the owner of Reser Bicycle shop in Newport and the trail development director for Cincinnati Off-road Alliance.
linknky.com
Women-owned M&P Logistics to create 210 jobs at new Florence HQ
Kimberly Hall is a Northern Kentucky native, which is one of the reasons she’s excited to oversee the opening of a new headquarters in Florence for Mackenzie & Paige Logistics, also known as M&P. The founder and CEO spoke Thursday about the company’s $4 million investment, which is expected...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLWT 5
Sheriff: Man steals diamond ring from jewelry store inside Liberty Township Mall
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Butler County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of stealing a diamond ring from a jewelry store inside the Liberty Township Mall. It happened Monday around 4:39 p.m. when the sheriff's office said the suspect entered a jewelry store and stole a men's diamond ring.
linknky.com
Rumpke granted conditional use permit in first step toward upgrade to waste transfer station in Latonia
Rumpke Waste & Recycling received approval last week from the Covington Board of Architectural Review for a conditional use permit as it moves to construct a new waste transfer facility in Latonia. The vote was 5-1 in favor, though some neighbors expressed concerns about the project. The solid waste transfer...
Summit Packaging Solutions cuts ribbon on NKY operation creating 254 jobs, investing $18.4million
Gov. Andy Beshear joined local officials and leaders from Summit Packaging Solutions LLC for the opening of the manufacturing packaging company’s $18.3 million operation in unincorporated Boone County, a project creating 185 contracted positions and 69 direct full-time jobs. “I am so happy to join leaders from Summit Packaging...
moversmakers.org
Stoking the flame of Cincinnati’s ‘Black renaissance’
Interviews by Byron McCauley with dancer David Choate, artist Gee Horton and musician Kick Lee. “You don’t paint what you see, you paint what you feel.”. “I believe dance came from the people, and it should be delivered back to the people.”. – Alvin Ailey, founder of the Alvin...
WLWT 5
Temporary road closure begins in Cincinnati's Columbia Tusculum neighborhood
CINCINNATI — Officials from Greater Cincinnati Water Works will close a street in Cincinnati's Columbia Tusculum neighborhood on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Hoge Street will be closed to through traffic between Delta and Athens avenues while crews perform stormwater drainage improvements. Closures will also take place at Handman Avenue and...
linknky.com
Summit Packaging opens new facility in Hebron
HEBRON – Gov. Andy Beshear visited Hebron to help Summit Packaging Solutions cut the ribbon on its new 276,000-square-foot facility on Tuesday. Summit Packaging celebrated the opening of its new distribution center, which will serve clients like Proctor & Gamble, L’Oreal, Marc Jacobs, and others. Summit has assembly operations in Georgia, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, and now Kentucky, with corporate offices in Georgia and Ohio.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reports of a house fire in Warren County
FRANKLIN, Ohio — The Cincinnati Fire Department is responding to reports of a house fire on Wednesday night. The fire is located at 9679 Williams Drive in Warren County and was reported around 8:56 p.m. According to reports, black smoke is coming from the garage that is connected to...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police locate family of boy found in West End
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Cincinnati Police say the boy's family have been located. Cincinnati police are looking for the family of a boy who was found in the West End. Police said he was dropped off at District One by someone who found him near Mound and Clark streets without any clothing.
Comments / 0