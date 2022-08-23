The Berkshire Bail Freedom Fund officially launched in mid-August. “A bail fund is a way that people who are given the pretrial bail amount- So, you have not been convicted of anything, you have been arrested, and as a pretrial situation, instead of being held in the county jail, they will also give you a bail, an amount that you can pay for your freedom until trial," said co-founder Justin Adkins. “Our goal would be to have enough money in a checking account that we can on a rotating basis help people. So, when you show up for your trial, the bail money is given back. The money itself is a holder of space. So if somebody shows when they show up for trial, then the money will come back into the fund and be able to use for someone else.”

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO