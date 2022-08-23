Read full article on original website
Holyoke City Council gets recommendation to rezone church for museum, Indian motorcycle dealership
HOLYOKE – The City Council’s Ordinance Committee recommended rezoning a former church on Hampden and Pleasant streets, helping clear the way for a planned museum, restaurant and Indian motorcycle dealership. The Ordinance Committee and Planning Board closed a public hearing July 26. On Tuesday, the council committee approved...
Mayor Sarno details proposed plans for urban renewal in city of Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield City Council held a public hearing Monday night to discuss Mayor Domenic Sarno’s proposed Court Square Urban Renewal Plan Amendment. The proposed amendment would make the Court Square Urban Renewal Plan area the largest in the city, totaling 192 acres, which Mayor Sarno...
Palmer Planning Board extends hearing on cannabis cultivation facility
PALMER – A public hearing on the cannabis establishment set to occupy a portion of the existing building at 111b Breckenridge St. began during the Aug. 15 Planning Board meeting and was continued until their Sept. 12 meeting. Before the hearing began, Administrative Assistant Rebekah Wright explained that the...
Springfield Gardens tenants protest conditions of apartments
A group of dissatisfied tenants gathered on School Street in Springfield Thursday protesting conditions at the Springfield Gardens Apartments.
Disappointment voiced over likely delay of pedestrian safety project
Permanent changes to make it safer for pedestrians to cross a busy street in front of a busy public building in Springfield, Massachusetts will be delayed. Citing the need to gather more traffic data once school reopens, Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli said changes planed for lower State Street in front of the Springfield Central Library will likely be pushed back to the spring of 2023.
1st Berkshire District challenger Kingsbury-Evans says State Rep. Barrett mispresented Beacon Hill transparency at North Adams forum
Recent Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts graduate Paul Kingsbury-Evans is challenging State Representative John Barrett in the September 6th Democratic primary in the 1st Berkshire District. Kingsbury-Evans, who has made governmental transparency a core piece of her platform, says Barrett made misleading statements about the issue at a candidates forum in North Adams Wednesday night. The state representative, who served as mayor of North Adams from 1984 to 2009, took office in a 2017 special election and went unchallenged in 2018 and 2020. WAMC was unable to reach Barrett for comment on this story. Kingsbury-Evans spoke with WAMC this afternoon:
Westfield councilors update ‘riding on sidewalks’ ordinance to allow bicycles
WESTFIELD — At their Aug. 18 meeting, Westfield city councilors unanimously passed the second reading of an amended ordinance allowing bicyclists to ride on sidewalks except where posted. According to Legislative and Ordinance Committee Chair Ralph J. Figy, the amendment changes the ordinance to conform to actual practice, especially...
State Rep. Carlos González will host Massachusetts ID and license workshop for residents born in Puerto Rico
SPRINGFIELD — Some longstanding difficulties Puerto Rican residents of Massachusetts have faced acquiring state licensing or identification may get easier. Residents can register for a workshop that will provide technical assistance on navigating through documentation issues. The workshop will be held on Sept. 16, at 11 a.m. at the...
Getting Answers: condition of Memorial Avenue in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the start of The Big E now just weeks away, some people in western Massachusetts are speaking out about the condition of Memorial Avenue. Western Mass News is getting answers and addressing concerns after a viewer reached out to our newsroom and wrote:. “With...
South End businssess discuss impact of MGM Springfield four years after opening
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Four years ago, MGM Springfield first opened its doors. Wednesday marked four years of MGM Springfield, so Western Mass News checked in with local businesses to see how they’ve been impacted since the casino first opened back in 2018. We caught up with Rita Caputo-Capua, owner and manager of Red Rose Pizzeria., a popular restaurant in the city that sits right next to the casino. Caputo-Capua told us it has brought a lot of new faces to her dining room.
Report: U.S. entered a “housing recession”
22News is working for you with an update on the state of the housing market.
An Accident Awaits At This Berkshire County Intersection
By now, you already know that venturing through Great Barrington can be a challenge in more ways than one. The completion of a rotary located at the junctions of routes 7, 23 and 41 is confusing to local drivers and those who are visiting the south county area. The project STILL needs some finishing touches as there are some bumps and bruises that need to be taken care of. Fortunately, this is located parallel to the police station as we shall see if any mishaps need to be reported during our local coverage on the Berkshire News Network.
North Adams is a union town
For the first time in more than a half-century, pickets marched on Marshall Street, North Adams, past the gatehouse and red brick buildings that now house the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art (MASS MoCA). The pickets were part of a one-day strike on Friday, August 19 called by the unionized...
Taking aim at systemic racism, new Berkshire Bail Freedom Fund will help those without resources avoid pre-trial detention
The Berkshire Bail Freedom Fund officially launched in mid-August. “A bail fund is a way that people who are given the pretrial bail amount- So, you have not been convicted of anything, you have been arrested, and as a pretrial situation, instead of being held in the county jail, they will also give you a bail, an amount that you can pay for your freedom until trial," said co-founder Justin Adkins. “Our goal would be to have enough money in a checking account that we can on a rotating basis help people. So, when you show up for your trial, the bail money is given back. The money itself is a holder of space. So if somebody shows when they show up for trial, then the money will come back into the fund and be able to use for someone else.”
Amherst residents speak out on student rental woes
AMHERST — Around 8,000 undergraduate students, or more than one in three who attend the University of Massachusetts, will not be living in dormitories this fall. For some Amherst residents who have seen an influx of college students into their neighborhoods, the town and UMass have to do more to prevent negative impacts from these rental properties.
Celebrate National Burger Day at one of these western Massachusetts locations
The top 10 best burger spots in western Massachusetts.
Black market marijuana still popular despite legalization
Despite the fact that marijuana is legal here in Massachusetts, illegal sales remain strong and dangerous. Like many things, the lower cost of illegal marijuana is a major reason illicit sales continue to flourish in the state.
Drought disaster declared; Massachusetts’ second largest city urges indoor water limits
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Federal officials have declared a drought-related disaster in Rhode Island while New England’s second-largest city is restricting outdoor water use as the drought in the Northeast worsens. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack on Monday declared all five of the state’s counties as “primary...
Sewage discharge warning for Connecticut River
All that rain triggered a combined sewer overflow in Holyoke and Chicopee, sending discharge from both sewage collection systems into the Connecticut River.
Police conducting criminal investigation along Bach Lane in South Hadley
The Western Mass. Hyundai Dealers Surprise Squad is in full swing and in this month’s edition, we are recognizing an educator who volunteers her time to help underserved youth. South Hadley continues cleanup from Tuesday afternoon storms. Updated: 9 hours ago. A microburst is suspected to have occurred in...
