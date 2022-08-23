Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Another Measure of California's Rising Costs
As a measure of how expensive the San Francisco Bay Area has become there is, of course, the million-dollar starter home — the one-story house with a small garden that would go for less than $400,000 in most other parts of the country. The current round of salary negotiations...
thedesertreview.com
California Assembly attempting to slip zero reform bill through in final hours of legislative session
After lying dormant for nearly a year, the California Assembly suddenly resurrected Senate Bill 262 on Tuesday and placed the inactive zero bail bill back on its active legislation list. It is now on the calendar for final passage with only a handful of days left in the current session in an attempt to squeeze the bill through the legislature, according to an American Bail Coalition press release.
Washington Examiner
Businesses bite back: Newsom’s COVID mandates suffer triple court defeats
California courts dealt a blow this month against Gov. Gavin Newsom’s COVID-19 mandates, which forced businesses to close and cleaned out churches for more than a year. It’s been two years since Newsom locked down America’s leading economic powerhouse with a strict disaster declaration that slowed commerce and prompted a pandemic exodus. A trio of rulings show that businesses are starting to see justice in the courts for alleged misery they say was unjustly imposed.
Veterans Cemetery Bill Clears CA Legislature, Reaching Governor’s Desk After Tense Debate
A veterans cemetery in Orange County is one step closer today after state legislators approved legislation that would provide a final resting place for area veterans who for many years have had to drive hours outside county lines to be buried in a veterans cemetery. The issue that’s reverberated through...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Brutal setback’ Bay Area leaders react to Gov. Newsom rejecting legal injection sites
CORRECTION: Matt Haney is now a state Assemblyman, not a city supervisor. (Aug. 23) SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill on Monday which would have allowed “safe consumption sites” for illegal drugs in San Francisco, Oakland and Los Angeles. The bill was authored by Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), who called […]
A California city is named the happiest in America, according to new study
(Thought Catalog/Unsplash) If you had to guess right now, which city in California do you think it is?. According to a new study, the Bay Area is home to the happiest city in the country. It might not be the city that comes to the mind of many, though. It is not San Francisco or San Jose.
Newsom donates $100K to DeSantis' opponent in Florida governor's race: 'I don't like bullies'
"Time to make Ron DeSantis a one-term governor." California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he's donating $100,000 to Ron DeSantis' opponent in Florida's gubernatorial election in November.
NBC Los Angeles
Abortions at Sea: A California Doctor's Plan to Bypass Southern States' Ban
Dr. Meg Autry knew some people would face difficulty accessing abortion long before the Supreme Court's June 24 decision officially overturned Roe v. Wade. "I can't pinpoint it, but sometime in the last three to five years," she began to sense change coming. In her work as an OB-GYN and...
RELATED PEOPLE
oc-breeze.com
Supervisor Katrina Foley responds to California Coastal Commission Notice of Violation of the Coastal Act in the Upper Newport Bay
Orange Supervisor Katrina Foley released a statement in response to the California Coastal Commission’s Notice of Violation of the California Coastal Act regarding the privatization of public land in the Upper Newport Bay and the County’s response to the Grand Jury. This letter follows a comprehensive report by the Orange County Grand Jury that investigates the history of this property and the fence prohibiting the public from accessing public land.
SFGate
California targets local recall election 'hyperpartisanship'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Democratic state lawmakers moved Tuesday to limit the “hyperpartisanship” they said has increasingly corrupted California's local recall elections, over the objection of Republicans who said it could boost costs and thwart voters' will. Currently, voters generally decide whether to recall a sitting official...
hbsdealer.com
A big day at Ganahl Lumber
The California prodealer, along with the NLBMDA and WCLBMA, host California Congresswoman Michelle Steel. Southern California prodealer Ganahl Lumber recently hosted Congresswoman Michelle Steel (R- California) to tour its lumberyard operations and hardware store in Costa Mesa. During the Aug. 17 visit, the Congresswoman and Ganahl representatives were joined by...
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
IN THIS ARTICLE
California awards Palm Springs and Riverside County $19M for Homeless Navigation Center
Palm Springs and Riverside County have been awarded $19 million for the city's Homeless Navigation Center as part of California's Homekey program. “We couldn’t be more grateful and excited about today’s announcement of the state’s significant investment in the Palm Springs Navigation Center. This funding will allow us to make a significant impact and real-time The post California awards Palm Springs and Riverside County $19M for Homeless Navigation Center appeared first on KESQ.
This is the Best Donut in California
Locals love this mom-and-pop donut shop so much that Yelp found it had the best donut in California. What is the best donut in California? Let's find out / image: Adobe. You know the scene: you're driving down the highway, and you see a sign for a donut shop. You're hungry—but not just any kind of hungry. You want something special. Something that will make your day better, or at least make you feel like you've made the right decision when it comes to breakfast.
Washington Examiner
Seven in 10 released as part of California's zero-bail push committed new crimes: Study
A California zero-bail policy designed to clear the jails during the initial stages of COVID-19 has led to more crime, a prosecutor has discovered. More than 70% of the suspects released with zero bail between 2020 and 2021 went on to commit new crimes in the rural Northern County of Yolo, a study revealed. Many counties have kept the policy in place even though it was rescinded by the California Judicial Council in June 2020, District Attorney Jeff Reisig said Monday.
NBC Bay Area
California COVID-19 Updates: Kaiser Lawsuit, Expired Test Kits, Long-term COVID
Kaiser Permanente faces lawsuit for allegedly charging patients for taking COVID tests. Kaiser Permanente is facing a lawsuit for allegedly charging patients for getting tested for COVID-19. The basis of the lawsuit is a charge of $310 for a flu test that apparently wasn’t requested by the patient. “We...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTVU FOX 2
Whistleblower outs racist, misogynistic Instagram page at California federal prison
VICTORVILLE, Calif. - WARNING: This article contains social media posts from correctional officers that are racist, misogynistic and offensive. A whistleblower is outing a racist and misogynistic Instagram page that mocks women getting sexually assaulted at the federal prison in Dublin, female officers sleeping their way to the top and Black men in custody getting thrown in solitary for fun, among other posts.
Demystifying Data: With millions of Californians uninsured, organizations fill the gaps
Sarah Gordon, the executive director of Clinic By The Bay, a nonprofit helping uninsured adults, discusses the challenges facing those without health insurance. Demystifying Data is a recurring series examining the numbers and statistics that buzz around the Bay Area. The Bay City News Foundation brings context and expert input to the data in our everyday lives. We will bring your questions to those who know best to understand the big picture behind complex figures. Check back weekly for new numbers, broken down by the experts.
WATCH: Violent Flood Waters Split Open California Freeway
The road is entirely broken in half.
California parents push back as frustration spurs many to run for local school boards
ACROSS CALIFORNIA, PARENTS’ pandemic-era frustrations over everything from COVID school closures and safety protocols to the power of teachers’ unions are driving them to run for school boards. Some are motivated by national controversies, such as critical race theory and LGBTQ+ education. Others want to make sure the...
Comments / 0