California State

SFGate

Another Measure of California's Rising Costs

As a measure of how expensive the San Francisco Bay Area has become there is, of course, the million-dollar starter home — the one-story house with a small garden that would go for less than $400,000 in most other parts of the country. The current round of salary negotiations...
SAN JOSE, CA
thedesertreview.com

California Assembly attempting to slip zero reform bill through in final hours of legislative session

After lying dormant for nearly a year, the California Assembly suddenly resurrected Senate Bill 262 on Tuesday and placed the inactive zero bail bill back on its active legislation list. It is now on the calendar for final passage with only a handful of days left in the current session in an attempt to squeeze the bill through the legislature, according to an American Bail Coalition press release.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Businesses bite back: Newsom’s COVID mandates suffer triple court defeats

California courts dealt a blow this month against Gov. Gavin Newsom’s COVID-19 mandates, which forced businesses to close and cleaned out churches for more than a year. It’s been two years since Newsom locked down America’s leading economic powerhouse with a strict disaster declaration that slowed commerce and prompted a pandemic exodus. A trio of rulings show that businesses are starting to see justice in the courts for alleged misery they say was unjustly imposed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
oc-breeze.com

Supervisor Katrina Foley responds to California Coastal Commission Notice of Violation of the Coastal Act in the Upper Newport Bay

Orange Supervisor Katrina Foley released a statement in response to the California Coastal Commission’s Notice of Violation of the California Coastal Act regarding the privatization of public land in the Upper Newport Bay and the County’s response to the Grand Jury. This letter follows a comprehensive report by the Orange County Grand Jury that investigates the history of this property and the fence prohibiting the public from accessing public land.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
SFGate

California targets local recall election 'hyperpartisanship'

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Democratic state lawmakers moved Tuesday to limit the “hyperpartisanship” they said has increasingly corrupted California's local recall elections, over the objection of Republicans who said it could boost costs and thwart voters' will. Currently, voters generally decide whether to recall a sitting official...
CALIFORNIA STATE
hbsdealer.com

A big day at Ganahl Lumber

The California prodealer, along with the NLBMDA and WCLBMA, host California Congresswoman Michelle Steel. Southern California prodealer Ganahl Lumber recently hosted Congresswoman Michelle Steel (R- California) to tour its lumberyard operations and hardware store in Costa Mesa. During the Aug. 17 visit, the Congresswoman and Ganahl representatives were joined by...
COSTA MESA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

California awards Palm Springs and Riverside County $19M for Homeless Navigation Center

Palm Springs and Riverside County have been awarded $19 million for the city's Homeless Navigation Center as part of California's Homekey program. “We couldn’t be more grateful and excited about today’s announcement of the state’s significant investment in the Palm Springs Navigation Center. This funding will allow us to make a significant impact and real-time The post California awards Palm Springs and Riverside County $19M for Homeless Navigation Center appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Let's Eat LA

This is the Best Donut in California

Locals love this mom-and-pop donut shop so much that Yelp found it had the best donut in California. What is the best donut in California? Let's find out / image: Adobe. You know the scene: you're driving down the highway, and you see a sign for a donut shop. You're hungry—but not just any kind of hungry. You want something special. Something that will make your day better, or at least make you feel like you've made the right decision when it comes to breakfast.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Seven in 10 released as part of California's zero-bail push committed new crimes: Study

A California zero-bail policy designed to clear the jails during the initial stages of COVID-19 has led to more crime, a prosecutor has discovered. More than 70% of the suspects released with zero bail between 2020 and 2021 went on to commit new crimes in the rural Northern County of Yolo, a study revealed. Many counties have kept the policy in place even though it was rescinded by the California Judicial Council in June 2020, District Attorney Jeff Reisig said Monday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

California COVID-19 Updates: Kaiser Lawsuit, Expired Test Kits, Long-term COVID

Kaiser Permanente faces lawsuit for allegedly charging patients for taking COVID tests. Kaiser Permanente is facing a lawsuit for allegedly charging patients for getting tested for COVID-19. The basis of the lawsuit is a charge of $310 for a flu test that apparently wasn’t requested by the patient. “We...
KTVU FOX 2

Whistleblower outs racist, misogynistic Instagram page at California federal prison

VICTORVILLE, Calif. - WARNING: This article contains social media posts from correctional officers that are racist, misogynistic and offensive. A whistleblower is outing a racist and misogynistic Instagram page that mocks women getting sexually assaulted at the federal prison in Dublin, female officers sleeping their way to the top and Black men in custody getting thrown in solitary for fun, among other posts.
VICTORVILLE, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Demystifying Data: With millions of Californians uninsured, organizations fill the gaps

Sarah Gordon, the executive director of Clinic By The Bay, a nonprofit helping uninsured adults, discusses the challenges facing those without health insurance. Demystifying Data is a recurring series examining the numbers and statistics that buzz around the Bay Area. The Bay City News Foundation brings context and expert input to the data in our everyday lives. We will bring your questions to those who know best to understand the big picture behind complex figures. Check back weekly for new numbers, broken down by the experts.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

