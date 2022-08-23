Prep Soccer Roundup: Murnahan completes hat trick as Mercer Christian tops Shady

Beckley – Landon Murnahan scored three goals and assisted on another Monday evening as Mercer Christian defeated Shady Spring 7-2 in the season opener for the Cavaliers at the YMCA youth sports complex in Beckley.

Shaye Basham added a pair of goals for MCA in the win while Michale Vecellio accounted for both Shady scores.

MCA improves to 1-0 and will host the Kings Warriors tonight at 6 pm.

Scoring

SS: Michael Vecellio, 19th minute

MCA: Shaye Basham 23rd minute (Assist by Landon Murnahan)

MCA: Landon Murnahan, 31st minute (Assist by MJ Patton)

2nd Half

SS: Michael Vecellio, 59th minute

MCA: Landon Murnahan, 61st minute on a penalty kick

MCA: Shaye Basham, 64th minute (Assist by Harley Blankenship)

MCA: Landon Murnahan, 70th minute on a penalty kick

MCA: Briar Lucas, 73rd minute

MCA: Toby Bailey, 75th (Assist by MJ Patton)