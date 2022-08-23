ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officials find man who escaped eastern Washington jail

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago
DAVENPORT, Wash. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has found a man who escaped a jail in eastern Washington state.

The sheriff’s office said 37-year-old Cody Magruder escaped Monday night, KREM-TV reported.

The sheriff’s office had said people should not approach him and call 911 immediately.

Sheriff’s deputies captured Magruder Tuesday morning south of Davenport city limits after witnesses saw him and called the police. Officials said K9 had been searching for him in that area, which is about 35 miles (56 kilometers) west of Spokane.

Magruder was booked into Lincoln County Jail on multiple felony charges including allegedly violating a no-contact order, failing to comply with a Kittitas County warrant, possessing stolen property and possessing a stolen vehicle, jail records show.

It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

