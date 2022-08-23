ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interlachen, FL

Officials: Florida mail carrier dies after 5 dogs attacked her after truck broke down

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VEJMa_0hS5BoNP00

Sheriff Florida mail carrier attacked and killed by 5 dogs after truck breaks down Multiple neighbors tried to pull the dogs off her and one of them fired a gunshot into the air, news outlets reported. (NCD)

INTERLACHEN, Fla. — A Florida mail carrier was attacked Sunday afternoon by five dogs when her truck broke down, officials say. The mail carrier later died from her injuries.

Update August 23 at 12:53 p.m. EST: According to WJAX, on Tuesday, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said that a 61-year-old woman mail carrier died as a result of her injuries.

Original story: According to PCSO in a Facebook post, a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service was attacked by five dogs in northern Florida when her truck broke down. The woman was found on the ground with severe bleeding

A witness told deputies that they heard a woman screaming and saw the five dogs attacking her, according to The Associated Press.

Multiple neighbors tried to pull the dogs off her and one of them fired a gunshot into the air to scare the dogs, according to WJAX.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they started providing first aid until additional rescue crews arrived. The woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance and then was flown to a trauma center, deputies told WJAX.

“Our hearts are with the victim and her family as they navigate through this tragic event,” Sheriff H.D. ‘Gator’ DeLoach said in a Facebook post. “It is imperative that dog owners take responsibility in keeping their animals in a secured location for their safety and those around.”

The investigation is ongoing and no further information has been released.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Louisiana shooting: 1 killed, 4 hurt at convenience store, police say

GREENSBURG, La. — At least one person has died and four others are hurt after gunfire erupted overnight at a convenience store in Greensburg, Louisiana, authorities said. According to WAFB and WBRZ, the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Friday at the Last Stop Mini Mart. Five people suffered gunshot wounds, including one who died, deputies said. Two of the victims were seriously wounded, WBRZ reported.
GREENSBURG, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Putnam County, FL
Putnam County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Interlachen, FL
WSB Radio

Officials: Arizona woman sentenced to 30 months in prison for mailing meth

MADISON, Wis. — An Arizona woman was sentenced to 30 months in prison for mailing meth, according to officials. According to a news release from the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office of Western District of Wisconsin, Krista Sparks, 28, from Phoenix, Arizona, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine and money laundering. The DOJ said that Sparks pleaded guilty to the charges back on May 24.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mail Carrier#Northern Florida#Accident#Wjax#Pcso#The Associated Press
WSB Radio

Illness interrupts O'Rourke campaign for Texas governor

SAN ANTONIO — (AP) — Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O’Rourke said Sunday that he had cleared his campaign schedule after receiving treatment at a San Antonio hospital for an unspecified bacterial infection. In a statement tweeted Sunday by his campaign, O'Rourke said he sought treatment at...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WSB Radio

Liz Cheney in 2024? Deep skepticism emerges in key states

CONCORD, N.H. — (AP) — As the sun set in Wyoming, U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney described her blowout loss as the beginning of a more consequential step in her political career. She summoned Abraham Lincoln, who lost elections for the House and Senate and still went on to became one of the nation's most accomplished presidents.
IOWA STATE
WSB Radio

'Free Staters' roil New Hampshire politics in ski area spat

CONCORD, N.H. — (AP) — As a former ski resort executive, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu knows something about navigating slippery slopes. But recent controversy at a county-owned ski area has raised questions about his grip on the Republican Party heading into the November elections. Sununu, who is...
POLITICS
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
43K+
Followers
89K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy