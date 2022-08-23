Officials: Florida mail carrier dies after 5 dogs attacked her after truck broke down

Sheriff Florida mail carrier attacked and killed by 5 dogs after truck breaks down Multiple neighbors tried to pull the dogs off her and one of them fired a gunshot into the air, news outlets reported. (NCD)

INTERLACHEN, Fla. — A Florida mail carrier was attacked Sunday afternoon by five dogs when her truck broke down, officials say. The mail carrier later died from her injuries.

Update August 23 at 12:53 p.m. EST: According to WJAX, on Tuesday, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said that a 61-year-old woman mail carrier died as a result of her injuries.

Original story: According to PCSO in a Facebook post, a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service was attacked by five dogs in northern Florida when her truck broke down. The woman was found on the ground with severe bleeding

A witness told deputies that they heard a woman screaming and saw the five dogs attacking her, according to The Associated Press.

Multiple neighbors tried to pull the dogs off her and one of them fired a gunshot into the air to scare the dogs, according to WJAX.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they started providing first aid until additional rescue crews arrived. The woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance and then was flown to a trauma center, deputies told WJAX.

“Our hearts are with the victim and her family as they navigate through this tragic event,” Sheriff H.D. ‘Gator’ DeLoach said in a Facebook post. “It is imperative that dog owners take responsibility in keeping their animals in a secured location for their safety and those around.”

The investigation is ongoing and no further information has been released.

