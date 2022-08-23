When she was only a kitten, Pebbles found herself at the Warrick Humane Society. She's one of the lucky ones - WHS is a no-kill shelter and if it doesn't work out with a pet's adopters, they can always bring them back. Which is exactly what happened to Pebbles. As an adult, she finds herself back at the shelter thru no fault of her own.

NEWBURGH, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO