Read full article on original website
Related
Do you know them? Break-in suspect unidentified in Newburgh
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — An early morning break-in remains unsolved as police work on identifying an unknown suspect. The Newburgh Police Department says around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday, someone made their way into the Landing Restaurant on Water Street. Police believe the suspect is a white man, around 18 to 21-years-old with a thin build. According […]
14news.com
Bank robbed in Henderson, police looking for suspect
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department were on the scene of a bank robbery Tuesday afternoon at German American Bank on N. Green Street. They have released photos of the suspect. They say he is a white man, about 50-years-old, with a thin build, missing tooth, and a small tattoo under his left eye.
wevv.com
North Weinbach Avenue will no longer be closed on Friday
Officials say they have canceled a road closure that was previously scheduled for Friday in Evansville, Indiana. The Evansville Fire Department had previously said that a portion of North Weinbach Avenue would be closed on Friday to allow investigators safe access to the area of the house explosion. The fire...
14news.com
Officials: Authorities find nearly $70K worth of meth at Central City home
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An investigation in Muhlenberg County landed a man in jail on multiple drug charges. The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Park Street in Central City. Officials say...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVW
Law enforcement looks into consistent number of missing persons cases
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Whenever law enforcement are able to find a missing person safe, it is always a relief, but there have been more than a few missing persons reports in the Tri-State this year. Since January, the Evansville Police Department say there have been 49 missing adult...
wevv.com
Traffic alert for Vanderburgh County drivers
There is a traffic alert for drivers in Vanderburgh County. According to the Highway department, North St. Joseph Avenue will be closed Wednesday August 24th, between Mohr Road and Schenk Road for tree trimming. That portion of the road will be closed to all traffic, except local traffic and emergency...
Officials cancel Weinbach Avenue closure for Friday
(WEHT) - Weinbach Avenue will close between Bellaire Avenue and Vogel Road on Friday to allow investigators safe access to the area of the deadly house explosion at 1010 N. Weinbach.
Henderson police investigating after car, house hit by bullets
HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Police are investigating after a house and car were hit by bullets in Henderson. Officers were called to the 1300 block of Loeb Street just before 10 p.m. Wednesday for shots fired. When they got there, they found shell casings in the area. Victims also told police a home and car […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
wevv.com
Two pounds of meth found in vehicle that fled from Evansville into Henderson
Officials in Henderson, Kentucky are investigating after a large amount of meth was found in a vehicle that fled from officers in Evansville, Indiana. A news release shared by the Henderson Police Department on Friday says that it all started when members of the Evansville Police Department tried to pull over a silver 2008 Chevy Malibu.
Daviess County Kentucky Woman Sends Warning After Terrifying Encounter
A Daviess County woman is urging others to be extra vigilant after a terrifying encounter over the weekend. Reece Mayfield shared her experience on social media to warn other women. Has this happened to you?. I've only had one scary moment involving another vehicle on the road. It was difficult...
Authorities: Two people dead, multiple people shot at Harbor House; suspect in custody
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A suspect is in custody after a fatal shooting at a Henderson homeless shelter Thursday evening. Authorities say thirteen residents were evacuated and sent to a hotel after the shooting just after 7:30. Alvasia and Clay Streets surrounding the Harbor House were blocked off by authorities. Police did not comment on […]
14news.com
Indiana politicians at Evansville gas station as part of event to slash gas prices
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some drivers in town saw some relief at the pump on Thursday. The Moto Mart on North Burkhart Road sold regular unleaded gas for $2.38 per gallon. The two-hour event was a promotion by Americans for Prosperity-Indiana. Republican Senator Mike Braun and Representative Larry Bucshon were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Adopted as a Kitten, Sweet Pebbles Finds Herself Back at Warrick Humane Society in Newburgh
When she was only a kitten, Pebbles found herself at the Warrick Humane Society. She's one of the lucky ones - WHS is a no-kill shelter and if it doesn't work out with a pet's adopters, they can always bring them back. Which is exactly what happened to Pebbles. As an adult, she finds herself back at the shelter thru no fault of her own.
14news.com
Evansville man facing several counts of neglect
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing several counts of neglect after victims told authorities about the condition of their home. Authorities say they went to a home in the 900 block of Judson to speak with the parents of the victims. Officers say the victims’ father, 64-year-old...
14news.com
Firefighters finish mowing man’s lawn during medic run
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Tri-State woman is thanking members of Evansville Fire Station 9 for going above and beyond. Bobbie Reid Flint says her dad was mowing grass Tuesday when he passed out. She says he’s home feeling better now, but the firefighters who responded to the call also...
wevv.com
Man accused of breaking into car at Evansville Walmart, stealing gun from glovebox
An Evansville man is facing multiple charges after being accused of breaking into a vehicle at the east side Walmart and stealing a handgun from the glovebox. The Evansville Police Department says officers were sent to the Walmart store on Burkhardt Road around 1:30 p.m. on Monday after a 911 caller said someone had busted the window of her car and stolen her handgun.
First-responders extricate victim after Warrick County crash
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Ohio Township Fire Department says a crash left a victim trapped inside a pickup truck in Warrick County. According to dispatch, the accident happened Wednesday evening on Edwards Road. Crews say they were dispatched to the two-vehicle accident around 5:22 p.m. The first crews arrived within three minutes and […]
wevv.com
Owensboro Dog Show kicks off Thursday with canines from two Tri-State clubs
The River Valley Cluster Dog shows are set to kick off Thursday in Owensboro. The event is sponsored by two all breed clubs, Owensboro River City Kennel Club and the Southern Indiana Club. Show hours will run from 8:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. Thursday through Sunday the Owensboro Convention Center.
14news.com
Deputies: Teen arrested after chase in stolen truck with stolen gun
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Sheriff’s Deputies say they were called around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday to the 6300 block of Autumn Valley Trace. They say there was report of a stolen truck. During the investigation, they say they got a tip that the truck was in the...
14news.com
Industrial Contractors Skanska sold to Evansville company
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Skanska has signed a purchase agreement for its ownership of Industrial Contractors Skanska (ICS), which is a construction management and development subsidiary of Skanska USA Civil. They say the buyer is an industrial contracting company, Sterling Industrial, LLC, a Traylor Construction Group company based in Evansville....
Comments / 0