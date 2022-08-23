ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

WEHT/WTVW

Do you know them? Break-in suspect unidentified in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — An early morning break-in remains unsolved as police work on identifying an unknown suspect. The Newburgh Police Department says around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday, someone made their way into the Landing Restaurant on Water Street. Police believe the suspect is a white man, around 18 to 21-years-old with a thin build. According […]
NEWBURGH, IN
14news.com

Bank robbed in Henderson, police looking for suspect

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department were on the scene of a bank robbery Tuesday afternoon at German American Bank on N. Green Street. They have released photos of the suspect. They say he is a white man, about 50-years-old, with a thin build, missing tooth, and a small tattoo under his left eye.
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

North Weinbach Avenue will no longer be closed on Friday

Officials say they have canceled a road closure that was previously scheduled for Friday in Evansville, Indiana. The Evansville Fire Department had previously said that a portion of North Weinbach Avenue would be closed on Friday to allow investigators safe access to the area of the house explosion. The fire...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Evansville, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
wevv.com

Traffic alert for Vanderburgh County drivers

There is a traffic alert for drivers in Vanderburgh County. According to the Highway department, North St. Joseph Avenue will be closed Wednesday August 24th, between Mohr Road and Schenk Road for tree trimming. That portion of the road will be closed to all traffic, except local traffic and emergency...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson police investigating after car, house hit by bullets

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Police are investigating after a house and car were hit by bullets in Henderson. Officers were called to the 1300 block of Loeb Street just before 10 p.m. Wednesday for shots fired. When they got there, they found shell casings in the area. Victims also told police a home and car […]
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Two pounds of meth found in vehicle that fled from Evansville into Henderson

Officials in Henderson, Kentucky are investigating after a large amount of meth was found in a vehicle that fled from officers in Evansville, Indiana. A news release shared by the Henderson Police Department on Friday says that it all started when members of the Evansville Police Department tried to pull over a silver 2008 Chevy Malibu.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Evansville man facing several counts of neglect

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing several counts of neglect after victims told authorities about the condition of their home. Authorities say they went to a home in the 900 block of Judson to speak with the parents of the victims. Officers say the victims’ father, 64-year-old...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Firefighters finish mowing man’s lawn during medic run

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Tri-State woman is thanking members of Evansville Fire Station 9 for going above and beyond. Bobbie Reid Flint says her dad was mowing grass Tuesday when he passed out. She says he’s home feeling better now, but the firefighters who responded to the call also...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Man accused of breaking into car at Evansville Walmart, stealing gun from glovebox

An Evansville man is facing multiple charges after being accused of breaking into a vehicle at the east side Walmart and stealing a handgun from the glovebox. The Evansville Police Department says officers were sent to the Walmart store on Burkhardt Road around 1:30 p.m. on Monday after a 911 caller said someone had busted the window of her car and stolen her handgun.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

First-responders extricate victim after Warrick County crash

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Ohio Township Fire Department says a crash left a victim trapped inside a pickup truck in Warrick County. According to dispatch, the accident happened Wednesday evening on Edwards Road. Crews say they were dispatched to the two-vehicle accident around 5:22 p.m. The first crews arrived within three minutes and […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Industrial Contractors Skanska sold to Evansville company

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Skanska has signed a purchase agreement for its ownership of Industrial Contractors Skanska (ICS), which is a construction management and development subsidiary of Skanska USA Civil. They say the buyer is an industrial contracting company, Sterling Industrial, LLC, a Traylor Construction Group company based in Evansville....
EVANSVILLE, IN

