Work of six Las Cruces artists featured in New Mexico-themed children’s activity book
Six Las Cruces artists are among 27 statewide chosen to create illustrations for the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs’ (NMDCA) 2022 New Mexico-themed activity book. The artists and their letters are Katie Mena, A for Agave; Coy Lowther, M for Moon; Diego Medina, N for Nicho; Bob Diven, P for Pika; Collette Marie, Q for Quail; and Daniela Bogart, S for Scorpion.
Mural celebration is Aug. 26
Doña Ana County Resilience Leaders (DACRL) in collaboration with Lift Up Las Cruces will celebrate the completion of a community-created mural, 4-5 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26. The mural is on the Cravings Catering building at the corner of Solano Drive and Mulberry Avenue, according to a DACRL news release. The wall space was donated by Samantha Ward.
Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference announces headliner for “spectacular” event
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico-- An exciting day for mariachi in the Borderland. The 29th annual Las Cruces International Mariachi conference is back with its biggest celebration since its COVID-19 hiatus. They announced the headliner Thursday for their "spectacular" event. Shaila Dúrcal was announced as this year's spectacular headliner. She's headlined before and is making her return to the Pan The post Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference announces headliner for “spectacular” event appeared first on KVIA.
Dress the Child seeks chefs, volunteers, donors for Oct. 23 event at Amador Live
The need is the same, but the event and the venue are different, as Dress the Child of Las Cruces hosts a brand-new fundraiser that is bigger and better than ever. Chefs, sponsors, volunteers and ticket buyers are welcome to support the program, which provides new clothes and shoes to children in need.
Years of struggle pays off for one local El Paso food truck on the road to opening a restaurant
EL PASO, Texas - An El Paso Restaurant is about to celebrate a grand opening, one that seemed unlikely just four years ago. The owner started selling food out of the back of his car. After years of struggle, El Chucoviché Mariscos is turning a new page on its business.
Doña Ana Detention Center increases pay rates amid staffing shortages
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — While the Otero County Detention Center transferred several detainees to other detention centers due to staffing shortages, the Doña Ana County Detention Center in Las Cruces made changes to its hiring process and pay contracts to increase its staff. KFOX14 spoke with the...
Franciscan Arts Festival is Sept. 3-4
The Franciscan Festival of Fine Arts will be at Holy Cross Retreat Center (HCRC), 600 Holy Cross Road in Mesilla Park, Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 3-4. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, and 9 a.m. for mass and 10-4 p.m. for the festival on Sunday, Sept. 4. The entrance fee...
NMSU Library awarded National Endowment for the Humanities grant
The New Mexico State University Library received a prestigious grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities to digitize and continue preserving a valuable collection stored in the library’s Archives and Special Collections. The $350,000 grant was awarded in May and will be used to digitize and increase access...
El Paso area school districts have not received “In God We Trust” posters for display in classrooms
EL PASO, Texas – A new Texas law requires Texas schools to display “In God We Trust” posters if they are donated to school districts. School districts across the state have started to receive donated posters and copies of the national motto. Under the new law, a public elementary or secondary school must display a The post El Paso area school districts have not received “In God We Trust” posters for display in classrooms appeared first on KVIA.
Hopefully, El Paso Skaters Don’t Deal with This Kind of Insanity
Luckily, skaters in the borderland haven't had any trouble doing what they love. If you have seen skaters riding on their skateboards then you know how much hard they work to land a trick. When you're driving around El Paso you will notice skaters riding at different places excluding skate...
Puppies abandoned outside El Paso’s Animal Rescue League
EL PASO, Texas -- Three puppies were recently dumped outside of Animal Rescue League, a non-profit rescue shelter. They were left on a hot day in a box, covered with a heavy blanket, in their own feces and vomit. It's not an uncommon sight for director Loretta Hyde, who says those puppies are lucky a neighbor called to alert her they were there.
El Paso city attorney gets contract extension, cap placed on city manager
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City Council voted to extend the contract for City Attorney Karla Nieman for seven years until 2029. Her contract will be capped at a salary of $350,000. The council also amended the contract for City Manager Tommy Gonzalez to include a salary cap...
Red or green? Chile fans might have a limited choice this year
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Chile season is late this year and some farmers are struggling with preserving any crops, having to deal with drought, shortages and higher prices. Chris Alexander, the owner of Ristramnn Chile Co. in Las Cruces, said he didn’t have any chile at his farm this year because of a short irrigation period.
Halloween Spirit Is Up After Cucuy Appears on the Juarez Bridge
There is a certain Facebook some people in the borderland follow for business and pleasure. You may or may not have heard of Reporte de Puentes if you don't cross the border often. Some people in El Paso and mainly those who do cross the bridge from time to time...
Body found in desert area of far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A body was found in far east El Paso on Sunday. Officials with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said the body was found around 4:40 p.m. in the desert area near the 1400 block of Santa Fe Trails Road in the Montana Vista area.
Las Cruces considers installing traffic cameras to keep track of red light runners
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico- The city of Las Cruces is considering bringing back technology to stop red-light runners and speeding motorists. Red light and speeding cameras have been used before but came with some backlash from residents. Motorists gave mixed reactions about bringing them back. "My personal opinion, I don't...
Remember When Lou Diamond Phillips Shot A Movie In Texas
El Paso is no stranger to appearing in movies as either a filming location or a setting in the movie. One film that my family remembered was one that starred Denzel Washington & Lou Diamond Phillips. The 1996 movie Courage Under Fire: a movie that took place in 1991 during the Gulf War. Denzel Washington played Lieutenant Colonel Serling & Lou played Staff Sergeant John Monfriez.
Why some El Paso rock walls fail during rainstorms
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Rock walls are the most common type of walls in El Paso. However, during rainstorms some of those rock walls fail and fall. Over the weekend a rock wall directly behind a West El Paso apartment complex collapsed. According to the El Paso Fire Department when the wall collapsed it […]
Albertsons is Opening a Brand New Store in Eastlake
Far East El Paso and the Eastlake and Horizon City residents have been hoping all the new developments going up in the area will someday include a grocery store. Well, it's happening. River Oaks Properties, one of El Paso’s largest retail developers, continues developing commercial property in Eastlake and plans for one of those shopping centers includes a new Albertsons.
El Paso District Attorney supporter defends DA amid petition for her removal
EL PASO, Texas -- A defense lawyer is coming to the defense of embattled District Attorney Yvonne Rosales. Defense lawyer, Theresa Caballero, told ABC-7 she wasn't surprised when she learned the efforts to remove Rosales from office. In a petition to remove the DA, local attorney Omar Carmona cited incompetence...
