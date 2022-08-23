Read full article on original website
goldcountrymedia.com
2022 Folsom City Council candidates address community in first forum
NOTE (8-25-22 5:00 p.m.) : Link to the full length forum is currently down and is being corrected by the Folsom Chamber of Commerce and Bayside Church. We will post it here as soon as it's corrected. For any additional information on status contact www.choosefolsom.com. For the first time since...
kubaradio.com
Sacramento Leaders Tightening Restrictions On Homeless Encampments
(Sacramento, CA) — Reaction is pouring in from community members after Sacramento leaders passed several ordinances aimed at restricting where homeless people in the city and county can camp. The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors has approved an ordinance that bans camping along the American River Parkway. It also extends to places like schools, libraries and government buildings.
Sacramento approves bans on camping along American River, other public spaces
Sacramento County officials adopted a ban on camping on the American River Parkway and blocking city sidewalks and business entrances in an effort to crack down on homeless camps.
California to provide millions of dollars for homeless housing. These Northern California projects will receive funding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday that $694 million will be awarded to 35 Homekey projects. The projects would create more than 2,500 homeless housing units in 19 communities throughout the state. Multiple projects are planned throughout cities in Northern California with the closest one being in Stockton. Here is how […]
KCRA.com
Drone Video: New Sacramento County courthouse construction underway
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Construction continues on a brand new superior courthouse in Sacramento County that will drastically expand the county's court system and close the old courthouse. Workers on Thursday were putting up the last glass panels on the side of the 18-story building that's located near the...
KCRA.com
Sacramento County says rollout of American River camping ban will be slow, strategic
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Anew ban on camping along the American River Parkway in Sacramento County is set to take effect next month. Fire danger and public health hazards are among the concerns cited for the newly adopted ordinance, but it was met with some resistance. "This is doomed...
'I just want to see folks off the street' | Newsom announces nearly $700M to house the homeless
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A $694 million grant is the latest step by California Governor Gavin Newsom to address the homeless crisis in the state. Newsom plans to create 2,500 units to house the homeless in 19 different communities across the state. To that end, he pledged nearly $700 million to tackle one of the state's biggest challenges in homelessness.
KCRA.com
'It's become a problem again': Sacramento businesses nervous after RV fire, return of encampments
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An RV fire in Sacramento on Wednesday afternoon is sparking renewed concerns over safety in a Sacramento business park. The vehicle was parked on Commerce Circle, right along Highway 160, and threatening nearby businesses. "When the fire erupted, it was certainly a scary time for a...
KCRA.com
Sacramento County officials vote unanimously for new inspector general
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County officials voted unanimously on a new inspector general. The Sacramento County Inspector General ensures the integrity of the citizen complaint process, and they also see to the thoroughness and fairness of any investigations related to the sheriff's office. That new inspector general, Francine Tournour,...
KCRA.com
Oak Park community leaders say lack of funding for youth activities is leading to problems
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Leaders in the Oak Park community of Sacramento said a lack of funding for community events is leading to more violence in the community. Just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday police responded to a shooting at the 4000 block of Broadway, according to the Sacramento Police Department. An adult female and a juvenile boy were hit in the shooting.
Sacramento County Board of Supervisors votes to prohibit camping on American River Parkway
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday, the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to prohibit camping along the entire American River Parkway. The ordinance was passed 5-0 by the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors and will now prohibit camping along the American River Parkway and prohibit anyone from being in the parkway between […]
'Vandalized and uprooted': Vandals allegedly target trees planted by community groups in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — Plots of partly unearthed dirt and broken tree stakes dot the landscape at some south Stockton parks after vandals allegedly targeted growing trees planted by community groups and volunteers to help the historically disadvantaged community over the past year. In June of 2020, the city of...
KCRA.com
Sacramento approves bonds for Railyards development. What impact does that have on a future stadium?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Up to $32 million in bonds for infrastructure improvements to the Railyards District were authorized during Tuesday’s Sacramento City Council meeting. According to Brian Wong, city debt manager, creating a stormwater outfall facility is one of the projects those bonds could finance as city leaders and developers work to develop the space.
sacramentocityexpress.com
Attention students and parents: RydeFreeRT offers unlimited transportation for young people
Students heading back to school can continue to take advantage of free rides on the entire Sacramento Regional Transit network. The RydeFreeRT program — a partnership between the City of Sacramento and SacRT — offers students in transitional kindergarten through 12th grade free rides on buses, light rail and on-demand microtransit services.
KCRA.com
Sacramento County officials approve measure to ban camping along the American River
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County officials on Tuesday evening formally adopted a ban preventing people from camping along the American River. The vote was unanimously approved by the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors two weeks ago, and Tuesday's vote was to affirm it. Advocates for those experiencing homelessness have...
Sacramento to test Regional Mass Notification System Thursday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday residents of 13 cities and one Tribal Nation in Sacramento, Yolo and Placer Counties will see a test of the Regional Mass Notification System. The goal is to test the Regional Mass Notification system’s capability, capacity, and effectiveness to deliver emergency notifications to the public during a major disaster. […]
What are those cones under California freeways?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Have you ever seen what appears to be upside-down cones underneath Sacramento freeways?. They're called exclusion devices. According to Caltrans, these cheap tools keep birds and bats safe during road construction. The exclusion devices first went up in Aug. 2020 in Sacramento and were originally used...
Sacramento Observer
Local Restaurant Planning ‘Resilience’
A local barbecue was one of 44 Northern California restaurants awarded $3,000 grants as part of the California Restaurant Foundation’s Restaurants Care Resilience Fund, a $1.5 million fund financed by California’s energy companies including PG&E. Daddy O’s Smokehouse in Rancho Cordova received the grant designed to invest in...
Placer, Yolo and Sacramento counties testing cell phone alert system Thursday
SACRAMENTO - People in three northern California counties will be getting a noisy cell phone call tomorrow.How could this call help in an emergency and what you should do if you don't get the message?"It's going to vibrate, it's going to make a tone, and you'll see essentially pop up and there will be a test message," said Dave Atkinson with Placer County Office of Emergency Services. Sacramento, Placer, and Yolo counties are testing the wireless emergency alert system on Thursday at 10:20 a.m."We never want to use it but it's certainly an amazing tool that we have because we know...
abc10.com
Sacramento to vote on possible sidewalk camping ban
City leaders are set to vote Tuesday on an ordinance to bar some homeless encampments. If approved, the ordinance would take effect by the end of September.
