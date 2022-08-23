ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
goldcountrymedia.com

2022 Folsom City Council candidates address community in first forum

NOTE (8-25-22 5:00 p.m.) : Link to the full length forum is currently down and is being corrected by the Folsom Chamber of Commerce and Bayside Church. We will post it here as soon as it's corrected. For any additional information on status contact www.choosefolsom.com. For the first time since...
kubaradio.com

Sacramento Leaders Tightening Restrictions On Homeless Encampments

(Sacramento, CA) — Reaction is pouring in from community members after Sacramento leaders passed several ordinances aimed at restricting where homeless people in the city and county can camp. The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors has approved an ordinance that bans camping along the American River Parkway. It also extends to places like schools, libraries and government buildings.
FOX40

California to provide millions of dollars for homeless housing. These Northern California projects will receive funding

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday that $694 million will be awarded to 35 Homekey projects. The projects would create more than 2,500 homeless housing units in 19 communities throughout the state.  Multiple projects are planned throughout cities in Northern California with the closest one being in Stockton. Here is how […]
KCRA.com

Drone Video: New Sacramento County courthouse construction underway

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Construction continues on a brand new superior courthouse in Sacramento County that will drastically expand the county's court system and close the old courthouse. Workers on Thursday were putting up the last glass panels on the side of the 18-story building that's located near the...
KCRA.com

Sacramento County officials vote unanimously for new inspector general

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County officials voted unanimously on a new inspector general. The Sacramento County Inspector General ensures the integrity of the citizen complaint process, and they also see to the thoroughness and fairness of any investigations related to the sheriff's office. That new inspector general, Francine Tournour,...
FOX40

Sacramento County Board of Supervisors votes to prohibit camping on American River Parkway

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday, the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to prohibit camping along the entire American River Parkway. The ordinance was passed 5-0 by the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors and will now prohibit camping along the American River Parkway and prohibit anyone from being in the parkway between […]
KCRA.com

Sacramento approves bonds for Railyards development. What impact does that have on a future stadium?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Up to $32 million in bonds for infrastructure improvements to the Railyards District were authorized during Tuesday’s Sacramento City Council meeting. According to Brian Wong, city debt manager, creating a stormwater outfall facility is one of the projects those bonds could finance as city leaders and developers work to develop the space.
sacramentocityexpress.com

Attention students and parents: RydeFreeRT offers unlimited transportation for young people

Students heading back to school can continue to take advantage of free rides on the entire Sacramento Regional Transit network. The RydeFreeRT program — a partnership between the City of Sacramento and SacRT — offers students in transitional kindergarten through 12th grade free rides on buses, light rail and on-demand microtransit services.
FOX40

Sacramento to test Regional Mass Notification System Thursday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday residents of 13 cities and one Tribal Nation in Sacramento, Yolo and Placer Counties will see a test of the Regional Mass Notification System. The goal is to test the Regional Mass Notification system’s capability, capacity, and effectiveness to deliver emergency notifications to the public during a major disaster. […]
ABC10

What are those cones under California freeways?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Have you ever seen what appears to be upside-down cones underneath Sacramento freeways?. They're called exclusion devices. According to Caltrans, these cheap tools keep birds and bats safe during road construction. The exclusion devices first went up in Aug. 2020 in Sacramento and were originally used...
Sacramento Observer

Local Restaurant Planning ‘Resilience’

A local barbecue was one of 44 Northern California restaurants awarded $3,000 grants as part of the California Restaurant Foundation’s Restaurants Care Resilience Fund, a $1.5 million fund financed by California’s energy companies including PG&E. Daddy O’s Smokehouse in Rancho Cordova received the grant designed to invest in...
CBS Sacramento

Placer, Yolo and Sacramento counties testing cell phone alert system Thursday

SACRAMENTO - People in three northern California counties will be getting a noisy cell phone call tomorrow.How could this call help in an emergency and what you should do if you don't get the message?"It's going to vibrate, it's going to make a tone, and you'll see essentially pop up and there will be a test message," said Dave Atkinson with Placer County Office of Emergency Services. Sacramento, Placer, and Yolo counties are testing the wireless emergency alert system on Thursday at 10:20 a.m."We never want to use it but it's certainly an amazing tool that we have because we know...
