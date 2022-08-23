Read full article on original website
Bye Mom: Eric Trump CAUGHT Helping Throw Away Late Mother Ivana's Belongings From NYC Townhouse—Including Her Most Prized Possesion
Eric Trump was seen at his late mother’s New York City townhouse this week helping to discard and oversee the removal of Ivana’s belongings, Radar has learned.Eric was spotted at Ivana’s Upper East Side townhouse on Wednesday, marking the second time the 38-year-old Trump visited his mother’s home since she passed away on July 14 at the age of 73.But according to photos obtained by Daily Mail, Ivana’s youngest son who she shared with Donald Trump wasn’t only there to oversee the safe removal of her belongings, because he also took part in the disposal of certain items.Among the hundreds...
Pilots from a bankrupt airline were just offered jobs by a competitor without a single interview
Pilots are in high demand lately -- such high demand, in fact, that pilots from the recently defunct ExpressJet Airlines are finding themselves with new job offers, without so much as an interview, days after their employer declared bankruptcy.
I went to an all-inclusive resort in Mexico with my family of 6 instead of going on a cruise. It was more memorable and cost half the price.
Insider's writer has cruised on Princess, Carnival, and Disney, but thought an all-inclusive Mexico resort was cheaper for a big suite and more to do.
Crist urges Democratic donors to help stop DeSantis before he becomes too powerful. But Florida is a tough sell
Fresh off winning his party's nomination for governor, Rep. Charlie Crist had a sobering message for Democrats across the country: Send money to Florida or you may end up with President Ron DeSantis someday.
Snag a $3 movie ticket for National Cinema Day
Movie attendance hasn't bounced back after the pandemic, leaving Hollywood struggling to lure audiences back into theaters.
Britney Spears Fast Facts
Read CNN's Britney Spears Fast Facts to learn about the pop singer and Grammy award winner.
Smoking weed is now more popular than smoking tobacco
"It's the economy, stupid," Democratic operative James Carville once famously noted. Usually, that assertion holds when it comes to elections. But as we have seen from the changing political tides since Roe v. Wade was overturned, sometimes the economy takes a back seat to social issues.
NZ's inaction on turtle bycatch in fisheries risks reputational damage -- and it's pushing leatherbacks closer to extinction
Hundreds of endangered sea turtles have been caught in New Zealand’s commercial fisheries since 2002, according to a recent report released by the Department of Conservation (DOC). At least 80% are leatherback turtles, most likely from their western Pacific subpopulation which is considered critically endangered. The captures occur overwhelmingly in the surface longline fishery off the east coast of the North Island between January and April. Although this DOC report is recent, the authors make it clear the underlying data have been known to the New Zealand government for years. The lack of action to reduce the turtle bycatch risks damaging...
Texas has bused nearly 9,000 migrants to NYC and DC as an affront to Biden's immigration policies
Texas has bused nearly 9,000 asylum seekers to New York City and Washington, DC in recent months, as part of Gov. Greg Abbott's effort to highlight his criticism of the Biden administration's immigration policies.
A-list celebrities under the watch of 'water police' as water restrictions tighten
With the lack of water entering California, residents are restricted on the amount of water they can consume. The Las Virgenes Municipal Water District is on the lookout for anyone breaking those rules. CNN’s Stephanie Elam rides along with the “water police” as they crack down on residents exceeding their water restrictions.
The fight against drought in California has a new tool: The restrictor
The pretty, cloudless blue skies over perfectly manicured lawns represent an ugly reality for California's Las Virgenes Municipal Water District as it grapples with the historic megadrought ravaging the American West.
From the Uvalde fallout to student debt, five stories we can't stop talking about
The fallout from the Uvalde shooting is one issue at the juncture of race and equality to keep a close watch over. But there are others. Here are five stories to follow in the weeks ahead.
Start your week smart: Flooding, Mar-a-Lago, Libya, Taiwan, Moderna
Here's what you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.
