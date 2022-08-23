ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Opinion: Businesses strike back as DeSantis criticizes corporate America

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is going after businesses he says are imposing an "ideological agenda," a surprising move in a state with a reputation for being business friendly, writes historian and author Ruth Ben-Ghiat. Companies are pushing back, and Forida is now a test case for the corporate response to government interference.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, OK
City
Washington, OK
City
Orlando, FL
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
State
Louisiana State
Local
Florida Elections
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Florida Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
New York State
State
Washington State
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Elections
10NEWS

DeSantis joins Rubio, Demings fires back as campaign trail leads to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla — Following Tuesday's election night, Sen. Marco Rubio and Gov. Ron DeSantis hopped on the campaign trail and spoke on stage among a crowd of people in Tampa. Rubio on Wednesday joined DeSantis, alongside a list of other Republican officials. DeSantis also campaigned as he battles Democratic nominee Rep. Charlie Crist for governor.
TAMPA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats

  Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile,
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Nadler
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Alessandra Biaggi
Person
Jim Inhofe
Person
Charlie Crist
Person
Carolyn Maloney
Person
Val Demings
Roll Call Online

Who won the key races in Florida, New York and Oklahoma

Voters in three states picked nominees and filled open seats Tuesday for House and Senate seats that will help decide which party controls the agenda in Congress starting next year. Here are some highlights of the contests. Florida. Cherfilus-McCormick wins rematch: Democratic Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick won a rematch with former...
FLORIDA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democratic Primaries#Elections In New York#Special Elections#Election State#Florida Sun Sentinel#Republican#Senate#House
Bay News 9

DeSantis and Rubio make Tampa GOP rally stop, Hillsborough's teacher pay raise referendum goes to a recount and 7-foot gator wrangled at Florida middle school

Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Rain coverage will continue to go up on Thursday as tropical moisture increases. With more clouds, highs will be near 90. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon. Before you go out, get updates with...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy