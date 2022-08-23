Read full article on original website
Opinion: Businesses strike back as DeSantis criticizes corporate America
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is going after businesses he says are imposing an "ideological agenda," a surprising move in a state with a reputation for being business friendly, writes historian and author Ruth Ben-Ghiat. Companies are pushing back, and Forida is now a test case for the corporate response to government interference.
MSNBC
Voter fraud at a Florida GOP stronghold leads to a light sentence (again)
To the extent that the United States has a retirement community known to national audiences, it’s probably The Villages in central Florida. As regular readers probably recall, it’s also earned a reputation as a far-right Republican stronghold. A couple of years ago, for example, when Donald Trump promoted...
Gavin Newsom pledges $100K to help Charlie Crist defeat Ron DeSantis
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is sending money across the country to help Rep. Charlie Crist defeat Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this November.
Abortion is banned or severely limited in a number of states. Here's where things stand
Laws that ban abortion or severely restrict the procedure have gone into effect in about a dozen states after the US Supreme Court ended a constitutional right to abortion on June 24.
10NEWS
DeSantis joins Rubio, Demings fires back as campaign trail leads to Tampa
TAMPA, Fla — Following Tuesday's election night, Sen. Marco Rubio and Gov. Ron DeSantis hopped on the campaign trail and spoke on stage among a crowd of people in Tampa. Rubio on Wednesday joined DeSantis, alongside a list of other Republican officials. DeSantis also campaigned as he battles Democratic nominee Rep. Charlie Crist for governor.
Georgia district attorney investigating Trump calls for Mark Meadows to testify before special grand jury
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has called on Mark Meadows -- former President Donald Trump's White House chief of staff -- to testify before the special grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, according to a new court filing obtained by CNN.
Federal judge strikes down Texas ban on 18- to 20-year-olds carrying handguns in public
A federal judge has ruled that a Texas law that bans people ages 18 to 20 from carrying handguns in public is unconstitutional, saying the restriction is inconsistent with the Second Amendment and US history.
Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats
Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile,
Ron DeSantis: New FDLE Commissioner Will Help Fight Illegal Immigration
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced this week that Mark Glass will be the commissioner of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE). Glass had been serving as acting commissioner since the start of May. DeSantis praised Glass’ work as interim commissioner, insisting he was doing excellent work on a host of...
Roll Call Online
Who won the key races in Florida, New York and Oklahoma
Voters in three states picked nominees and filled open seats Tuesday for House and Senate seats that will help decide which party controls the agenda in Congress starting next year. Here are some highlights of the contests. Florida. Cherfilus-McCormick wins rematch: Democratic Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick won a rematch with former...
Washington Examiner
Floridians charged with voting fraud were directed by government officials, documents show
Florida voters who are facing criminal voter fraud charges voted with the knowledge that they were allowed to vote and were in some cases directed to vote by government officials, according to court and election documents. The 20 defendants facing these charges had submitted voter registration applications that were approved...
GOP nominee compared changing voting rules to 9/11 attacks
During a September 2021 interview, Kim Crockett, a Republican nominee to be the top elections official in Minnesota, compared the campaign to change voting rules in 2020 to the September 11th terror attacks. CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski reports.
Florida Primary Results: Governor, Senate, And Attorney General
The Rubio for Senate campaign released the following statement after Val Demings officially became the Democratic nominee: “Marco Rubio has consistently delivered huge wins for Florida families, working across the aisle to improve the lives of people throughout the state. Meanwhile, Pelosi Puppet Val Demings
Bay News 9
DeSantis and Rubio make Tampa GOP rally stop, Hillsborough's teacher pay raise referendum goes to a recount and 7-foot gator wrangled at Florida middle school
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Rain coverage will continue to go up on Thursday as tropical moisture increases. With more clouds, highs will be near 90. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon. Before you go out, get updates with...
California votes to ban new gas car sales by 2035
California air regulators voted Thursday to approve stringent rules that would ban the sale of new gasoline cars by 2035 and set interim targets to phase the cars out.
fox35orlando.com
Turn your Florida Primary election signs into 'Fuelcubes': Here's how
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Primaries are over and you probably still see a bunch of signs in your yard or lining the streets. Instead of tossing them in the garbage, Winter Park, Orange County, and Orlando want you to recycle them so they can be turned into an alternative energy source.
Florida political activist plans to donate Arabic "In God We Trust" signs to Texas school districts
After Texas school districts started receiving donated posters and framed copies of the national motto, "In God We Trust," which they are required to display in accordance with a new state law, a political activist in Florida has started a GoFundMe to provide districts with signs of national motto in Arabic and a number of other languages.
How these migrants are faring 1 week after Texas paid to bus them out of state
CNN’s Gary Tuchman catches up with migrants Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent by bus from his state to cities across the US in an effort to highlight his criticism of the Biden administration’s immigration policies.
North Dakota judge blocks abortion trigger ban day before it goes into effect
A state judge in North Dakota on Thursday blocked the state's so-called trigger abortion ban, which was set to go into effect on Friday.
DeSantis calls Florida Cabinet meeting on primary day
As voters headed to the polls across Florida Tuesday morning, Gov. Ron DeSantis and his cabinet members held their first meeting since March at the Capitol.
CNN
