Novak Djokovic issues statement about US Open

The tennis world will have yet another major taking place without Novak Djokovic. Djokovic issued a statement via Twitter on Thursday regarding his participation in the US Open. “Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,” Djokovic wrote. “Thank you #NoleFam for your...
John McEnroe Thinks It’s ‘Bullshit’ Novak Djokovic Can’t Play in the U.S. Open

On Thursday, tennis great Novak Djokovic announced on Twitter that he would not be participating in the 2022 U.S. Open.“Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,” he wrote. “Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support. Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. See you soon tennis world!”The reason, of course, is that Djokovic is not vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, and current U.S. rules require that non-U.S. citizens be vaccinated in order to receive...
Britain's Liam Broady leads criticism of Novak Djokovic for hanging onto a place in the US Open draw - and denying a lucrative spot to a fringe player - despite being unable to enter America due to Covid laws

Novak Djokovic faced criticism as he waited until the last minute to decide whether to remain in the US Open draw, taking place on Thursday. Britain's Liam Broady will not have been alone in his unease at Djokovic still being on the entry list, even though his chances of entering America look forlorn.
Nick Kyrgios sued by spectator he had removed during Wimbledon final

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios is being sued by the spectator he had temporarily removed during the Wimbledon final earlier this year, after he said she was distracting him and appeared heavily intoxicated. "She's drunk out of her mind in the first row and talking to me in the middle...
Rafael Nadal Benefited From Djokovic's COVID-19 Vaccine Fiasco, Says Former World No. 1

Former World No. 1 John McEnroe believes Rafael Nadal has "benefited" from the fiasco around Novak Djokovic's COVID-19 vaccine status. A nine-time Australian Open champion, Djokovic was not allowed to enter the country for the calendar year's opening Grand Slam earlier this year. In his absence, Nadal clinched the singles title and took his major titles tally to 21. The Spaniard then extended his lead by winning the Roland Garros, where he defeated Djokovic in the quarter-final.
