ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Comments / 48

Rhonda
2d ago

Voters care about crime (which is rampant), inflation (where America ranks 25th on a Pew Research of 44 different countries- pretty mediocre for the US), nearly 5M illegal border crossings and COVID response. Vote RED (Remove Every Democrat) 🇺🇸🇺🇸

Reply(2)
29
MACK
2d ago

BREAKING NEWS---Biden couldn't be reached for further comment as he was attending his uncontrollable whispering intervention....🤔🤪

Reply(1)
25
Morgan Freeman
2d ago

We need to find unity under Moderates and Republicans because Democrats are a lost cause anyone with a brain could see it...🇺🇲

Reply
17
Related
Washington Examiner

Clarence Thomas would be forced into semi-retirement under Democrats' Supreme Court legislation

Democrats this week proposed legislation aiming to create term limits for Supreme Court justices that, if enacted, would first force Justice Clarence Thomas into semi-retirement. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA), chairman of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, proposed the bill, the Supreme Court Tenure Establishment and Retirement Modernization Act, which would...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adolph Rupp
Person
Jimmy Carter
Person
Robert Byrd
Person
Theodore Roosevelt
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Midterm Election#Labor Relations#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Democratic#Republicans
Salon

If Liz Cheney runs for president, I'm registrating as a Republican just to vote for her

The Liz Cheney interview on NBC was less an interview and more a Rorschach test for the most irrational anxieties and overthinking tendencies of political junkies who spend way too much time online. The Republican congresswoman from Wyoming just lost a primary that was conducted solely on the question of whether fascist insurrections are good or bad. (Cheney is Team Anti-Insurrection.) In her post-loss interview with Savannah Guthrie, the Beltway's favorite speculative question came up: Is Liz Cheney going to run for president now?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Biden pushes massive tax hike on workers as recession begins

The best way to revive an economy as you head into a recession is to slap businesses and workers with a massive tax hike. Said no legitimate economist ever. Yet that’s apparently the best plan President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress can come up with. Their new so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” which would do almost nothing to reduce inflation , also includes a $315 billion tax on businesses. This comes in the form of a 15% “minimum corporate tax” applied to major U.S. corporations.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Motley Fool

4 Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make

Although Social Security's solvency isn't in question, the program is facing a greater than $20 trillion funding shortfall over the next 75 years. During his campaign for the presidency, Joe Biden outlined an overhaul of Social Security based on four key changes. Despite readily apparent issues with Social Security, no...
INCOME TAX
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy