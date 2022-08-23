ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, OH

Plibrico Company decides to stay in Jackson County

By Staff Reports
The Jackson & Vinton Courier
The Jackson & Vinton Courier
 2 days ago

Oak Hill – After conducting a multi-state search, the Plibrico Company will keep its U.S. production in Southeastern Ohio. The announcement was made today by company officials in collaboration with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), and the Jackson County Economic Development Partnership.

The company has reaffirmed its commitment to the region, creating 4 new jobs and retaining 16 employees in southern Ohio. JobsOhio provided a $125,000 JobsOhio Grant towards machinery, equipment, infrastructure, and relocation costs.

“The Plibrico Company is excited to remain, invest, and grow, in Southeastern Ohio,” said Brad Taylor President and CEO of the Plibrico Company. “Our biggest strength is our employees. Plibrico’s success comes from employees that have on-the-job passion and truly love what they do. To retain and grow that passion is invaluable.”

Plibrico is a leading manufacturer and installer of superior aluminosilicate and high alumina monolithic refractories used in a variety of demanding thermal applications. The company provides refractory expertise for industries including aluminum processing, non-ferrous metals, ferrous metals, mineral processing, power generation, waste incineration, petrochemical processing, and boilers. Plibrico Company is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois.

According to Mike Jacoby, president of OhioSE, “JobsOhio and OhioSE are thrilled that Plibrico is committed to investing in Jackson County. We appreciate their commitment to our workforce here in Southeast Ohio.”

OhioSE worked with the Jackson County Economic Development Partnership and local public entities to develop incentives to support Plibrico’s ongoing investment in the county.

“Our community is thrilled for Plibrico’s project announcement,” said Sam Brady, president of the Jackson County Economic Development Partnership. “This project is a double win for Jackson County. Not only are we retaining crucial manufacturing positions, but new life is coming to a scuttled Oak Hill manufacturing space tailor-made for this project.”

Government
The Jackson & Vinton Courier

The Jackson & Vinton Courier

Vinton County, OH
