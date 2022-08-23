Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Breathitt Co. officials hoping start of school will provide some normalcy for students, staff
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Breathitt County students will start classes on Monday and officials hope starting the school year will help students get back to some type of normalcy. “We definitely need it at this point because we do have some people living in a lot of different places,...
thelevisalazer.com
Foundation for the Tri-State Announces Lawrence County High School 2022 Scholarship Recipients
ASHLAND, Ky. – Rikki Staniford, a graduate of Lawrence County High School, is the 2022 recipient of the Kitchen Good Will Scholarship and the Oren and Patty Justice Scholarship. She is the daughter of Rick and Darlene Staniford and plans to attend Morehead State University. Thomas Bryce Blevins, a...
wymt.com
Volunteers coming from around the nation to help with flood recovery in EKY
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Thursday marks four weeks to the day floods began in Eastern Kentucky. In the Lost Creek community of Breathitt County, people are still working to rebuild. “This building was actually damaged to the point where the damage and mold is too much to fix,” said...
wymt.com
Book donations needed for EKY schools damaged by flooding
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Educational Development Corporation continues to help with flood relief efforts. They’re now focusing their attention on books. They’re collecting books for Knott County school libraries that were damaged in the floods. It all started with a book that Dean Jones, a...
wymt.com
Floyd County Schools open for first time since officer shootings, flooding
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Floyd County has seen more than its fair share of tragedy this summer. Wednesday marks the first day of school across the county with administrators hoping this will help get a little sense of normalcy back to the community as even the first day of school had to be pushed back this year.
wymt.com
Power Up the Pantry brings in food across Eastern Kentucky
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Thursday, food pantries and Kentuckians across the Commonwealth teamed up to help the region “power up”. Three donation sites were set up in Hazard, Pikeville and Ashland for people to bring in supplies that would be given to people in need across the mountains and the state.
Beshear announces next donation payments for Kentucky flood victims
It won’t be until Friday when lawmakers are expected to finally pass the $212 million relief bill for eastern Kentucky, but most of that money will be going to cities, counties, school districts, and other agencies for their repairs.
wymt.com
FEMA officials: Kentucky houses of worship affected by historic flood can apply for assistance
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Officials with FEMA said Kentucky houses of worship and other nonprofit organizations affected by historic flooding in late July can apply for assistance. The assistance could help pay for emergency protective measures, debris removal and the restoration of damaged facilities. To be eligible, facilities must:. Have...
wymt.com
The Kentucky Wildlands accepting donations for Flood Relief Grant program
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Donations are being accepted for The Kentucky Wildlands Flood Relief Grant program through September 21. The program aims to help families impacted by historic flooding nearly one month ago. “PRIDE has worked in these communities for 25 years, so our hearts were broken to see the...
wymt.com
Gov. Andy Beshear announces Panbowl Lake dam reinforcement project
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced a huge infrastructure update to an Eastern Kentucky dam. He spoke about the response to Eastern Kentucky flooding, economic and infrastructure developments and other topics. The Governor also announced a multi-million dollar project to strengthen the Panbowl Lake dam in Eastern Kentucky....
wkyufm.org
Eastern Kentucky residents can apply for federal food assistance
Eastern Kentuckians affected by the recent flooding disaster will be able to apply for food relief this week. Starting Wednesday, residents and workers in 12 counties can seek assistance through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). The initiative offers funds to buy food such as meat, produce and dairy products at participating grocery stores.
wymt.com
Plans announced to use $212.7 million for Eastern Ky. flood relief
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday announced plans to spend more than $212 million in funding during the next six months to help flood-ravaged communities recover. It follows the governor’s call for a special legislative session to speed relief to Eastern Kentucky for the deadly flooding...
wymt.com
FEMA: Small payments may be for contractor estimates
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Flood survivors in Eastern Kentucky said they are receiving disaster assistance payments from FEMA between $179 and $195. Officials with FEMA said this money can help pay for a contractor to inspect the damage and provide an estimated repair cost. Funds can be used for a...
wymt.com
County officials request additional post-flood assistance with dredging of creeks and streams
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Several county officials throughout the region are calling for additional assistance during the state’s special session. Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams, along with other county judge-executives, requested more funds for a mitigation process regarding the dredging of creeks and streams throughout the region. “We’re...
wymt.com
Officials give an update on water restoration plan in Buckhorn
BUCKHORN, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Buckhorn remains without water nearly one month after historic flooding ravaged the region. Distribution lines to the Hazard Water District, which supplies water to Buckhorn, were damaged during the flood. However, officials said two relief efforts are in progress to resupply the city.
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. family rebuilds following flood damage with help from Christian Appalachian Project
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Slone family has lived in their Knott County home since 1981. They said they have seen flooding before, but nothing like what happened on July 28. ”By that time, we just didn’t know what to do,” said Ken Slone. “You know, you kind of...
wymt.com
‘God has better plans than what we see right now’: Riverside Christian School destroyed twice in less than two years
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Riverside Christian School in Breathitt County has been dealing with flood damage recently, but the July flooding is not the first time the school has dealt with flood damage. The school has been hit by flood waters twice in the last two years. The most...
wymt.com
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Skyla Messer
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Tuesday’s ARH Mountain Student Achiever was Skyla Messer. Skyla was a senior at Martin County High School and graduated with a 3.9 GPA. She was a 2020 Rogers Scholar, captain of the varsity softball team and a 2016 FCCLA Interpersonal Communications State Champion and National Runner-Up.
wymt.com
Four weeks later, Letcher County man still seeking help fixing destroyed home
CROMONA, Ky. (WYMT) Richard Combs has spent the past four weeks cleaning up his property in the Cromona Community of Letcher County. The former coal miner is 69 and struggling to complete the hefty task. “I can only do so much physically with my hands, I’m trying to salvage what...
wymt.com
‘It’s going to be months, even years.’ Knott County still in early days of recovery
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knott County Sportsplex remains a hub for recovery in a community that is still desperate for aid. “You know, I don’t want to lie to folks, it’s going to be months, even years to get everything back in order, but we want to assure you that we are doing everything we can.” Said Knott County Judge Executive Jeff Dobson.
