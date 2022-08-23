ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knott County, KY

Book donations needed for EKY schools damaged by flooding

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Educational Development Corporation continues to help with flood relief efforts. They’re now focusing their attention on books. They’re collecting books for Knott County school libraries that were damaged in the floods. It all started with a book that Dean Jones, a...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
Power Up the Pantry brings in food across Eastern Kentucky

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Thursday, food pantries and Kentuckians across the Commonwealth teamed up to help the region “power up”. Three donation sites were set up in Hazard, Pikeville and Ashland for people to bring in supplies that would be given to people in need across the mountains and the state.
The Kentucky Wildlands accepting donations for Flood Relief Grant program

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Donations are being accepted for The Kentucky Wildlands Flood Relief Grant program through September 21. The program aims to help families impacted by historic flooding nearly one month ago. “PRIDE has worked in these communities for 25 years, so our hearts were broken to see the...
Gov. Andy Beshear announces Panbowl Lake dam reinforcement project

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced a huge infrastructure update to an Eastern Kentucky dam. He spoke about the response to Eastern Kentucky flooding, economic and infrastructure developments and other topics. The Governor also announced a multi-million dollar project to strengthen the Panbowl Lake dam in Eastern Kentucky....
Eastern Kentucky residents can apply for federal food assistance

Eastern Kentuckians affected by the recent flooding disaster will be able to apply for food relief this week. Starting Wednesday, residents and workers in 12 counties can seek assistance through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). The initiative offers funds to buy food such as meat, produce and dairy products at participating grocery stores.
Plans announced to use $212.7 million for Eastern Ky. flood relief

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday announced plans to spend more than $212 million in funding during the next six months to help flood-ravaged communities recover. It follows the governor’s call for a special legislative session to speed relief to Eastern Kentucky for the deadly flooding...
FEMA: Small payments may be for contractor estimates

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Flood survivors in Eastern Kentucky said they are receiving disaster assistance payments from FEMA between $179 and $195. Officials with FEMA said this money can help pay for a contractor to inspect the damage and provide an estimated repair cost. Funds can be used for a...
County officials request additional post-flood assistance with dredging of creeks and streams

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Several county officials throughout the region are calling for additional assistance during the state’s special session. Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams, along with other county judge-executives, requested more funds for a mitigation process regarding the dredging of creeks and streams throughout the region. “We’re...
Officials give an update on water restoration plan in Buckhorn

BUCKHORN, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Buckhorn remains without water nearly one month after historic flooding ravaged the region. Distribution lines to the Hazard Water District, which supplies water to Buckhorn, were damaged during the flood. However, officials said two relief efforts are in progress to resupply the city.
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Skyla Messer

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Tuesday’s ARH Mountain Student Achiever was Skyla Messer. Skyla was a senior at Martin County High School and graduated with a 3.9 GPA. She was a 2020 Rogers Scholar, captain of the varsity softball team and a 2016 FCCLA Interpersonal Communications State Champion and National Runner-Up.
