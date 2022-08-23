Read full article on original website
candgnews.com
Macomb Township resident gets full-ride scholarship
MACOMB TOWNSHIP — The college experience asks a lot of students. Long hours of lecture and study, a great willingness to try new things and, ever increasingly, the requirement to part ways with pallet-loads of money. But for Grace Bruck, a high-achieving student from Macomb Township, the next four...
Detroit News
Oxford High student confronts trauma as start of school looms
Oxford — Mason Bourgeau was sitting in classroom 216 at Oxford High School listening to an Algebra 2 lesson in February when his teacher walked over to the open door and shut it. Suddenly, Mason's mind was back to Nov. 30, the day a substitute teacher slammed the same...
Mental health, teacher retention focus of Whitmer roundtable with Novi school community
NOVI, MI — How to better support students’ mental health while also looking at ways to recruit and retain K-12 teachers was the focus of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s roundtable with Novi-area parents, students and staff Wednesday, Aug. 24. The roundtable comes as part of a back-to-school tour...
Parents react to Oxford's new safety policies after school shooting
(CBS DETROIT) - Students at Oxford High School return to school Thursday for their first day of school since last year's deadly shooting.The district discussed new safety policies that are getting mixed reviews from parents. Two parents, whom we spoke to, still have concerns about school safety despite new policies. They also said it's going to be eerie for their kids to walk through the school doors again.Mark Gillim has a 15-year-old who attends Oxford High."The people I talked to, the students, my students, they know they're not safe coming to school," said Gillim. He said his biggest concern is...
Oxford Leader
The Oxford community has its own endowment
Well, that didn’t take long. On Aug. 10 the Oxford Leader announced a special luncheon for community leaders that was to take place just six days later. The purpose of the lunch was to tell our community that if we raised $7,500, the Four County Community Foundation (4CCF) would match that amount to create an Oxford Community Foundation to last “in perpetuity.”
ClickOnDetroit.com
St. Clair County mother gives back in honor of daughter who drowned in Lake Michigan
COLUMBUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. – It started out as a beautiful day at the beach but moments later it became a nightmare. Kory Ernster and Emily MacDonald died in Lake Michigan on August 8 when they were swimming in South Haven. Ernster was 22 and from Novi, MacDonald was 19...
UpNorthLive.com
Fundraiser to help bring music program to prisons
MICHIGAN -- A non-profit that brings musical instruments and classes into prisons is trying to establish itself here in Northern Michigan. Wayne Kramer started Jail Guitar Doors after serving his own sentence in the 1970s and was inspired by a similar program in the United Kingdom. The non-profit partnered with...
nbc25news.com
Schools struggle to find teachers: "It feels like a revolving door right now"
FLINT, Mich. - Between Genesee and Lapeer Counties there are more than 200 teaching jobs. This is happening across the state of Michigan. For districts where the school year has started or is about to begin, they don't have enough teachers in the classrooms. There are a little more than...
When Can you Pass or Not Pass a School Bus in Michigan? Great Question!
School is back in session for most school districts, and thousands of students will be riding the bus. It's a time to really be careful when driving and you approach a stopping or stopped school bus. Why? The kids, of course. But, the age old question pops up every year, when must I stop, or when can I pass.
UpNorthLive.com
Urgent need for foster parents in northern Michigan
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- There is an urgent need for foster parents now more than ever before in Michigan. Right now, there are more than 10,000 children in the foster care system. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services believes the pandemic, along with inflation, has stopped people from...
MLive.com
Purcell’s Picks: Predicting Week 1 Metro Detroit football matchups
The best part about the start of the football season is being able to see which teams and talents emerge as the season gets underway. It’s an exciting time when everything feels possible. The only drawback is having to select winners of the games. While it is fun to...
MLive.com
Top 50 Michigan high school football teams; kicking off a new season
A new season is just around the corner, with high school football teams around the state of Michigan set to kick off the 2022 campaigns this week. It’s that magical time of year when the heat of August two-a-days is about to give way to the cool Friday nights of fall, and teams from every corner of the state have dreams of trips to Ford Field.
Startling News! Michigan is Home to the Poorest Town in America
Although Michigan is one of the most beautiful states in America, it's home to the poorest city in the United States. This is sad news for our state and the residents that live there. According to wordpopulationreview.com,. Despite being one of the wealthiest countries in the world, the United States...
wcsx.com
Michigan Burger Restaurant Expanding
It’s always a good thing when a homegrown, Michigan brand expands and opens new locations across the state. The world has a ton of national chains, which can be tasty, but there’s something special about a Michigan chain that is gaining steam and spreading its wings across the Mitten.
MLive.com
Meet the top football players to watch in Metro Detroit for 2022 season
High school football action returns to Metro Detroit on Thursday, marking the start of another exciting season brimming with talent all across the area. Here is a look into many players you should keep an eye on this fall. Ethan Clark, RB, Clarkston.
Detroit News
State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness
State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
Does Michigan Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in Recycling Bins?
Sometimes things can get a little confusing when it comes to Michigan's recycling rules. A lot of people throw things into their recycling bins that they're clearly not supposed to. The most confusing rule of all is whether or not you can put empty pizza boxes in the recycling bin....
Local hospital wait times increase amid staffing shortages
This month, a viewer contacted 7 Action News saying she had to wait 12 hours to be admitted to a local hospital. Unfortunately, she’s not the only person experiencing this.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police dashcam captures rollover crash on I-75
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan State Police cruiser’s dashboard camera captured a Tuesday morning rollover collision in Crawford County. According to authorities, a trooper from the Houghton Lake Post was working on I-75 near Seven Mile Road when they witnessed the rollover crash at about 9:30 a.m. The dashboard camera captured the driver lose control of the vehicle, drive off the left side of the highway and veer back onto the road.
wrif.com
Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
