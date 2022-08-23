ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Comments / 0

Related
candgnews.com

Macomb Township resident gets full-ride scholarship

MACOMB TOWNSHIP — The college experience asks a lot of students. Long hours of lecture and study, a great willingness to try new things and, ever increasingly, the requirement to part ways with pallet-loads of money. But for Grace Bruck, a high-achieving student from Macomb Township, the next four...
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
Detroit News

Oxford High student confronts trauma as start of school looms

Oxford — Mason Bourgeau was sitting in classroom 216 at Oxford High School listening to an Algebra 2 lesson in February when his teacher walked over to the open door and shut it. Suddenly, Mason's mind was back to Nov. 30, the day a substitute teacher slammed the same...
HIGH SCHOOL
CBS Detroit

Parents react to Oxford's new safety policies after school shooting

(CBS DETROIT) - Students at Oxford High School return to school Thursday for their first day of school since last year's deadly shooting.The district discussed new safety policies that are getting mixed reviews from parents. Two parents, whom we spoke to, still have concerns about school safety despite new policies. They also said it's going to be eerie for their kids to walk through the school doors again.Mark Gillim has a 15-year-old who attends Oxford High."The people I talked to, the students, my students, they know they're not safe coming to school," said Gillim. He said his biggest concern is...
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Nelson
Person
Ryan Patterson
Oxford Leader

The Oxford community has its own endowment

Well, that didn’t take long. On Aug. 10 the Oxford Leader announced a special luncheon for community leaders that was to take place just six days later. The purpose of the lunch was to tell our community that if we raised $7,500, the Four County Community Foundation (4CCF) would match that amount to create an Oxford Community Foundation to last “in perpetuity.”
ADVOCACY
UpNorthLive.com

Fundraiser to help bring music program to prisons

MICHIGAN -- A non-profit that brings musical instruments and classes into prisons is trying to establish itself here in Northern Michigan. Wayne Kramer started Jail Guitar Doors after serving his own sentence in the 1970s and was inspired by a similar program in the United Kingdom. The non-profit partnered with...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbine High School#Community Schools#Memorials#K12#Highschool#Oxford High School#Oxford#Wildcats#Ohs
UpNorthLive.com

Urgent need for foster parents in northern Michigan

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- There is an urgent need for foster parents now more than ever before in Michigan. Right now, there are more than 10,000 children in the foster care system. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services believes the pandemic, along with inflation, has stopped people from...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

Top 50 Michigan high school football teams; kicking off a new season

A new season is just around the corner, with high school football teams around the state of Michigan set to kick off the 2022 campaigns this week. It’s that magical time of year when the heat of August two-a-days is about to give way to the cool Friday nights of fall, and teams from every corner of the state have dreams of trips to Ford Field.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
wcsx.com

Michigan Burger Restaurant Expanding

It’s always a good thing when a homegrown, Michigan brand expands and opens new locations across the state. The world has a ton of national chains, which can be tasty, but there’s something special about a Michigan chain that is gaining steam and spreading its wings across the Mitten.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness

State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police dashcam captures rollover crash on I-75

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan State Police cruiser’s dashboard camera captured a Tuesday morning rollover collision in Crawford County. According to authorities, a trooper from the Houghton Lake Post was working on I-75 near Seven Mile Road when they witnessed the rollover crash at about 9:30 a.m. The dashboard camera captured the driver lose control of the vehicle, drive off the left side of the highway and veer back onto the road.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MI
wrif.com

Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America

There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy