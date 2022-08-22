ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dashcam Video Shows Frightening Moment Truck Rolls Over Texas Overpass

Here’s your reminder to slow down and proceed with caution while driving in the rain. Dashcam footage shows the moment two semi-trucks hydroplaned and then collided on an overpass in Pasadena, Texas, causing one of the trucks to roll off of the overpass. The driver of the semi jumped out at the last minute and landed safely on the overpass.
PASADENA, TX
