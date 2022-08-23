Read full article on original website
Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Spent the Summer With Ex Brandon Blackstock and Kids at Their Montana Ranch: It’s ‘Been a Rough Couple Years’
Putting their family first! After finalizing her divorce, Kelly Clarkson offered a glimpse at her coparenting approach with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. “It’s obviously been a rough couple years so it was really important to me to, like, shut down for a minute,” Clarkson, 40, told Today on Tuesday, August 23, about taking daughter River, 8, and son Remi, 6, to Montana for the summer. “I literally four-wheeled in the mountains, and I have a lot of water on my property so my sister, my nephew and I, and a couple friends just spent the whole summer in the mountains, just hanging out in nature.”
Suzanne Somers Reveals Richard Simmons Was Struggling With Insecurity & 'Heartache' Before His Disappearance
Suzanne Somers is opening up about fellow dancer Richard Simmons' disappearance, explaining in a new documentary that she believes his insecurities may have been to blame."That's not my style, I never make fun of anybody. But that's when I realized a little insecurity has gotten in there," Somers explained of a situation they had while working together. "I liked him. I was always so surprised when he thought I'd make fun of him. But doesn't that show you he's got a heartache? Something's broken inside because he did it. He had it and then let it go."The workout guru, 74,...
