Ashley Graham Strikes a Pose in Cutout Bodycon Dress & Crystal-Wrapped Heels at MTV VMAs Red Carpet 2022
Ashley Graham turned a sleek new look for the red carpet at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey. While hitting the red carpet at Prudential Center on Sunday night, the Pronovias collaborator posed in a dynamic black halter dress. Featuring an angular neckline and knee-length silhouette, Graham’s ruched bodycon number gained a sleek edge from asymmetric front cutouts. Cinching each were curved links covered in sparkling crystals. Finishing the model’s ensemble were matching silver earrings dripping in crystal fringe. For footwear, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model opted for glamour in a set of ankle-wrapped sandals. Her pair...
Taylor Swift Channeled Her Inner ‘Reputation’ Music Video Character on VMAs 2022 Red Carpet
Look what you made her do! Taylor Swift surprised fans when she hit the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet — and gave off Reputation vibes with her glitzy dress. The 32-year-old songstress stepped out on Sunday, August 28, in a high-neck, silver frock by Oscar de la Renta with matching bejeweled high heels. […]
